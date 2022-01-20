UNLV Moves Toward Open-Source Textbooks to Cut Student Expenses

Open-source textbooks, free for anyone to use, are a rising trend at colleges and universities looking for a way to make higher education more affordable, and now the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) is on board.



Students in the freshman seminar in the College of Liberal Arts can save $80 each by downloading the required textbook for free.



Denise Tillery, associate dean for students and professor of English in the College of Liberal Arts at UNLV, said the cost of textbooks can be a significant barrier for many low-income students.



"A lot of times, students will have to wait until their financial aid has been disbursed, or even then they can't afford it," Tillery observed. "Or they're scrambling around getting used copies that might be a different edition than the one that's being used in the classroom."



Collectively, the 375 students taking the class will save about $30,000. The average full-time undergraduate at UNLV spends more than $1,200 a semester on books. The book is one of many offered free on the internet at a site called OpenStax, run by Rice University. The University of Minnesota offers a similar service called Open Textbook Library.



Tillery pointed out other departments are taking initiative as well.



"Some faculty at UNLV in the computer science department," she explained, "are writing their own textbook, and they're going to make that freely accessible for any other class that might want to use it."



Students also should be aware of the American Opportunity Tax Credit for educational expenses, worth $2,500 a year. If the credit brings the tax you owe to zero, you can get up to $1,000 dollars in refunds.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



References: Textbook information OpenStax 2022

Open Textbook Library 2022

American Opportunity Tax Credit IRS 12/29/2021



get more stories like this via email



The State of California is launching a new program that will pay college students $10,000 to volunteer doing public service work for a year.



Announced on Tuesday, some 6,500 students will be able to join the new Californians for All College Corps and will be required to put in 450 service hours, working on issues such as COVID-19 recovery, climate change and education.



Josh Fryday, chief service officer for the state, said it's a way to help low-income students afford college, earn credits and gain valuable work experience.



"Like the G.I. bill," he said, "if you are willing to serve your community and give back in meaningful way, we are going to help you pay for college."



Across the state, 45 campuses will take part - including schools from the University of California and California State University systems, plus community colleges and some private institutions. On a Californians for All College Corps website, you can find a list of schools and details on how to apply.



Gov. Gavin Newsom said the shared experience of giving back is intended to foster a new generation of civic-minded leaders.



"And if this thing works, we can go back to the Legislature and take it to a whole another level," he said. "We can take it to the rest of the country, because nobody else is doing this. Nobody!"



Unlike AmeriCorps, this program will be open to the "Dreamers" - undocumented students who were brought to the United States as children. Students who receive Pell Grants also will be able to count the $10,000 grant toward their required personal contribution to their education expenses.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



References: Program website California Volunteers 2022

List of schools California Volunteers 2022

Student debt data California Student Loan and Debt Service Review Workgroup 2022



get more stories like this via email

