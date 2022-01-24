Battle Shaping Up Over CA Lemon Law

Consumer advocates are speaking out against a proposed ballot initiative that would reform California's so-called "Lemon Law."



Current law allows people who have been defrauded or sold a defective product to sue for damages plus attorney's fees. The ballot initiativeThe ballot initiative would limit the plaintiff's attorneys to 20% of the amount recovered.



Longtime activist Rosemary Shahan is the founder and president Sacramento-based Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety. She said that change would hobble the victims but says nothing about the amount big companies can spend to defend the suits.



"It would make it practically impossible for consumers to get an attorney and fight back in court when they've been victimized by a really unsafe product or fraud," said Shahan.



The initiative was written by the Civil Justice Association of California, a group Shahan says is backed by more than a dozen big corporations, including car manufacturers, oil companies, pharmaceutical companies, telecoms and banks.



Unverified reports emerged over the weekend that CJAC may halt its efforts to gather signatures. But president Kyla Christoffersen Powell said in a statement "We intend to pursue our measure and are evaluating our options in light of COVID and other factors."



She also has said that plaintiff's attorneys are abusing current laws, dragging out litigation for profit.



Shahan said California's trailblazing Lemon Law has drawn fire for decades.



"At CJAC their executive director has met with me over the years and tried to persuade us to weaken California's lemon law in various ways," said Shahan. "And I've always just said no. So I think they're just frustrated."



To qualify for the ballot, the initiative backers will need to attract more than 623,000 signatures - which is %5 of the people who voted in the last election for governor.







Oregonians can get free help with their income taxes once again this year. However, as in recent years, the pandemic is changing what the assistance looks like.



Typically, the AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program happens in-person, focusing specifically on people over age 50 or those who have low to moderate incomes.



Kathy Goeddel, assistant state coordinator for the AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program in the Portland Metro area, said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases means protocols are in place to protect clients and volunteers.



"We have options for virtual preparation, we have options for people dropping off their materials, and then other options for us to scan in their materials and then, prepare things remotely and get them back electronically," Goeddel outlined.



Tax-Aide services usually ramp up around Feb. 1. Goeddel said the goal is to have 75 sites up and running, across the state. A site locator will be available, along with other tools, on the AARP website, as well as the Internal Revenue Service website.



Goeddel said she often hears from people who are grateful for help with their taxes.



"Some of the credits that are available to seniors and working families are pretty complex," Goeddel noted. "We're able to help some with difficult situations that would be hard to get right without training, and get them the best possible refunds that they can get."



Goeddel is asking people to be patient this year, noting returns will take a bit longer to complete because the appointments are not happening in person. She said there are fewer volunteers than usual due to the pandemic. In 2021, about 500 Tax-Aide volunteers in Oregon completed 12,000 tax returns.



