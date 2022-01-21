Federal Funds Coming to Keep Invasive Carp Out of Great Lakes

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to use federal funds for a project to help keep invasive carp out of the Great Lakes.



It is proposing using nearly $226 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for the Brandon Road Lock and Dam Project in Joliet.



Don Jodrey, director of federal relations for the Alliance for the Great Lakes, said carp crowd out native aquatic species, and have been moving up the Mississippi River system and into the Illinois River.



The project would modify the existing dam and locks to make it easier to detect invasive species.



"The Great Lakes have suffered over the years from invasive aquatic species, like zebra and quagga mussels and things like this," Jodrey explained. "The concern is, if the carp move into the Great Lakes system, that they're going to be detrimental to the fishing and recreational industries that are up there."



He added the Army Corps is testing relatively new technology, which could help other states tackle the problem of invasive species.



Fighting invasive species is not cheap. Jodrey pointed out the money is expected to cover the planning, engineering and design phases of the project, about $28 million, plus roughly $200 million for construction, which he noted could cost another $850 million.



"They're basically saying, as a matter of policy, that the administration supports the project," Jodrey stated. "It's a really important step, and it really tells us the project is going to get built."



For the remaining funding, the eight governors of the Great Lakes states have requested the project be included in the 2022 Water Resources Reform and Development Act.



Wildlife advocates see Teton County's upcoming revised Lands Development Regulation on feeding wildlife as an opportunity to set a national standard for how communities and wildlife can peacefully co-exist and thrive.



Kristin Combs, executive director of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, said the lion's share of economic activity in the county is linked to income from people who travel from across the world to see wildlife in their historic habitats.



"People are coming to this area to see things like bears and wolves, to see our national parks," Combs observed. "The wildlife here is a big part of our community."



The county's planning commission is set to meet Monday to review a draft plan which includes rules aimed to help residents reduce the risk of attracting wildlife onto their property. The commission is expected to deliver the plan to Teton County commissioners for approval in February.



Combs pointed out people do not have to wait for the final plan to prevent encounters that can be dangerous for people and frequently deadly for animals.



To avoid attracting bears, Combs advised locking up your trash, picking up any fallen fruit, and only using bird feeders when bears are hibernating. She added if left accessible, beehives and chicken coops provide high-calorie grab-and-go meals bears cannot resist



"Really making sure that you have fencing that is high enough," Combs recommended. "The ideal situation is an electric fence. If bears get zapped, they learn pretty quick that that's not an OK food source. They are highly unlikely to return to that area. And the same with beehives."



The current Lands Development Regulation affirms Teton County values bears, moose, wolves and other animals that have called the region home for thousands of years, and Combs argued now is the time to set an example for communities across the nation, increasingly counting wildlife as close neighbors.



"Preserve these species who don't have that much area left to wander in the United States," Combs urged. "Give them a place where they can survive alongside of us."



