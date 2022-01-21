Report: Use PA's Big-Box Store Rooftops to Boost Solar Energy

As Pennsylvania continues to grow its solar-energy capacity, a new report found the roofs of big-box stores present a big opportunity to increase clean-energy use.



The Commonwealth has more than 3,700 major retail sites, with large rooftops unobstructed by shade. Analysis from PennEnvironment and Frontier Group showed the combined space could generate 3,000 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity each year, enough to power almost 300,000 homes.



Rachel Vresilovic, climate and clean energy associate for PennEnvironment, said it would play a big role in helping Pennsylvania move away from fossil fuels.



"Right now, thousands of big-box store roofs and parking lots have no solar panels installed," Vresilovic reported. "We're missing out on a great opportunity to produce clean, renewable energy right here in Pennsylvania, and that needs to change now."



Nationally, Target, IKEA, Kohl's and Walmart have all started to solarize their rooftops. The report found with increased solar energy, Pennsylvania could reduce its carbon-dioxide pollution by nearly two-million metric tons, equivalent to taking more than 400,000 cars off the roads.



Marian Moskowitz, chair of the Chester County Board of Commissioners, said there is work to be done to incentivize businesses to install solar panels. She said she is excited by programs like C-PACE, a state program which allows commercial building owners to get long-term financing for energy efficiency and water conservation projects.



Moskowitz thinks rooftop solar would be an ideal use for the program.



"It is a smart business decision, because it gives our businesses the ability to lower their energy bills and hedge against unpredictable rising energy prices," Moskowitz asserted. "It is intrinsic upon everyone to address global climate change, and we must start at the local level if we're going to create a healthier planet."



Chester County approved a resolution in December to activate its participation in C-PACE. Other policy recommendations in the report include extending federal and state solar-energy tax credits and promoting community solar programs.



Connecticut has secured its first National Estuarine Research Reserve along part of the state's Long Island Sound.



Conservationists applaud the news as key toward finding solutions to address habitats threatened by climate change. The reserve is a state-federal partnership, providing annual funding for research on climate resiliency, water quality, and fish and wildlife habitats.



Patrick Comins, executive director of the Connecticut Audubon Society, who has been a strong advocate for the reserve, said scientists have learned a lot about species of Long Island Sound over the last decade, and the funding presents a chance to uncover more.



"We didn't even know that cownose rays were found in Long Island Sound, let alone that they are a globally vulnerable species, and we have particularly good numbers of them here in Long Island Sound," Comins explained. "What we learn here helps us to be more effective, spending the funding that we have for the related ecosystems."



The Connecticut reserve, the nation's 30th, includes more than 50,000 acres in the southeastern part of the state, where the Connecticut and Thames rivers meet Long Island Sound. Nearly 50 species listed under the Connecticut Endangered Species Act can be found within the reserve.



Funding for the reserve also supports local educational programs, particularly opportunities for underserved communities facing environmental injustice.



Kevin O'Brien, supervising environmental analyst for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said as a living laboratory, the reserve can help inspire the next generation of scientists.



"Humans use these areas for recreation, to make their living, and all of them need to work cooperatively, and hand in hand," O'Brien asserted. "The more folks we can get interested in environmental issues now, the better chance we have to be better environmental stewards down the road."



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration oversees the entire National Estuarine Research Reserve system.



The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the University of Connecticut and Connecticut Sea Grant are the primary state partners.



O'Brien added a ceremony celebrating the creation of the reserve is anticipated for this spring at Avery Point.



