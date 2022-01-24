Monday, January 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 25, 2022
Play

With an uncertain future for steel tariffs, steelworkers hope their industry's recent economic stability isn't unraveling; and advocates stress the importance of tracking arrests in schools.

2022Talks - January 25, 2022
Play

U.S. puts troops on alert as tensions rise in Ukraine; reproductive rights advocates raise red flags over proposed South Dakota abortion ban; and SCOTUS will consider a challenge to affirmative action.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Play

Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

Pro-Democracy Groups Vow to Keep Fighting as Losses Mount

Play

Monday, January 24, 2022   

Good-government groups in Nevada are speaking out - criticizing recent events as a serious threat to democracy.

On Friday news leaked that in December 2020 the Trump White House considered but did not sign an executive order to have the National Guard seize voting machines. On Wednesday Senate Republicans shut down debate on the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act.

Las Vegas attorney Bradley Schrager, who specializes in political and electoral law, said this is no time to be complacent.

"It's going to get much, much worse before it gets better," said Schrager. "But all we can do is work as hard as we can. It's always darkest before the dawn but let's get through the darkness because it's here. "

Also last week, Gov. Steve Sisolak called for action against members of the Republican party who filed false electoral documents, submitting a fake set of electors for former President Donald Trump to Congress and to the national archives, in Nevada and in 6 other states that he lost.

Emily Persaud-Zamora, executive director of Silver State Voices, said the issue of voting rights is foundational.

"No progress can be accomplished if we're not prioritizing democracy," said Persaud-Zamora. "And I think this conversation is finally getting people to see that."

The Freedom to Vote Act would have given people in all 50 states some of the policies that Nevadans already enjoy: same-day voter registration, no-excuse mail-in balloting, extended early voting, and automatic restoration of voting rights to many formerly incarcerated individuals.



Disclosure: Silver State Voices contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


California's first Lemon Law passed in 1970 under Gov. Ronald Reagan. (Lunamaria/Adobestock)

