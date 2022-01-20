Thursday, January 20, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 20, 2022
As the March 1 primary draws near, Texas voters are urged to find out what it takes to successfully vote; plus a tribal perspective on how we think about people experiencing homelessness.

2022Talks - January 20, 2022
Voting rights efforts fail in US Senate; Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani; National Guard leaders testify on prosecuting sexual misconduct; and the government's at-home COVID-19 test website is running.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

WI Supreme Court Kicks off Final Stage of Redistricting

Thursday, January 20, 2022   

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to issue a final decision on the state's redistricting process in the coming weeks. The court's seven justices heard oral arguments in the case Wednesday, when several parties offered differing views on how the state should handle the once-every-decade process of redrawing voting maps.

Tamara Packard, attorney for Senate Democrats, said a proposal put forward by legislative Republicans unfairly favors GOP candidates.

"The Legislature's map represents the partisan policy choices of Republican legislators, and it does not adhere to 'least change', so it should not be chosen by the court," Packard argued.

In November, the justices said they would take a 'least-change' approach to redistricting, a move which will keep Wisconsin's current voting lines, drafted and approved by Republicans in 2011, largely the same.

Republican lawmakers stated their new maps fall well within legal boundaries, and only take into account population shifts, with no attention to partisan composition of the proposed districts.

Taylor Meehan, attorney for legislative Republicans, said in addition to other factors, new voting districts should meet certain population guidelines.

"Of the least-changes plans submitted here, only the Legislature's plan can be described to meet that constitutional standard," Meehan contended.

The court has received proposed maps from numerous parties, including legislative Republicans, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and a coalition of voting-rights nonprofits.

The parties also are split on the number of minority opportunity districts the city of Milwaukee should have; districts in which a majority of residents are a certain ethnicity, in this case Black or Hispanic. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Milwaukee currently has six such districts.

Doug Poland, attorney for the nonprofit voting groups, stressed there should be seven in the new maps.

"Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act requires the drawing of an additional seventh Black opportunity district in the Milwaukee area to remedy vote dilution present in the current plan," Poland emphasized.

The Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition will hold a statewide series of rallies Friday to pressure the court to drop its least-change redistricting plan.


A woman named Amelia was living outside in Tacoma before she moved to a hotel that was turned into a homeless shelter. (Frank Hopper/YES! Media)

Social Issues

Native Perspective Could Shift Views on Homelessness

By Frank Hopper for Yes! Media.Broadcast version by Eric Tegethoff for Washington News Service reporting for the YES! Media/Public News Service …

Social Issues

MO Budget Proposal Includes Medicaid Expansion, State Worker Pay Raise

During Wednesday's State of the State address, Gov. Mike Parson discussed his priorities for Missouri in the next year, including the supplemental …

Environment

Teton County Poised to Set National Standard for Wildlife Cohabitation

Wildlife advocates see Teton County's upcoming revised Lands Development Regulation on feeding wildlife as an opportunity to set a national standard f…

Thousands of educational resources, including open-source textbooks such as "College Success" can be downloaded free of charge on the OpenStax platform. (UNLV)

Social Issues

UNLV Moves Toward Open-Source Textbooks to Cut Student Expenses

Open-source textbooks, free for anyone to use, are a rising trend at colleges and universities looking for a way to make higher education more …

Environment

Dispelling Misinformation on Wind, Solar Amid Utility Rate Hikes

Minnesota is seeing a flurry of utility rate hikes either being considered or taking effect. Those who support renewable energy warn there's some …

Children who have access to good early childhood education are far less likely to go to prison, while children of those incarcerated are far more likely to end up in the criminal-justice system. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

$240 Million Prison Project Draws Criticism

Critics of Gov. Pete Ricketts' call for the Nebraska Legislature to fund a new prison argue the money would be better invested in programs with …

Social Issues

MD People's Commission Lists Legislative Priorities for 2022

As Gov. Larry Hogan revealed his proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget in Annapolis yesterday, the People's Commission to Decriminalize Maryland announced …

Health and Wellness

Health-Care Affordability in Spotlight During 2022 WA Session

With costs growing, health care is set to be a major theme in Olympia this year. Sam Hatzenbeler, health policy associate for the Economic …

 

