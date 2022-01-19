Wednesday, January 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 19, 2022
Play

Groups representing young people in Montana hope to stop a slate of election laws from going into effect before a June primary; Texas falls short on steps to prevent the next winter power outage.

2022Talks - January 19, 2022
Play

Democrats get voting rights legislation to Senate floor; Sec. of State Antony Blinken heads to Ukraine; a federal appeals court passes along a challenge to Texas' abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - January 13, 2022
Play

New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Social Issues  |  Human Rights/Racial Justice    News
ND Continues Effort to Examine Racial Bias in Courts

Play

Wednesday, January 19, 2022   

It's been nearly a year since North Dakota began collecting racial data on people accused of committing crimes - a process that paves the way for a review to address potential bias in the state's criminal-justice system.

In March 2021, a rule was established for prosecutors around the state to include the defendant's race, as perceived by law enforcement, when filing a criminal complaint.

In an era of racial reckoning, said Judge Anthony Swain Benson, chairman of the Minority Justice Implementation Committee, it's vital to know if North Dakota's system favors certain populations over others.

"Our justice system is, everybody is treated equally under the law," he said. "That's what we're based on, and so if that's not the case, we need to take steps to address that."

He said a review of the initial data is expected to begin this spring. Watchdogs have noted that North Dakota has had among the highest general incarceration rates in the world, let alone the nation, with large disparities for the state's Native American and Black populations.

Groups such as Legal Services of North Dakota have said the effort coincides with issues of representation, since people often subjected to bias also have difficulty getting an attorney. The initial look might focus on how reliable the data-collection process is, but Swain Benson said it could dovetail into broader subjects "to determine if there is a higher percentage of a certain ethnicity that are being arrested."

He added that the upcoming analysis won't be a one-time event - that the spirit of the rule is to set up a method for ongoing data collection in determining racial bias. The findings for this specific project will apply only to defendants age 18 and older.


According to the state, 4 million California students owe a total of $147 billion in student debt. A new state program aims to help new students reduce that debt through public service. (Pathdoc/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

New Program to Pay CA College Students $10K for Volunteer Service

The State of California is launching a new program that will pay college students $10,000 to volunteer doing public service work for a year. …

Environment

Coalition Presses Senators to Protect CA Public Lands

A coalition of more than 100 local elected officials is pleading for action on the Public Lands Act, a bill that would add protections for more than …

Health and Wellness

Health Experts Advise Managing Kids' Screen Time

Excessive screen time can cause a host of negative side effects in kids, but as some Indiana schools go virtual because of the omicron variant…

The 134th Ohio General Assembly will end in a lame-duck session at the end of the year. (mcsquishee/Flickr)

Social Issues

Ohio General Assembly Begins

The second year of the 134th Ohio General Assembly officially starts today, as both the state House and Senate convene. One of the most urgent tasks …

Social Issues

Evictions, Inflation Part of Plea for Winter Clothing Donations

South Dakota is seeing another round of below-freezing temperatures. As folks bundle up, Salvation Army chapters hope they'll consider donating …

One-fifth of all Montana voters in the 2020 election were between ages 18 and 29, according to a New York Times exit poll. (auremar/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Youth Groups File to Stop New MT Election Laws Before 2022 Primary

Groups representing young people in Montana hope to stop a slate of election laws from going into effect before the state's primary in June. The …

Social Issues

Fewer Colorado Families Living in Poverty Receive TANF Cash Assistance

Colorado and other states are hoarding more than $6 billion intended for struggling families, according to new analysis. In 2020, Colorado denied …

Social Issues

NH Courts Offer Landlord-Tenant Mediation to Reduce Evictions

As many Granite Staters struggle to pay ever-increasing rent prices, the New Hampshire court system is offering mediation for landlords and their …

 

