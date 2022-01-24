Drive Mounts to Fund Environmental Projects in NY Budget

Environmental advocates are in favor of investments in climate action and nature projects New York Gov. Kathy Hochul put forth in her executive budget.



Among the proposals is a $4 billion Environmental Bond Act - with projects geared toward protecting clean water, reducing pollution, and reducing local climate risks - and $400 million for the state Environment Protection Fund.



With implementing New York's Climate action plan at the forefront, Jessica Ottney Mahar - New York policy and strategy director with The Nature Conservancy - said her group hopes the Legislature will agree to make the proposed investments.



"Take a look at that climate plan, and really calibrate the future of the next few budgets to make sure that we're meeting the demand that it's going to take to change the way we're running New York," said Ottney Mahar, "from all different kinds of perspectives to achieve those goals."



The governor's budget also proposes $500 million for offshore wind manufacturing, $200 million for capital projects at state parks, $90 million in capital funding for the Department of Environmental Conservation and $500 million for clean-water projects.



The proposed budget will now be considered by the state Legislature. The final version is due March 31.



According to Ottney Mahar, the investments are an opportunity to merge environmental restoration and flood prevention.



"Thinking about how, as communities, we're relating to water," said Ottney Mahar, "making sure that we're restoring floodplains, the area that water will naturally flow and giving space for that water to move, and also restoring natural areas that can help us by absorbing water."



Hochul also has proposed an expansion of one million additional acres of freshwater wetlands to the state-protected areas.



Ottney Mahar said her group looks forward to working with Hochul to bring the initiatives to fruition.



"We're really excited to see her embracing the environment, and embracing the need to tackle climate change," said Ottney Mahar, "as we build a new era for New Yorkers and the next generation of New Yorkers."



Voters will still have to decide upon the proposed $4 billion Bond Act this November.







As Pennsylvania continues to grow its solar-energy capacity, a new report found the roofs of big-box stores present a big opportunity to increase clean-energy use.



The Commonwealth has more than 3,700 major retail sites, with large rooftops unobstructed by shade. Analysis from PennEnvironment and Frontier Group showed the combined space could generate 3,000 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity each year, enough to power almost 300,000 homes.



Rachel Vresilovic, climate and clean energy associate for PennEnvironment, said it would play a big role in helping Pennsylvania move away from fossil fuels.



"Right now, thousands of big-box store roofs and parking lots have no solar panels installed," Vresilovic reported. "We're missing out on a great opportunity to produce clean, renewable energy right here in Pennsylvania, and that needs to change now."



Nationally, Target, IKEA, Kohl's and Walmart have all started to solarize their rooftops. The report found with increased solar energy, Pennsylvania could reduce its carbon-dioxide pollution by nearly two-million metric tons, equivalent to taking more than 400,000 cars off the roads.



Marian Moskowitz, chair of the Chester County Board of Commissioners, said there is work to be done to incentivize businesses to install solar panels. She said she is excited by programs like C-PACE, a state program which allows commercial building owners to get long-term financing for energy efficiency and water conservation projects.



Moskowitz thinks rooftop solar would be an ideal use for the program.



"It is a smart business decision, because it gives our businesses the ability to lower their energy bills and hedge against unpredictable rising energy prices," Moskowitz asserted. "It is intrinsic upon everyone to address global climate change, and we must start at the local level if we're going to create a healthier planet."



Chester County approved a resolution in December to activate its participation in C-PACE. Other policy recommendations in the report include extending federal and state solar-energy tax credits and promoting community solar programs.



