Wednesday, January 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 19, 2022
Play

Groups representing young people in Montana hope to stop a slate of election laws from going into effect before a June primary; Texas falls short on steps to prevent the next winter power outage.

2022Talks - January 19, 2022
Play

Democrats get voting rights legislation to Senate floor; Sec. of State Antony Blinken heads to Ukraine; a federal appeals court passes along a challenge to Texas' abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - January 13, 2022
Play

New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Social Issues  |  Housing/Homelessness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NH Courts Offer Landlord-Tenant Mediation to Reduce Evictions

Play

Wednesday, January 19, 2022   

As many Granite Staters struggle to pay ever-increasing rent prices, the New Hampshire court system is offering mediation for landlords and their tenants who may be facing eviction.

The median price to rent a two-bedroom apartment in New Hampshire is more than $1,400 a month, slightly higher than the national average.

Margaret Huang, alternative dispute resolution coordinator in the New Hampshire Judicial Branch's Office of Mediation and Arbitration, said the program is aimed at supporting both landlords and renters to come to a resolution, short of filing an eviction case.

"And by doing this," she said, "it will help save landlords time and money, it helps the tenant avoid a black mark on their record, and we're hoping to help take cases off the court docket."

In some areas, Huang said, there also is post-filing mediation, and legal aid and rental assistance also are available. In Manchester and Nashua, the agency Southern New Hampshire Services is working to help people apply for rental assistance at the courthouse.

If you're a landlord preparing to file an eviction or a renter at risk of being evicted, Huang said, you can call 603-271-6418 or email evictiondiversion@courts.state.nh.us to start an intake process. Then, the Mediation and Arbitration Office contacts the other party to start working toward a solution.

"Once we have both parties' consent, we refer the case to a mediator who can help parties talk through the dispute," she said, "and then, if appropriate, come to an agreement, which we will then write up for the parties through this program."

She noted that rental-housing disputes often are complicated, and sometimes folks need a helping hand from a neutral party. She said she hopes the program can offer a more positive alternative to eviction.


get more stories like this via email
According to the state, 4 million California students owe a total of $147 billion in student debt. A new state program aims to help new students reduce that debt through public service. (Pathdoc/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

New Program to Pay CA College Students $10K for Volunteer Service

The State of California is launching a new program that will pay college students $10,000 to volunteer doing public service work for a year. …

Environment

Coalition Presses Senators to Protect CA Public Lands

A coalition of more than 100 local elected officials is pleading for action on the Public Lands Act, a bill that would add protections for more than …

Social Issues

ND Continues Effort to Examine Racial Bias in Courts

It's been nearly a year since North Dakota began collecting racial data on people accused of committing crimes - a process that paves the way for a re…

In a September report from the Pew Research Center, about 40% of parents said they've become less strict about managing their kids' screen time since the pandemic began. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Health Experts Advise Managing Kids' Screen Time

Excessive screen time can cause a host of negative side effects in kids, but as some Indiana schools go virtual because of the omicron variant…

Social Issues

Ohio General Assembly Begins

The second year of the 134th Ohio General Assembly officially starts today, as both the state House and Senate convene. One of the most urgent tasks …

Even if someone in need receives brand new winter gear that was donated, humanitarian groups say there's a good chance some of those items can become lost or damaged over the course of a cold season and need to be replaced. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Evictions, Inflation Part of Plea for Winter Clothing Donations

South Dakota is seeing another round of below-freezing temperatures. As folks bundle up, Salvation Army chapters hope they'll consider donating …

Social Issues

Youth Groups File to Stop New MT Election Laws Before 2022 Primary

Groups representing young people in Montana hope to stop a slate of election laws from going into effect before the state's primary in June. The …

Social Issues

Fewer Colorado Families Living in Poverty Receive TANF Cash Assistance

Colorado and other states are hoarding more than $6 billion intended for struggling families, according to new analysis. In 2020, Colorado denied …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021