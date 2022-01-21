After Strikes, OR Hospital Workers Notch Win in Union Contract

Healthcare workers at an Oregon hospital have achieved what they say is a "win" after several strikes in recent months.
Nearly 300 workers and members of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 49 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield are celebrating increases in their pay, their health subsidies and education fund.
Aaron Green, a certified nursing assistant at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center and a member of SEIU Local 49, was among those who went on strike in October and again in December.
"It took a lot for us to go out twice, but it gave management the push to understand where we're coming from, and to see we're out here to support our community," Green asserted. "And our community came out to support us, and that helped get the message through to them."
The workers represent a wide array of professions, including emergency-room technicians, physical therapists and social workers. The average wage increase over the new three-year contract is 22% or more than $6 an hour. A McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center spokesperson said it is pleased it was able to reach an agreement with workers.
Green pointed out competitive wages are a crucial part of properly caring for patients.
"What we saw happening was, we couldn't hire people, or we'd hire people, and then they would turn around and leave in a few weeks," Green recounted. "More competitive market wages will allow us to keep and retain staff to provide the best care for the patients that come here."
Green is also hopeful about the establishment of a committee between labor and management to solve problems in the hospital.
"When labor and management put their heads together, there's almost nothing we can't fix," Green concluded.
Advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities are calling on state lawmakers to take action on policies that would raise earnings for home-care workers.
The Fair Pay for Home Care Act would increase the pay for workers in home- and community-based care services to at least 150% of the minimum wage.
Heidi Siegfried - health policy director with Center for Independence of the Disabled New York - said low pay in this field has contributed to high worker turnover, which could leave people without the care they need.
"So, the person may end up going without care for a day," said Siegfried. "Not able to get out of bed, not able to transfer. Depending on your disability, some people are very dependent on the worker to live their lives."
Siegfried said her group also hopes New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will slate a home-care worker pay raise in the state budget being announced tomorrow.
Federal funding for these workers through the Build Back Better Act is still up in the air since the U.S. Senate hasn't voted on the plan.
According to the home-care staffing company PHI National, in 2020, the median income for care workers in New York was just over $21,000 a year.
Siegfried said the state must tackle the problem of low wages.
"We would really like to see New York step up to the plate and say, 'We are going to provide these services. Our people with disabilities need to be able to get care in their homes,'" said Siegfried.
For many people who require these services, Siegfried noted, another impact of high turnover in home care is the potential loss of independence.
"But the other thing that can happen is that people can end up being unnecessarily put into nursing facilities," said Siegfried. "People would prefer to be living at home, and we need to have a home-care workforce that can support them in that."
The Fair Pay for Home Care Act is now in the Senate Health Committee in Albany.
West Virginia families can expect a smaller federal Child Tax Credit this year, and no more advance monthly payments now that the Build Back Better Act has hit a dead end in Congress.
Advocates say the extra cash helped alleviate burdens on parents recovering from a substance-use disorder.
JoAnna Vance, a community organizer for the Recovery Advocacy Project based in Beckley and a parent in long-term recovery from substance use disorder, explained the extra income helped stabilize individuals working to rebuild their lives and care for their children.
"Absolutely the child tax credit has been beneficial to families in West Virginia, specifically those in recovery and early recovery," Vance asserted. "To just have one less stressor off of their life."
Last year, Congress temporarily expanded the child tax credit to more than 35 million families, up to $3,600 per child. Studies showed most households used the money to buy food and pay for other basic necessities. Opponents say the $2 trillion Build Back Better Act is too costly.
Vance also pointed out many households across the state are struggling with winter expenses.
"We know that in January is when all of the electric bills and the gas bills spike," Vance noted. "It's when it snows, and you need tires or something like that for your vehicle."
She emphasized West Virginia Families are hurting.
"We need child care, we need jobs, we need internet, we need transportation," Vance outlined. "If they're not going to pass the Build Back Better, then what are they going to do?"
In the journal Health Affairs, researchers argued the expanded Child Tax Credit and other federal funding measures outlined in the Build Back Better Act could help reduce addiction in communities by reducing economic challenges for families that may directly or indirectly contribute to substance use.
The start of the new year saw a number of states boost their minimum wage, but not North Dakota. Labor leaders say it's remained at $7.25 an hour for far too long, especially with neighboring states continuing to go higher.
South Dakota, Montana and Minnesota rang in the new year with higher minimum wages, with those increases tied to inflation.
Kooper Caraway, president of the South Dakota Federation of Labor, said not only does it put more money in the hands of workers and their families, but it helps to keep jobs filled.
"Since the minimum wage was increased and tied to inflation, South Dakota's always had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country," Caraway observed. "And the good thing is that we also have a robust labor movement, and that robust labor movement is raising wages much higher than the minimum wage."
South Dakota's latest increase, the result of a voter-approved measure in 2014, brought its wage to $9.95 an hour.
In North Dakota, worker advocates fear residents will abandon the state, even with jobs available, because the lower threshold will make it harder to survive. Last year, North Dakota lawmakers rejected a proposed hike, with concerns raised about the impact on businesses.
Landis Larson, president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO, said it is frustrating cost-of-living measures are similar in the four-state region. He argued it gives North Dakota policymakers no excuse for not taking action.
"They really want to do their best to make a friendly business climate, but they forget about the worker climate," Larson asserted. "It's a two-way street."
Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, was behind last year's plan to increase North Dakota's minimum wage, and said being far behind other states is especially troubling right now.
"When you look at the increases in housing costs, and fuel costs and grocery costs, all of those things are exponentially rising, and the minimum wage has just bottomed out," Hager stated.
Hager added a more likely scenario in which North Dakota increases its minimum wage is by taking it to the voters, but other supporters say such a plan has to be tied to inflation.
get more stories like this via email
