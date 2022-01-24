Provider Shortage Triggers Access-to-Care Crisis for Disabled Utahns

Advocates say Utah has a shortage of qualified workers to deliver home and community-based services to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.



Lawmakers at both the state and federal levels are debating measures to increase funding for both public and private care providers, but no action has been taken.



Utah lawmakers heard a report last week from state health officials, showing they have almost 1,000 unfilled positions for disability-care providers.



Nate Crippes, supervising attorney for the Utah Disability Law Center, said the hiring gap limits access to care.



"There are about 6,000 people in these services right now," Crippes reported. "The state currently has a waiting list of 4,000. And if providers can't get staff to provide the support these folks need, it's going to lead to some real problems."



Crippes pointed out in recent years there has been an effort to take people out of institutions to provide treatment. The Utah State Developmental Center provides direct care, but also partners with private groups for home and community-based services.



The average pay in Utah for disability care workers is well below what many consider a "living wage." Crippes contended the industry cannot attract qualified staff because their budgets are ultimately decided by the state Legislature.



"Folks who provide services to folks with intellectual and developmental disability in home and community-based settings say the rates for those workers are really, really low," Crippes asserted. "I think the average is about $11.50 an hour."



The Social Services Subcommittee at the Utah Legislature heard comments last week on pending legislation to increase disability-care spending by as much as $40 million. Crippes emphasized advocates are hoping Congress can pass a section of the stalled Build Back Better Act which allots $150 billion for community-based care.



"It sounds like maybe there's some interest in trying to do pieces of that legislation individually as opposed to the whole package," Crippes remarked. "I think it would make a huge difference that would certainly enable the state to potentially expand services or do more."



People with disabilities often are left out of conversations about disaster preparedness, and the recent Marshall Fire put Colorado's emergency managers to the test.



Curtis Garrett, disaster preparedness coordinator for Atlantis Community, said the Disability and Disaster Hotline played a key role connecting people with emergency services, in part because state leaders included the disability community in their planning efforts.



"The state of Colorado as a whole is really moving forward, and is considered a leader in disaster preparedness and disaster services for individuals with disabilities," Garrett explained.



Garrett pointed out when temporary shelters and other facilities are not prepared to meet the needs of all community members, people with disabilities can be separated from their neighbors and relocated to nursing homes against their will. Anyone in need of assistance can call the hotline at 800-626-4959.



Sadie Martinez, access and functional needs coordinator for the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said her team has developed a framework for identifying actual resource needs rather than labeling people as "special needs." The acronym CMIST provides an easy-to-remember checklist to ensure all communications, medical, independence, safety and transportation needs can be met in times of crisis.



"Do we have American Sign Language interpreters, or availability to get them right away?" Martinez outlined. "Somebody who uses oxygen or has to have access to their medication that did not come along with them, how are we able to get that to that shelter?"



Garrett added ensuring everyone is able to receive emergency messages and alerts is critical during emergencies, but too many media outlets continue to overlook people with disabilities. For example, TV broadcasters routinely cut sign-language interpreters out of the picture.



"My safety is dependent on hearing that message," Garrett emphasized. "It should be something they do, that it's expected. You have to plug the microphone in. Well, it should be just as important to have the interpreter on screen. That should be a given."



