Mixologists Beware: NM Bat Among 10 Species Imperiled by Climate Change

It doesn't get the kind of attention afforded the endangered monarch butterfly, but without the Mexican long-nosed bat, ingredients for one of America's favorite cocktails would be in short supply.



The bat made the top 10 list of imperiled species in a new report highlighting the urgent need to address biodiversity loss and global warming.



Kristen Lear, endangered species interventions specialist for the group Bat Conservation International, said the night-feeding mammal is the main pollinator of a plant used to make margaritas.



"They feed on these gigantic agave plants, which we probably all know of from making tequila and mezcal," Lear explained. "But climate change is a big thing impacting their foraging resources."



Lear pointed out in addition to climate change, development and agriculture expansion have caused a loss of wild agave habitat. The monarch butterfly also made the imperiled-species list, as did the Florida Key deer and Sierra Nevada yellow-legged frog.



Derek Goldman, national field director and Northern Rockies senior field representative for the Endangered Species Coalition, said the "Last Chance" report illustrates climate-change caused drought, deforestation and more intense storms don't just affect people.



"And what we're really doing here is drawing the connection that increasing greenhouse gases and carbon pollution that's driving global climate change is also impacting biodiversity and creating a biodiversity crisis," Goldman asserted.



It is estimated only 5,000 Mexican long-nosed bats remain, according to Lear. She noted females only give birth to one pup per year, making it difficult for populations at risk to recover.



She added with their 700-mile range, extending from central Mexico to the Big Bend of Texas and the New Mexico Bootheel, there are things people on the migration route can do to help.



"You can plant agave plants, and those agave plants will eventually flower and feed the bat," Lear suggested. "Many people put out hummingbird feeders, which obviously attract hummingbirds but also at night attract these nectar-feeding bats."



Member groups of the Endangered Species Coalition who nominated the report's 10 imperiled species are calling on elected leaders to take bold action to protect the planet and all its inhabitants.



Disclosure: Endangered Species Coalition contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species and Wildlife. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Last Chance report Endangered Species Coalition Dec. 2021



get more stories like this via email



Recent data on ocean conditions could be good news for struggling salmon in the Northwest. But advocates for the species warn this isn't enough to stop their alarming slide.



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expecting ocean waters to remain cold and more food abundant for the fish along the West Coast. However Miles Johnson, senior attorney with Columbia Riverkeeper, noted this doesn't necessarily mean better conditions for a crucial part of their lives - in the rivers where salmon spawn.



"It's good to be in a good cycle," said Johnson. "But what this is is an opportunity to fix the problems that we have in the freshwater and jumpstart some kind of recovery. It's not going to get us out of the hole that we're in."



Climate change is another factor. A recent study from Columbia University's Earth Institute shows land temperatures are increasing 2.5 times faster than ocean temperatures, meaning wildlife in land and river systems are more vulnerable to the warming climate.



Johnson said the biggest impediments for endangered salmon species are the four dams on the lower Snake River. He said the dams turn the river into dangerously hot lakes for the migrating fish, and the quickest and most effective way to remedy this is by breaching them.



"This is not anything that we've arrived at quickly or rashly," said Johnson. "This is the conclusion that most of the scientific community has come to after trying basically everything else. It's just clear that Snake River fish aren't going to recover with those four dams in place."



Opponents of dam removal say they provide irrigation, renewable energy and transportation to the region.



Johnson said the ocean will go through cycles of good and bad years for salmon and that we should act to save them from extinction while conditions are favorable.



"And they will recover if we give them half a chance," said Johnson. "We've seen it over and over again in different contexts."







Disclosure: Columbia Riverkeeper contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Global Temperature in 2021 Hansen et al/Columbia University's Earth Institute 1/13/22

Ocean Indicators Summary for 2021 NOAA 2022



get more stories like this via email



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to use federal funds for a project to help keep invasive carp out of the Great Lakes.



It is proposing using nearly $226 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for the Brandon Road Lock and Dam Project in Joliet.



Don Jodrey, director of federal relations for the Alliance for the Great Lakes, said carp crowd out native aquatic species, and have been moving up the Mississippi River system and into the Illinois River.



The project would modify the existing dam and locks to make it easier to detect invasive species.



"The Great Lakes have suffered over the years from invasive aquatic species, like zebra and quagga mussels and things like this," Jodrey explained. "The concern is, if the carp move into the Great Lakes system, that they're going to be detrimental to the fishing and recreational industries that are up there."



He added the Army Corps is testing relatively new technology, which could help other states tackle the problem of invasive species.



Fighting invasive species is not cheap. Jodrey pointed out the money is expected to cover the planning, engineering and design phases of the project, about $28 million, plus roughly $200 million for construction, which he noted could cost another $850 million.



"They're basically saying, as a matter of policy, that the administration supports the project," Jodrey stated. "It's a really important step, and it really tells us the project is going to get built."



For the remaining funding, the eight governors of the Great Lakes states have requested the project be included in the 2022 Water Resources Reform and Development Act.



References: House Resolution 3684 (2021) 11/15/2021

Brandon Road Interbasin Project U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 10/01/2021



get more stories like this via email

