NH Courts Offer Landlord-Tenant Mediation to Reduce Evictions

As many Granite Staters struggle to pay ever-increasing rent prices, the New Hampshire court system is offering mediation for landlords and their tenants who may be facing eviction.
The median price to rent a two-bedroom apartment in New Hampshire is more than $1,400 a month, slightly higher than the national average.
Margaret Huang, alternative dispute resolution coordinator in the New Hampshire Judicial Branch's Office of Mediation and Arbitration, said the program is aimed at supporting both landlords and renters to come to a resolution, short of filing an eviction case.
"And by doing this," she said, "it will help save landlords time and money, it helps the tenant avoid a black mark on their record, and we're hoping to help take cases off the court docket."
In some areas, Huang said, there also is post-filing mediation, and legal aid and rental assistance also are available. In Manchester and Nashua, the agency Southern New Hampshire Services is working to help people apply for rental assistance at the courthouse.
If you're a landlord preparing to file an eviction or a renter at risk of being evicted, Huang said, you can call 603-271-6418 or email evictiondiversion@courts.state.nh.us to start an intake process. Then, the Mediation and Arbitration Office contacts the other party to start working toward a solution.
"Once we have both parties' consent, we refer the case to a mediator who can help parties talk through the dispute," she said, "and then, if appropriate, come to an agreement, which we will then write up for the parties through this program."
She noted that rental-housing disputes often are complicated, and sometimes folks need a helping hand from a neutral party. She said she hopes the program can offer a more positive alternative to eviction.
A devastating fire in a Philadelphia public-housing rowhome last week killed 12 people, eight of them children.
In the aftermath, advocates say government leaders need to address the city's affordable-housing crisis to ensure the tragedy doesn't happen again.
According to officials, 26 people were living in the duplex apartment at the time of the fire. The Philadelphia Housing Authority does not limit the number of people who can live in a single unit.
Jenna Collins, staff attorney for Community Legal Services, pointed out there are very few large affordable-housing units for multigenerational families. She said it is a symptom of inadequate funding for subsidized housing.
"If you look at the HUD budget for public housing today adjusted for inflation, it has gone down significantly since 30 years ago," Collins observed. "As families do grow, there's nowhere to transfer them and allow them to keep that subsidy that is often the difference between them affording rent and becoming homeless."
An investigation by Philadelphia Fire, the city's police department and federal support from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is under way. The property, which is owned and operated by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, last received an inspection last April and May.
The Philadelphia Housing Authority said the cost of repairs to its buildings exceeds one billion dollars. It could receive some increased funding if Congress passes the Build Back Better Act. Collins said PHA struggles to keep up with repairs that do not appear immediately life-threatening.
"The housing authority is trying to respond to things that feel emergent in the moment like three inches of sewer water in a basement," Collins explained. "So they do not have the funds to update the really old housing stock, so we really are seeing the result of that lack of funds to improve infrastructure."
Some solutions PHA could implement to make older units safer include hard-wiring smoke detectors, which new public housing units in Philadelphia already have. All six smoke alarms in the building were inoperable at the time of the fire, officials said.
A task force charged with addressing homelessness and affordable housing across Colorado is expected to release recommendations on how to invest some $400 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds later this month.
Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, serves as vice-chair for the task force's sub-panel, made up of non-governmental housing experts.
She said most people agree expanding housing capacity should be a top priority, and not just in the state's urban areas.
"One way to help resolve the housing crisis is to make sure there is more affordable housing available to people at all different income levels across the state," Alderman asserted. "Creating new units of housing, as well as preserving existing affordable housing. "
Lawmakers passed House Bill 1329 last session to create a roadmap for using $500 million in federal rescue dollars to assist Coloradans impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency. The first hundred million went directly to current Division of Housing programs.
The Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force must deliver a final report on its recommendations on investing the remaining funds to the General Assembly and Gov. Jared Polis by Jan. 21.
Alderman pointed out because ARPA money represents a one-time-only cash infusion, much of the funding may be released as revolving loans, so money can be reinvested in housing as loans are paid off. She noted legislators made it clear the funds must be invested to address the needs of communities disproportionately impacted by COVID.
"Those communities are often the same communities that have traditionally had huge barriers to accessing housing: communities of color, tribal communities, and the communities of people experiencing homelessness," Alderman outlined.
She added investments in wrap-around services are especially critical for helping people exiting homelessness, and people with mental or physical disabilities. Supports can include help to access medical and behavioral care, and with basic life skills like identifying bus routes to the local grocery store.
"Vocational services, connecting people with employment," Alderman suggested. "There are a full range of supportive services, and they have shown time after time to be very successful in maintaining peoples' housing stability."
Like many states across the country, Montana is facing a housing crisis. One organization says policies in the Build Back Better Act, still in Congress, could help more people find and afford homes.
Opponents of the bill say it's too costly. But Adrienne Bombelles, senior policy analyst with the Montana Budget and Policy Center, said it includes much-needed rental assistance, through the Housing Choice Voucher program.
Under the Build Back Better plan, she said, the program could receive an additional $26 billion.
"The Housing Choice Voucher program and its expansion is going to go a long way towards helping families living in poverty," said Bombelles, "or senior citizens living on low fixed incomes and those living with disabilities afford their rent."
More than 10,500 Montanans rely on the program for rental assistance.
Thirty-six percent are people living with disabilities, 32% are older Montanans and 26% are single parents. But the average waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher program in Montana is 25 months.
Bombelles noted that housing affordability isn't the only concern. Because the state is mostly rural, housing supply also is an issue.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Montana needs about 17,700 more homes that are affordable and available for renters with extremely low incomes.
Bombelles said housing advocates in the state see a few ways to increase the supply, such as increasing the state's investment.
"Also better leverage the federal dollars that are coming to the state, especially in the form the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program," said Bombelles. "To boost our supply, to subsidize the construction and maintenance of homes that are affordable to people living on low incomes."
The Build Back Better Act would provide $250 million to small, rural towns specifically for building more affordable housing.
While the task is great and the pandemic has made it greater, Bombelles said it's still possible to tackle.
"This problem is not insurmountable," said Bombelles. "We have solutions, and our nation is wealthy. We have the resources to create these investments for our people. It's just finding the path forward and finding the will to do these things."
Although Sen. Joe Manchin - D-W.Va. - has said he will vote no on the package, Democrats have vowed to move forward with a vote in 2022.