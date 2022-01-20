Thursday, January 20, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 20, 2022
Play

As the March 1 primary draws near, Texas voters are urged to find out what it takes to successfully vote; plus a tribal perspective on how we think about people experiencing homelessness.

2022Talks - January 20, 2022
Play

Voting rights efforts fail in US Senate; Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani; National Guard leaders testify on prosecuting sexual misconduct; and the government's at-home COVID-19 test website is running.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Play

Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MD People's Commission Lists Legislative Priorities for 2022

Play

Thursday, January 20, 2022   

As Gov. Larry Hogan revealed his proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget in Annapolis yesterday, the People's Commission to Decriminalize Maryland announced its legislative priorities for the 2022 legislative session.

The commission is made up of representatives of 28 advocacy groups mostly based in Maryland.

Christopher Dews, senior policy advocate for the Job Opportunities Task Force, said the commission has a focus on five bills this session he contended would help decriminalize poverty. Among those include eliminating the use of credit history and ZIP code as factors in auto-insurance rates, which disproportionately impacts communities of color.

"That's going to greatly lower the cost and allow more returning citizens and formerly incarcerated people and those who are simply poor to be able to afford auto insurance so that they can get in their cars and go to work," Dews asserted. "Those two factors have nothing to do with an individual's ability to drive."

A bill introduced last week by Del. Alonzo Washington, D-Prince George's County, would prohibit the use of such information in establishing auto-insurance premiums. A hearing is scheduled for today in the House Economic Matters Committee.

Jason Szanyi, deputy director of the Center for Children's Law and Policy, said the commission also supports Senate Bill 165, which would change Maryland's current system of transferring youths to adult court. The state requires children as young as 14 to be automatically prosecuted in adult court for 33 criminal offenses.

"Many of those kids end up getting transferred back to the youth justice system but only after they've experienced the harm of incarceration and being charged as an adult," Szanyi explained. "A vast majority of those kids are Black and brown youths."

A companion bill was introduced this week in the House by Del. Charlotte Crutchfield, D-Montgomery County. Senate Bill 165 will receive a hearing in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Jan. 27. Other priorities of the commission include cannabis legalization and expungement reform.


A woman named Amelia was living outside in Tacoma before she moved to a hotel that was turned into a homeless shelter. (Frank Hopper/YES! Media)

Social Issues

