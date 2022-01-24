MI Groups Raise Safety, Financial Concerns Around Line 5 Tunnel Proposal

Iowa's tax credit for installing solar-energy systems is no longer in place, but lawmakers still face pressure to provide payments to those who were on a waiting list.



The credit was allowed to expire at the end of 2021 - and with the money set aside for residential installments already spent, those who applied but hadn't been paid were out of luck.



The Iowa Department of Revenue says more than 1,400 applications were ultimately denied. But Nick Summers - policy organizing assistant with the Center for Rural Affairs - said these property owners each made a substantial investment, hoping it would be offset by the credit.



"The state's failing to uphold its side of the deal," said Summers. "And we know the state has the means to pay this out, because the State of Iowa is sitting on a $1.2 billion surplus."



That surplus estimate was issued in the fall, and larger figures are now being floated as the legislative session gets underway.



The credit for installing a residential solar system averaged $3,200, with the average installation cost at more than $25,000. During debate about extending the credit, Republican lawmakers suggested it didn't align with need to implement broader tax relief.



Slater resident Lee Tesdell had received credits for solar-power installations on his farm, although he had to go to court to secure the second reimbursement. He called cutting off payments "shortsighted," noting that gains in renewable energy can't come only from large wind and solar farms.



"It seems to me that the state would be wise to encourage the distributed type," said Tesdell, "so that individuals can be manufacturing some of their own electricity at home."



He said combined with federal credits, the Iowa reimbursements covered a significant portion of his investments.



Meanwhile, the state says businesses on the waiting list will still get their credits, but no new projects can be added.







In her 2022 State of the State address, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul set new goals for electrifying the school bus fleets in the state.



Clean-energy advocates are hailing the move as a win for climate action. The governor has proposed new school bus purchases be zero-emission vehicles by 2027, and all school buses be emission-free by 2035.



Deb Peck Kelleher, policy director of the Alliance for Clean Energy New York, suggested in inner cities, the high asthma rate may be caused or exacerbated by diesel emissions. She thinks a move to electrify school buses will help the problem.



"As we start to electrify, not only will we see climate emissions go down, but we'll see air pollution go down," Peck Kelleher explained. "And there should be a dramatic impact on our residents' health because of that."



She noted more EV charging infrastructure will need to be built at schools. A report on electrifying New York City school buses found the biggest barrier to their widespread deployment has been the up-front purchase price.



Peck Kelleher countered the overall operating cost of electric vehicles is more affordable than diesel-powered vehicles.



There are more than 50,000 school buses operating in New York state. And while her group would like to see every school district make the switch to electric, Peck Kelleher argued the initial focus should be on places where air pollution is worst.



"Those areas with a high pollution level, I believe, should be switched over first," Peck Kelleher urged. "Those benefits of cleaner air, especially around our schools, would only double the benefits in our urban areas."



New York City has some of the highest air pollution in the state, and last April, former Mayor Bill de Blasio committed to making its school bus fleets electric by 2040.



