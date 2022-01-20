Texans Urged to Educate Selves About Voting in March 1 Primary

As the March 1st primary election draws near, Texas voters are urged to find out what it takes to successfully vote after legislators there passed laws severely restricting mail-in and early voting.



The League of Women Voters of Texas held an online forum this week asking voters to proactively educate themselves.



Grace Chimene, president of the nonpartisan group, said even seasoned voters could get tripped up.



"The laws that were passed in the last legislative session were huge, and it's a massive change in the election law," Chimene asserted.



Earlier this week, hundreds of applications for mail-in ballots were rejected in Texas counties because voters were using outdated application forms, according to local election administrators. New forms require voters to include a driver's license or Social Security number, which previous forms did not. Adding insult to injury, Chimene pointed out the deadline to register is Jan. 31.



The Texas Secretary of State's Office said it has a limited amount of voter registration applications due to supply-chain issues. With the election only five weeks away, Chimene emphasized she is disappointed in the lack of preparation.



"Let's give kudos for when -- if -- the Secretary of State offers better websites, because I know they're improving their website," Chimene acknowledged. "They just haven't got it up to date for the election yet."



Gov. Greg Abbott has said the new voting laws will solidify trust and confidence in the outcome of elections. But a poll last week by Quinnipiac University found Americans are split on which political party is more likely to protect their right to vote.



Polling analyst Tim Malloy noted 45% say the Democratic Party, 43% say the Republican Party and 12% had no opinion. The poll also showed half of Americans expect political divisions to worsen.



"A substantial majority of the country believes democracy is in danger and that there's a possibility that democracy could collapse," Malloy reported. "That is a startling and disturbing number, there's no doubt about it."



To find out election specifics, Chimene encourages voters to use vote411.org, the League's web-based guide, where a resident can enter their address and see only the races on their local ballot.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.





References: Senate Bill 1 (1) (2021) 07/13/2021

Poll Quinnipiac Univ. 01/13/2022

Voting information Vote 411 2022



get more stories like this via email



The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to issue a final decision on the state's redistricting process in the coming weeks. The court's seven justices heard oral arguments in the case Wednesday, when several parties offered differing views on how the state should handle the once-every-decade process of redrawing voting maps.



Tamara Packard, attorney for Senate Democrats, said a proposal put forward by legislative Republicans unfairly favors GOP candidates.



"The Legislature's map represents the partisan policy choices of Republican legislators, and it does not adhere to 'least change', so it should not be chosen by the court," Packard argued.



In November, the justices said they would take a 'least-change' approach to redistricting, a move which will keep Wisconsin's current voting lines, drafted and approved by Republicans in 2011, largely the same.



Republican lawmakers stated their new maps fall well within legal boundaries, and only take into account population shifts, with no attention to partisan composition of the proposed districts.



Taylor Meehan, attorney for legislative Republicans, said in addition to other factors, new voting districts should meet certain population guidelines.



"Of the least-changes plans submitted here, only the Legislature's plan can be described to meet that constitutional standard," Meehan contended.



The court has received proposed maps from numerous parties, including legislative Republicans, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and a coalition of voting-rights nonprofits.



The parties also are split on the number of minority opportunity districts the city of Milwaukee should have; districts in which a majority of residents are a certain ethnicity, in this case Black or Hispanic. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Milwaukee currently has six such districts.



Doug Poland, attorney for the nonprofit voting groups, stressed there should be seven in the new maps.



"Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act requires the drawing of an additional seventh Black opportunity district in the Milwaukee area to remedy vote dilution present in the current plan," Poland emphasized.



The Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition will hold a statewide series of rallies Friday to pressure the court to drop its least-change redistricting plan.



References: Opinion Supreme Court of Wis. 11/30/2021

Voting Rights Act 08/06/1965

Fair maps rallies Wis. Democracy Campaign 2022



get more stories like this via email

