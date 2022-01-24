Provider Shortage Triggers Access-to-Care Crisis for Disabled Utahns

Advocates say Utah has a shortage of qualified workers to deliver home and community-based services to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
Lawmakers at both the state and federal levels are debating measures to increase funding for both public and private care providers, but no action has been taken.
Utah lawmakers heard a report last week from state health officials, showing they have almost 1,000 unfilled positions for disability-care providers.
Nate Crippes, supervising attorney for the Utah Disability Law Center, said the hiring gap limits access to care.
"There are about 6,000 people in these services right now," Crippes reported. "The state currently has a waiting list of 4,000. And if providers can't get staff to provide the support these folks need, it's going to lead to some real problems."
Crippes pointed out in recent years there has been an effort to take people out of institutions to provide treatment. The Utah State Developmental Center provides direct care, but also partners with private groups for home and community-based services.
The average pay in Utah for disability care workers is well below what many consider a "living wage." Crippes contended the industry cannot attract qualified staff because their budgets are ultimately decided by the state Legislature.
"Folks who provide services to folks with intellectual and developmental disability in home and community-based settings say the rates for those workers are really, really low," Crippes asserted. "I think the average is about $11.50 an hour."
The Social Services Subcommittee at the Utah Legislature heard comments last week on pending legislation to increase disability-care spending by as much as $40 million. Crippes emphasized advocates are hoping Congress can pass a section of the stalled Build Back Better Act which allots $150 billion for community-based care.
"It sounds like maybe there's some interest in trying to do pieces of that legislation individually as opposed to the whole package," Crippes remarked. "I think it would make a huge difference that would certainly enable the state to potentially expand services or do more."
People with disabilities often are left out of conversations about disaster preparedness, and the recent Marshall Fire put Colorado's emergency managers to the test.
Curtis Garrett, disaster preparedness coordinator for Atlantis Community, said the Disability and Disaster Hotline played a key role connecting people with emergency services, in part because state leaders included the disability community in their planning efforts.
"The state of Colorado as a whole is really moving forward, and is considered a leader in disaster preparedness and disaster services for individuals with disabilities," Garrett explained.
Garrett pointed out when temporary shelters and other facilities are not prepared to meet the needs of all community members, people with disabilities can be separated from their neighbors and relocated to nursing homes against their will. Anyone in need of assistance can call the hotline at 800-626-4959.
Sadie Martinez, access and functional needs coordinator for the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said her team has developed a framework for identifying actual resource needs rather than labeling people as "special needs." The acronym CMIST provides an easy-to-remember checklist to ensure all communications, medical, independence, safety and transportation needs can be met in times of crisis.
"Do we have American Sign Language interpreters, or availability to get them right away?" Martinez outlined. "Somebody who uses oxygen or has to have access to their medication that did not come along with them, how are we able to get that to that shelter?"
Garrett added ensuring everyone is able to receive emergency messages and alerts is critical during emergencies, but too many media outlets continue to overlook people with disabilities. For example, TV broadcasters routinely cut sign-language interpreters out of the picture.
"My safety is dependent on hearing that message," Garrett emphasized. "It should be something they do, that it's expected. You have to plug the microphone in. Well, it should be just as important to have the interpreter on screen. That should be a given."
In a few weeks, Iowa lawmakers return for the 2022 legislative session. Disability advocates say there are ways to rise above the divisive nature of politics and successfully connect with policymakers.
In Estherville, Brittney Funston is the mother of Joscelyn, a 10-year-old girl living with cerebral palsy, autism, and intellectual disabilities. In recent years, Brittney has become a family advocate for the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council and increasingly involved in that.
She said researching topics is key for those wanting to be an advocate. And, she said, if you happen to secure face time with a lawmaker, sharing a brief personal story is effective.
"Not necessarily asking for their yes or their no on something but letting them know that there's people in Iowa that rely on them," said Funston.
She said sharing a photo can help, because it allows policymakers to put a face on the situation.
Funston, a member of the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council, said through her outreach, policy decisions were made to better accommodate local families in the area of bus routes and school choice.
Funston said ultimately, lawmakers are people who want to hear about the life experience of Iowans as a way to better understand what they or their family members are going through.
"They may represent one party, you know, or may be opposed to another party," said Funston. "But at the end of day, you know, they all have families. Some, they all have personal experiences."
As for research, she said it can go beyond reading through proposed bills found online.
"There's lots of local boards, city boards and regional boards that you can definitely join their meetings," said Funston. "You know, a lot of them are open to the public."
She said gathering information can possibly result in state lawmakers relying on you as a source. The Developmental Disabilities Council also helps advocates track legislative developments through newsletters and online discussions.
In January, bills are introduced before debate takes shape. Final floor votes often happen around the start of spring.
Caregiver shortages are among the topics disability advocates expect to see debated in 2022.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Advocacy groups say a paid leave proposal in Maryland would provide peace of mind for workers, especially those with disabilities and their families.
The Time to Care Act is expected to be before the General Assembly when it returns in January. It would establish a statewide insurance program that would provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave.
Myles Hicks, executive director of the group Maryland Rise, said it would help people deal with family health issues, care for themselves or a newborn, a family member, or a member of the military.
"No one should have to choose between caring for the family they love and going to work and getting a paycheck," Hicks asserted.
Opponents argue most large private employers already provide paid time off, and say the measure would be a burden on businesses. The act was introduced last session but never made it out of committee.
Rachel London, executive director of the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council, said the pandemic has made clear paid leave is vital to families facing health challenges.
"And for people with disabilities and their families access to paid leave means increased opportunities, more flexibility, and an increase in financial resources," London outlined.
The program would require a 50-50 split between employers and workers, with an estimated weekly employee contribution between $3 and $6.
Hicks explained workers who care for a child or adult with disabilities or health issues are at greater risk of losing income, and people with disabilities are more likely to be employed in low-wage part-time jobs providing fewer benefits.
"For those who are living with disabilities, those disabilities can arise unexpectedly," Hicks explained. "You never know when you might flare up or have an unexpected issue, so it's very important that paid family leave benefit is around so just in case you are experiencing an issue that was unexpected."
The Build Back Better Act, recently passed by the U.S. House, guarantees four weeks of paid leave.
London acknowledged its future is uncertain.
"We don't know what's going to happen," London stated. "So it is critical for states to take the lead on this issue and show that workers are important and recognize the needs of people with disabilities and their families across Maryland."
She added most industrialized countries have a national paid leave policy, as do nine states and the District of Columbia.
