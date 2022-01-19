Coalition Presses Senators to Protect CA Public Lands

A coalition of more than 100 local elected officials is pleading for action on the Public Lands Act, a bill that would add protections for more than a million acres of land and 500 miles of rivers in California.
The group released a letter today thanking U.S. Sens Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, both D-Calif., for their support of the legislation.
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez said more must be done to safeguard the state's pristine wilderness areas before it's too late.
"These are places with abundant diversity," she said. "That's where a lot of our clean water comes from. We have tribal cultural sites. And oil drilling and other harmful industries should not be permitted where we have our natural resources."
The letter emphasized the importance of public lands in the fight against climate change, and
for promoting access to the outdoors for public health and economic recovery.
In 2019, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, California's outdoor-recreation economy contributed more to the national Gross Domestic Product than any other state. It generates more than $57 billion in economic activity and supports more than 575,000 jobs.
Eureka Mayor Susan Seaman said local economies thrive when the ocean, rivers and old-growth forests are protected.
"I think it's pro-economic development to create a community that encourages visitors, encourages people to want to come and live here," she said. "The thing that makes us special is the lands that we have around it. And the more we can protect them, the more we can protect the culture that we love here."
The Senate bill was introduced in May but hasn't yet gotten a vote. The House version, which passed last February, is a package of three bills that cover northwest California, the Central Coast and the San Gabriel Mountains.
A new report found ties between groups and individuals who supported -- and in some cases participated in -- the Jan. 6 insurrection and those who oppose protecting public lands.
The study by the nonpartisan watchdog group Accountable.US suggests anti-government extremists who want to end public ownership of land and water in Arizona and other Western states have infiltrated the halls of power.
Karl Frish, spokesman for Accountable.US, said many anti-public lands leaders are aligned with violent forces who attempted to overturn the 2020 election.
"Oath Keepers and your Cliven Bundys, various lawmakers have been active opposing public lands," Frish explained. "In some of those cases, you have people who have endorsed what happened on Jan. 6, and in some of those cases you have people who were involved Jan. 6."
The report found connections between more than a dozen groups and individuals who endorse violence, including Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar, who, among others, encouraged aggression at the Jan. 6 rally and in the takeover of public lands. Gosar did not respond to a request for comment.
The report found during former President Donald Trump's administration, conservative activists pushed for state and local officials to "take back" public lands from the federal government.
"If we're going to deal with the 'small-d' anti-democratic fervor that we saw in the wake of Jan. 6, you're going to also have to confront issues around the rabid opposition to public lands," Frish cautioned.
Frish believes it is important for political leaders and conservationists to focus their message to voters that access to public lands and waters must be protected or could be lost permanently.
"I think part of it is making sure that the antidote gets out there around why conservation is important," Frish asserted. "We need to double down on our efforts to make sure that that message is out there and that land stewardship is not just saying 'No one is going to have access to this land.' "
The report concluded anti-government extremists who want to end public ownership of land and those who seek to overturn legitimate elections are embedded in the halls of power from county commissioners to attorneys general and in Congress.
People of color historically have been excluded from outdoor-recreation jobs, but a collaborative effort to diversify staff within agencies that manage public lands could change that.
The Hispanic Access Foundation has teamed up with agencies such as the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to tap college students and recent graduates for what are known as "MANO" fellowships.
"The potential of a 'Climate Corps' - you know, the Civilian Climate Corps - it begins to groom Hispanic people to take their place in conservation," said Max Trujillo, senior field ooordinator for the group Hispanics Enjoying Camping Hunting and the Outdoors in New Mexico.
He said MANO fellows work on cultural preservation in museums and environmental stewardship outdoors, and gain business skills including accounting, communications and engineering. Applications are online at ManoProject.org. The deadline to apply is Jan. 7.
Trujillo noted that New Mexico is blessed with an abundance of public lands and wildlife species that need to be preserved.
"With climate change, we've seen channels of waterways getting deeper and the water not staying in the higher terrain to create more sustainable water fill downstream," he said. "So, there's all kinds of projects to do, restoration and maintenance."
The MANO fellowships are designed to provide Latinos the skills to help them compete for well-paid, permanent jobs with benefits. Trujillo said Hispanics have been involved in protecting areas where centuries-old cultural traditions are performed, and it's time those ideas are part of the conversation.
"I think that opening some avenues for different ideas to conservation will be beneficial to the masses," he said.
The MANO fellowship positions are paid, and many offer transportation stipends, free on-site housing or housing stipends.
HEMET, Calif. -- Public-lands groups are asking Congress to support the proposed Western Riverside County Wildlife Refuge, a 500,000-acre swath between Hemet and Temecula in Southern California.
The Hispanic Access Foundation and Defenders of Wildlife are asking people to sign a letter to lawmakers supporting House Resolution 972, which would create the refuge.
Mariel Combs, senior policy analyst for Defenders of Wildlife, said the refuge would preserve important habitat and migration routes for many species.
"It's important, especially in this urban environment," Combs asserted. "It would connect the Cleveland National Forest and the San Bernardino National Forest."
Wildlife refuge status would ensure the area is protected from suburban sprawl. It is home to 146 species, 33 of which are threatened or endangered, including bighorn sheep, the Quino checkerspot butterfly, and the Red-legged frog. So far, the project faces no significant opposition.
The proposal has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, but it has not come up for a vote, or been introduced in the Senate.
The letter noted communities of color are almost twice as likely as white communities to live in nature-deprived places, 66% compared to 32%.
Brenda Gallegos, conservation program associate for the Hispanic Access Foundation, said the refuge would provide recreational opportunities for low-income families nearby.
"Two-thirds of communities of color do not have access to nature or some green spaces in the area, so having this established would bring available access to these communities," Gallegos explained.
If passed, the project would become the second-largest urban wildlife refuge in the country, and move the U.S. closer to meeting the national and state goal of preserving 30% of public lands by 2030.
