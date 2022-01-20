Teton County Poised to Set National Standard for Wildlife Cohabitation

Wildlife advocates see Teton County's upcoming revised Lands Development Regulation on feeding wildlife as an opportunity to set a national standard for how communities and wildlife can peacefully co-exist and thrive.



Kristin Combs, executive director of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, said the lion's share of economic activity in the county is linked to income from people who travel from across the world to see wildlife in their historic habitats.



"People are coming to this area to see things like bears and wolves, to see our national parks," Combs observed. "The wildlife here is a big part of our community."



The county's planning commission is set to meet Monday to review a draft plan which includes rules aimed to help residents reduce the risk of attracting wildlife onto their property. The commission is expected to deliver the plan to Teton County commissioners for approval in February.



Combs pointed out people do not have to wait for the final plan to prevent encounters that can be dangerous for people and frequently deadly for animals.



To avoid attracting bears, Combs advised locking up your trash, picking up any fallen fruit, and only using bird feeders when bears are hibernating. She added if left accessible, beehives and chicken coops provide high-calorie grab-and-go meals bears cannot resist



"Really making sure that you have fencing that is high enough," Combs recommended. "The ideal situation is an electric fence. If bears get zapped, they learn pretty quick that that's not an OK food source. They are highly unlikely to return to that area. And the same with beehives."



The current Lands Development Regulation affirms Teton County values bears, moose, wolves and other animals that have called the region home for thousands of years, and Combs argued now is the time to set an example for communities across the nation, increasingly counting wildlife as close neighbors.



"Preserve these species who don't have that much area left to wander in the United States," Combs urged. "Give them a place where they can survive alongside of us."



The hunting of gray wolves from Yellowstone National Park has set off alarm bells for wildlife-related businesses in the region.



Thirty businesses have sent a letter urging Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to return endangered-species protections to gray wolves.



Cara McGary, owner and lead guide of In Our Nature Guiding Services in Gardiner, said some wolves recently killed were from a pack she has been watching on her wildlife tours.



"They kind of went on a wander, and two of those puppies were killed just over the boundary of the park," McGary explained. "So it's frustrating from a business perspective as well as from kind of a personal perspective."



New laws in Montana and Idaho allow for the killing of 85% and 90%, respectively, of the states' wolf populations. Twenty wolves from Yellowstone have been killed in recent months, the most since the species was reintroduced 25 years ago, according to park officials. In September, federal officials said they would review whether protections should be restored for gray wolves.



Nathan Varley, a wildlife biologist and co-owner of the Gardiner-based Yellowstone Wolf Tracker, said he and other businesses have tried to convince Montana officials to reinstate hunting quotas near the park, which were limited because wolves are important for the tourism industry.



"This past year they just lifted those quotas," Varley pointed out. "That's allowed for this very high -- actually historic -- number of wolves being taken from what we consider to be park packs, the ones that we rely on."



Varley added he signed the letter to Haaland because of Montana's unresponsiveness to businesses' concerns.



McGary is a former U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee. She emphasized it is not her preference to have to go to the federal government to ask for endangered-species protections for gray wolves, noting it could erode the relationships built in the region.



"I'm disappointed that the state of Montana has made decisions that's put us in this place," McGary stated. "But we need intervention, so that's why I signed on personally."



Businesses near Yellowstone have organized the Wild Livelihoods Business Coalition to promote management practices allowing for coexistence with wildlife.



