Institute Reopens Auto Trade School at PA's Former WyoTech Campus

Interest in trade schools is growing across the country, and a new one in Pennsylvania aims to fill the nationwide workforce shortage of auto and diesel technicians.
New Village Institute Blairsville's (NVI) inaugural cohort kicked off earlier this month in Indiana County on the former campus of transportation program WyoTech, which closed its Blairsville site in 2018.
Amy Mulligan, campus vice president, formerly worked at WyoTech Blairsville and recalls watching the student population grow from 30 to 1,500 in a few years. She expects the same for NVI, as an asset for the local economy.
"Bringing in students from other areas does also bring in revenue," Mulligan pointed out. "And we've seen it in the past, and I feel like it's going to be almost similar to where you're going to see a lot of those younger folks that want to be in this area because there is still opportunity."
Enrolled students will receive a fast-tracked six-month education to support the immediate need for technicians. There will be 228,000 diesel technician openings by 2025, according to data from the American Diesel Training Centers.
Enrollment in vocational schools has been on the rise over the last two decades, with enrollment numbers up to 16 million in 2014, compared with 9.6 million in 1996, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Chris Barton, campus director for NVI, thinks the affordability of the schooling plus competitive wages are bringing people, both young and career-changers, into the trades.
"People are realizing that you can have a really good career for yourself and really start at an early age making good money that provides for yourself, your family and the rest of your life," Barton observed. "There are just really unlimited jobs, so you never have to worry about being out of work."
Diesel technicians made an average of $24 an hour in 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Barton added new cohorts will start each quarter, the next class beginning in April.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
Parents, educators and school nurses are calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to take steps toward a comprehensive state-run COVID-19 protection plan.
They say with the Omicron variant causing surges in hospitalizations across Massachusetts, the Commonwealth needs a state-run in-school vaccination program, state-sponsored distribution of high-quality masks and a state-coordinated, state-financed and transparent testing program for every school district.
Jacqueline Velez, parent of a public school student in Springfield, is advocating for change.
"You would not send a fireman into a burning building without protective gear, police on the streets without a means to communicate with their counterparts," Velez asserted. "So during a global pandemic, why would we send teachers and public school staff into school buildings without the best possible accommodations we can send them in with?"
COVID-19 vaccination rates among children five to 11 years old are low in some of the Commonwealth's poorest communities. Fewer than 20% of younger children are vaccinated in Athol, Fall River, New Bedford, Brockton and Springfield.
Cara Berg Powers, interim executive director of the Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance, said some schools and school districts are better prepared than others. She noted while millions of dollars in federal funds are coming to schools, some have critical repair backlogs and ventilation needs, and will not have any leftover funds for personal protective equipment, testing or vaccinations.
"Inequity is inevitable when we do not have a comprehensive strategy and ask districts to take things on themselves, ask families to take things on themselves, and ask 8-year-olds like my daughter to be public health experts," Berg Powers contended.
Baker announced plans last week to provide rapid at-home test kits to schools and child-care providers, as the existing state-run testing system has been strained by the latest surge.
A new study adds to evidence that higher-education credentials can increase a person's earning power over a lifetime.
The research from economists at Kansas State University says completing a bachelor's degree increases a person's income by around $4,000 right after graduation, with additional jumps of more than $1,000 in following years.
Emily House, executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, said the state is concerned about economic mobility and workforce development as fewer people return to college.
"We've really seen a sharp decrease in enrollment of adult learners," said House, "so, adults coming back to higher education, or engaging in higher education for the first time as adults."
She added the colleges are reaching out to community organizations and faith groups, and partnering with employers to help people find about retraining opportunities. And the state's Reconnect Navigators can help guide a person through the process of going back to college or enrolling for the first time.
More information about navigators is online at 'tnreconnect.gov.'
House said adult learners have options through the state's Reconnect Program, and notes that those who meet certain criteria may even be able to attend a local community college without paying tuition or fees.
"A lot of financial aid opportunity for those choosing to go back to school as an adult," said House. "We have a call center here at the Higher Ed Commission; we have a lot of outreach specialists. Anybody who needs additional information can find us on the web, as well as just via phone."
State data show enrollment has declined at every Tennessee community college, with the number of first-time, full-time college students falling by 19% compared to before the pandemic.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
Nearly 1,200 Hoosiers are about to have some of their student-loan debt forgiven, as part of a multistate settlement with the student-loan-servicing company Navient.
The settlement includes more than $31 million for Indiana.
Scott Barnhart, chief counsel and director of consumer protection for the Indiana Attorney General's Office, said more than $26 million of Indiana's cut will go toward loan forgiveness for borrowers. He advised borrowers to visit navientagsettlement.com to determine if they're eligible.
"And that provides a lot of information for consumers who believe that they may be within that group," Barnhart pointed out. "To find details on whether they qualify and what they need to do."
In 2019, Indiana joined a coalition of more than three dozen states and Washington, D.C., in accusing the Delaware-based company of deceptive and unethical lending practices. Navient denied breaking the law and said the allegations were based on unfounded claims.
Barnhart noted the remainder of Indiana's portion of the settlement will go toward compensating more than 16,000 people who have already paid into their Navient-handled loans, and about $700,000 will go directly to the state.
"And I think this is a win for consumers to move forward," Barnhart contended.
The deal also requires Navient to follow several new rules going forward, including changes to its payment processing system, and limiting or reducing certain fees for late payments. Including Indiana borrowers.
More than 400,000 people across the country will have some of their loan amounts forgiven as part of the settlement, and 66,000 will have their loans cancelled.