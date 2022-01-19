TX Power Reform Triggered by Winter Storm Uri Needs Public Input

Not enough has been done to prevent another catastrophic power-grid failure such as the one in Texas last February, according to AARP Texas, which warns that consumers will foot the bill for what comes next.



A rare winter storm left millions without power and 246 Texans dead, almost two-thirds of them age 60 or older.



Tim Morstad, director of AARP Texas, estimated that gas and electric customers will pay more than $6 billion in their utility bills to cover cleanup costs from Winter Storm Uri, with none designated for grid improvements. He added that changes proposed by regulators to revamp the electric market lack cost analysis and public input.



"And ultimately it comes down to the pocketbook," he said, "because, while we all want and support a reliable electricity grid, we want to make sure we're getting what we pay for, and we want to make sure that the public's voice is heard."



While improvements may be needed and beneficial, Morstad said the initial price tag at $1.7 billion a year to be built into customers' utility bills is alarming.



In Katy, Lora Taylor and her husband were prepared for rolling blackouts predicted by their utility company as they cared for their special-needs daughter, who suffers seizures and requires breathing and suction machines. Instead, they spent 52 hours without power, and had to recharge the machines from a car battery.



"The trauma of the middle of the night and trying to literally keep her alive - when all the hospitals were filled, all of the roads were icy - was just overwhelming," she said.



Worried about a repeat of last year's storm, the Taylor family purchased a whole-house generator. Taylor said Texans shouldn't have to wait 10 years to make sure safeguards are in place.



"It's just beyond me, that we can't hold people's feet to the fire so that they have to invest to protect consumers," she said. "Every other state handles cold weather. Why can't we?"



Morstad noted that older Texans and medically vulnerable people are particularly sensitive to power outages and utility price hikes, with many living on a fixed income.



"The rub," he said, "is that the proposals being pursued are very expensive, haven't been proven to solve the problem that has been identified, and the pocketbooks are already being strained."



Disclosure: AARP Texas contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: PUC changes post-storm Texas Public Utilities Commission 10/21/2021



get more stories like this via email



When the Arizona Legislature starts its 2022 session next week, AARP Arizona and other senior advocacy groups say there is a lot of unfinished business to tackle.



The makeup of the Arizona House and Senate will be significantly different, as more than a dozen members left after the 2021 session and will be replaced with new faces.



Brendon Blake, associate state director for advocacy at AARP Arizona, said long-term care, affordable housing for seniors and lowering Medicare drug prices are among his group's top priorities. He said they will work to make sure the 10 new House members and three new senators are up to speed.



"It's important we make sure that not just new members, but members who've been around the block, are aware of where AARP stands on these kinds of issues," Blake explained. "That way, they know where we're coming from and the types of things that we're looking for, and why we support or oppose certain pieces of legislation."



He said with the 2022 midterm elections coming in November, lawmakers could be in a hurry to finish their work and start their campaigns. The main session is set to close in mid-May, but one or more special sessions could be called if major legislation isn't finished.



Blake said AARP has worked for several years to deal with problems in Arizona's long-term care facilities, with a focus on enhancing support for family caregivers, expanding home and community-based services, and promoting best practices in the industry.



"There's a lot of questions that we still have regarding our long-term care facilities, our long-term care system as a whole, and what happened throughout the course of COVID," Blake outlined. "We still have questions as it relates to how our facilities were operating and how our system was operating before COVID."



Blake pointed out another critical issue is dealing with how Arizona's housing crisis is affecting seniors.



"We see housing as two issues," Blake stated. "The affordable housing side of things that allows people to stay in their homes; and then, we see it as the people who have already lost their homes, and they're experiencing homelessness currently."



He added other priorities include working to cut prices on lifesaving prescription drugs, developing a state "Work and Save" plan to help more Arizonans fund their retirement, and developing options to help retirees manage rising utility bills.



Disclosure: AARP Arizona contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Long-term care information AARP 12/01/2021



get more stories like this via email

