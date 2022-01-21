IN to Receive $31 Million in Multistate Student-Loan Settlement

Nearly 1,200 Hoosiers are about to have some of their student-loan debt forgiven, as part of a multistate settlement with the student-loan-servicing company Navient.



The settlement includes more than $31 million for Indiana.



Scott Barnhart, chief counsel and director of consumer protection for the Indiana Attorney General's Office, said more than $26 million of Indiana's cut will go toward loan forgiveness for borrowers. He advised borrowers to visit navientagsettlement.com to determine if they're eligible.



"And that provides a lot of information for consumers who believe that they may be within that group," Barnhart pointed out. "To find details on whether they qualify and what they need to do."



In 2019, Indiana joined a coalition of more than three dozen states and Washington, D.C., in accusing the Delaware-based company of deceptive and unethical lending practices. Navient denied breaking the law and said the allegations were based on unfounded claims.



Barnhart noted the remainder of Indiana's portion of the settlement will go toward compensating more than 16,000 people who have already paid into their Navient-handled loans, and about $700,000 will go directly to the state.



"And I think this is a win for consumers to move forward," Barnhart contended.



The deal also requires Navient to follow several new rules going forward, including changes to its payment processing system, and limiting or reducing certain fees for late payments. Including Indiana borrowers.



More than 400,000 people across the country will have some of their loan amounts forgiven as part of the settlement, and 66,000 will have their loans cancelled.



Open-source textbooks, free for anyone to use, are a rising trend at colleges and universities looking for a way to make higher education more affordable, and now the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) is on board.



Students in the freshman seminar in the College of Liberal Arts can save $80 each by downloading the required textbook for free.



Denise Tillery, associate dean for students and professor of English in the College of Liberal Arts at UNLV, said the cost of textbooks can be a significant barrier for many low-income students.



"A lot of times, students will have to wait until their financial aid has been disbursed, or even then they can't afford it," Tillery observed. "Or they're scrambling around getting used copies that might be a different edition than the one that's being used in the classroom."



Collectively, the 375 students taking the class will save about $30,000. The average full-time undergraduate at UNLV spends more than $1,200 a semester on books. The book is one of many offered free on the internet at a site called OpenStax, run by Rice University. The University of Minnesota offers a similar service called Open Textbook Library.



Tillery pointed out other departments are taking initiative as well.



"Some faculty at UNLV in the computer science department," she explained, "are writing their own textbook, and they're going to make that freely accessible for any other class that might want to use it."



Students also should be aware of the American Opportunity Tax Credit for educational expenses, worth $2,500 a year. If the credit brings the tax you owe to zero, you can get up to $1,000 dollars in refunds.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



