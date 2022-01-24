Monday, January 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 25, 2022
With an uncertain future for steel tariffs, steelworkers hope their industry's recent economic stability isn't unraveling; and advocates stress the importance of tracking arrests in schools.

2022Talks - January 25, 2022
U.S. puts troops on alert as tensions rise in Ukraine; reproductive rights advocates raise red flags over proposed South Dakota abortion ban; and SCOTUS will consider a challenge to affirmative action.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

Provider Shortage Triggers Access-to-Care Crisis for Disabled Utahns

Monday, January 24, 2022   

Advocates say Utah has a shortage of qualified workers to deliver home and community-based services to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Lawmakers at both the state and federal levels are debating measures to increase funding for both public and private care providers, but no action has been taken.

Utah lawmakers heard a report last week from state health officials, showing they have almost 1,000 unfilled positions for disability-care providers.

Nate Crippes, supervising attorney for the Utah Disability Law Center, said the hiring gap limits access to care.

"There are about 6,000 people in these services right now," Crippes reported. "The state currently has a waiting list of 4,000. And if providers can't get staff to provide the support these folks need, it's going to lead to some real problems."

Crippes pointed out in recent years there has been an effort to take people out of institutions to provide treatment. The Utah State Developmental Center provides direct care, but also partners with private groups for home and community-based services.

The average pay in Utah for disability care workers is well below what many consider a "living wage." Crippes contended the industry cannot attract qualified staff because their budgets are ultimately decided by the state Legislature.

"Folks who provide services to folks with intellectual and developmental disability in home and community-based settings say the rates for those workers are really, really low," Crippes asserted. "I think the average is about $11.50 an hour."

The Social Services Subcommittee at the Utah Legislature heard comments last week on pending legislation to increase disability-care spending by as much as $40 million. Crippes emphasized advocates are hoping Congress can pass a section of the stalled Build Back Better Act which allots $150 billion for community-based care.

"It sounds like maybe there's some interest in trying to do pieces of that legislation individually as opposed to the whole package," Crippes remarked. "I think it would make a huge difference that would certainly enable the state to potentially expand services or do more."


Nevadans are gearing up for the midterm Congressional elections this fall, which could change the balance of power in the U.S. House and Senate. (1STunningArt/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Pro-Democracy Groups Vow to Keep Fighting as Losses Mount

Good-government groups in Nevada are speaking out - criticizing recent events as a serious threat to democracy. On Friday news leaked that in …

Social Issues

Battle Shaping Up Over CA Lemon Law

Consumer advocates are speaking out against a proposed ballot initiative that would reform California's so-called "Lemon Law." Current law allows pe…

Health and Wellness

SD Bill Takes Punitive Approach to Governing Reproductive Rights

South Dakota has taken a step in trying to mirror Texas' strict abortion law, potentially paving the way for citizens to sue those involved in a …

Wealthier suburbs of Boston have higher vaccination rates for younger children than do poorer areas of the Commonwealth. (Suriyawut/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MA Educators, Parents: Schools Need Comprehensive COVID Protection Plan

Parents, educators and school nurses are calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to take steps toward a comprehensive state-run COVID-19 protection plan…

Social Issues

MO Bills Would Provide Relief to Recipients of Unemployment Overpayments

During the pandemic, the Missouri Department of Labor paid out too much unemployment compensation to more than 45,000 residents, and two bills before …

A minimum-wage worker can afford $468 in rent per month, but market-rate one-bedrooms rent for at least $695 a month. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Lawmakers Call for Coordinated Effort to Fix Affordable-Housing Crisis

Nebraska is not immune to decades of disinvestment in affordable housing, and a new measure making its way through the Legislature would create a …

Health and Wellness

CT's Insurance Broker Academy Aims to Reduce Health Disparities

Connecticut's health-insurance exchange, known as Access Health CT, has launched a first-of-its-kind program for reducing health disparities and the …

Social Issues

School Meal Access Back in Spotlight Following Latest COVID Disruption

January saw some Minnesota schools move back to distance learning because of COVID-19 cases. Families struggling to find their kids meals in these …

 

