PNS Daily Newscast - January 21, 2022
Despite a failed attempt in the U.S. Senate, more than 200 business owners call for federal reforms to strengthen election laws, and the U.S. Supreme Court deals another blow to abortion providers.

2022Talks - January 21, 2022
President Biden gets cheers and jeers as he marks his first year in the White House, the Jan. 6 committee wants to hear from Ivanka Trump, and the Supreme Court rejects another challenge to the Texas abortion law.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

Report: Use PA's Big-Box Store Rooftops to Boost Solar Energy

Friday, January 21, 2022   

As Pennsylvania continues to grow its solar-energy capacity, a new report found the roofs of big-box stores present a big opportunity to increase clean-energy use.

The Commonwealth has more than 3,700 major retail sites, with large rooftops unobstructed by shade. Analysis from PennEnvironment and Frontier Group showed the combined space could generate 3,000 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity each year, enough to power almost 300,000 homes.

Rachel Vresilovic, climate and clean energy associate for PennEnvironment, said it would play a big role in helping Pennsylvania move away from fossil fuels.

"Right now, thousands of big-box store roofs and parking lots have no solar panels installed," Vresilovic reported. "We're missing out on a great opportunity to produce clean, renewable energy right here in Pennsylvania, and that needs to change now."

Nationally, Target, IKEA, Kohl's and Walmart have all started to solarize their rooftops. The report found with increased solar energy, Pennsylvania could reduce its carbon-dioxide pollution by nearly two-million metric tons, equivalent to taking more than 400,000 cars off the roads.

Marian Moskowitz, chair of the Chester County Board of Commissioners, said there is work to be done to incentivize businesses to install solar panels. She said she is excited by programs like C-PACE, a state program which allows commercial building owners to get long-term financing for energy efficiency and water conservation projects.

Moskowitz thinks rooftop solar would be an ideal use for the program.

"It is a smart business decision, because it gives our businesses the ability to lower their energy bills and hedge against unpredictable rising energy prices," Moskowitz asserted. "It is intrinsic upon everyone to address global climate change, and we must start at the local level if we're going to create a healthier planet."

Chester County approved a resolution in December to activate its participation in C-PACE. Other policy recommendations in the report include extending federal and state solar-energy tax credits and promoting community solar programs.


Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018 to fill the seat previously held by Republican Jeff Flake. (Flickr)

Social Issues

AZ Progressives See Red Over Sinema Move Blocking Voting-Rights Bills

A wave of new Arizona voters in the 2020 election changed the normally conservative state to one where progressive candidates and ideas have a fightin…

Environment

Federal Funds Coming to Keep Invasive Carp Out of Great Lakes

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to use federal funds for a project to help keep invasive carp out of the Great Lakes. It is proposing using …

Social Issues

After Strikes, OR Hospital Workers Notch Win in Union Contract

Healthcare workers at an Oregon hospital have achieved what they say is a "win" after several strikes in recent months. Nearly 300 workers and …

While such issues as tax cuts are getting attention in the Iowa Legislature, some advocacy groups hope policymakers don't lose sight of programs they say would improve health outcomes. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

'Day of Action' to Highlight Health-Policy Priorities for IA

If Iowa wants to create healthier outcomes for its residents, advocates say there are steps policymakers can take right now to make it happen…

Social Issues

ND Opts to Return Much of Federal Rent-Relief Funding

North Dakota has returned a significant portion of the rental assistance provided by the federal government in the pandemic, and groups working …

The investigation by multiple states' attorneys general into the student-loan practices of Navient dates back to 2017. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IN to Receive $31 Million in Multistate Student-Loan Settlement

Nearly 1,200 Hoosiers are about to have some of their student-loan debt forgiven, as part of a multistate settlement with the student-loan-servicing …

Social Issues

WI Group Sees New Path Forward for Voting Rights

After a defeat on Wednesday, Democrats in the U.S. Senate say they'll keep trying to pass voting-rights legislation, and one Wisconsin group wants …

Social Issues

Bridgeport Initiative Aims to Break Down STEM Career Barriers

Bridgeport is one of six U.S. cities selected for an 18-month project kicking off this month, to create more education and career opportunities for …

 

