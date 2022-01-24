Monday, January 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 25, 2022
Play

With an uncertain future for steel tariffs, steelworkers hope their industry's recent economic stability isn't unraveling; and advocates stress the importance of tracking arrests in schools.

2022Talks - January 25, 2022
Play

U.S. puts troops on alert as tensions rise in Ukraine; reproductive rights advocates raise red flags over proposed South Dakota abortion ban; and SCOTUS will consider a challenge to affirmative action.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Play

Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MI Groups Raise Safety, Financial Concerns Around Line 5 Tunnel Proposal

Play

Monday, January 24, 2022   

Advocates for protecting the waters of the Straits of Mackinac are raising safety and financial concerns about a Canadian natural gas company's proposal for an underwater pipeline tunnel.

Enbridge Energy currently operates the Line 5 pipeline, which runs under the Straits of Mackinac, and now they're proposing to replace it with a tunnel to run the pipeline through.

But experts say the current plan has major safety flaws.

Sean McBrearty, Michigan legislative and policy director for Clean Water Action and campaign coordinator for Oil and Water Don't Mix, noted Enbridge filed papers with the federal Energy Regulatory Commission claiming they plan to depreciate all of their pipelines within 20 years. But he said the contract with the state to build and operate the pipeline in the tunnel is for 99 years.

"If Enbridge were able to build this tunnel and have it operable by 2028 or '29, which is about as soon as they'd be able to do something like this, that tunnel would only operate for 11 years before Enbridge would be done using their pipeline system," McBrearty explained.

Enbridge officials have said the report to the Energy Regulatory Commission is for determining the cost-of-service toll for investors, and does not necessarily reflect the lifespan of the tunnel. Oil and Water Don't Mix and other groups are calling on Enbridge to suspend activities on the tunnel project until the contract is reviewed.

Brian O'Mara, an environmental engineer with decades of tunneling experience, said the poor quality of the bedrock will make completing the tunnel challenging. He pointed out it is possible an explosion or fire would put workers at risk and many thousands of gallons of natural-gas liquids could be released into the Great Lakes.

O'Mara argued it could be prevented by filling the tunnel with concrete around the pipeline.

"You need air, you need a spark, and you need a fuel to create an explosion or a fire," O'Mara emphasized. "So if they would have adapted that method -- it's called a sealed annulus -- that essentially will eliminate the risks."

Enbridge has said there is no source of a release that could cause an explosion, but O'Mara contended they have identified dissolved methane in groundwater where the tunnel and pipeline would be constructed. And with flammable and explosive liquids and gas running through the pipeline, there is too much risk with the current design.


get more stories like this via email
Nevadans are gearing up for the midterm Congressional elections this fall, which could change the balance of power in the U.S. House and Senate. (1STunningArt/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Pro-Democracy Groups Vow to Keep Fighting as Losses Mount

Good-government groups in Nevada are speaking out - criticizing recent events as a serious threat to democracy. On Friday news leaked that in …

Social Issues

Battle Shaping Up Over CA Lemon Law

Consumer advocates are speaking out against a proposed ballot initiative that would reform California's so-called "Lemon Law." Current law allows pe…

Health and Wellness

SD Bill Takes Punitive Approach to Governing Reproductive Rights

South Dakota has taken a step in trying to mirror Texas' strict abortion law, potentially paving the way for citizens to sue those involved in a …

Wealthier suburbs of Boston have higher vaccination rates for younger children than do poorer areas of the Commonwealth. (Suriyawut/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MA Educators, Parents: Schools Need Comprehensive COVID Protection Plan

Parents, educators and school nurses are calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to take steps toward a comprehensive state-run COVID-19 protection plan…

Social Issues

MO Bills Would Provide Relief to Recipients of Unemployment Overpayments

During the pandemic, the Missouri Department of Labor paid out too much unemployment compensation to more than 45,000 residents, and two bills before …

Thousands of qualified caretakers are needed to provide services for Utahns with developmental and intellectual disabilities. (New Africa/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Provider Shortage Triggers Access-to-Care Crisis for Disabled Utahns

Advocates say Utah has a shortage of qualified workers to deliver home and community-based services to people with developmental and intellectual disa…

Social Issues

Lawmakers Call for Coordinated Effort to Fix Affordable-Housing Crisis

Nebraska is not immune to decades of disinvestment in affordable housing, and a new measure making its way through the Legislature would create a …

Health and Wellness

CT's Insurance Broker Academy Aims to Reduce Health Disparities

Connecticut's health-insurance exchange, known as Access Health CT, has launched a first-of-its-kind program for reducing health disparities and the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021