CT's Insurance Broker Academy Aims to Reduce Health Disparities

Connecticut's health-insurance exchange, known as Access Health CT, has launched a first-of-its-kind program for reducing health disparities and the number of uninsured people in the state.



Broker Academy will help people who live and work in historically underserved communities become licensed health-insurance brokers.



Beginning June 1, the three-month apprenticeship program includes mentorship from an experienced Connecticut broker, and the state covers the costs of training and exams.



Cesar Cortes, a health insurance broker who will serve as a mentor, said it is about building trust in the health-care system.



"And it starts with that individual person that we're looking to mentor from the community, so they can go back to the community and provide that proper information," Cortes explained. "And it allows doctors and even services in Connecticut to expand, because we're all on the right channel. We're all on the same program."



Applications opened Friday for the academy. Its focus on addressing health disparities comes after a February 2021 report showed Connecticut's Black and Hispanic residents face barriers to receiving medical services, and have higher uninsured rates than white residents.



A total of 100 students will be recruited in the Greater Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven areas.



Tammy Hendricks, director of health equity and outreach for Access Health CT, said with the demand for insurance brokers expected to grow 9% through 2024, the academy offers an opportunity for people to earn a competitive income.



"There's also a huge economic benefit for the communities and students as well," Hendricks asserted. "These brokers will have new lucrative careers. Earning potential is unlimited depending on how many policies that are sold. So, this is really a career based on how much effort is put in."



Broker Academy will also provide students with a laptop they can keep when they complete the program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high-school diploma or GED.



With costs growing, health care is set to be a major theme in Olympia this year.



Sam Hatzenbeler, health policy associate for the Economic Opportunity Institute, said state lawmakers have made progress, but care is still becoming increasingly unaffordable.



Hatzenbeler pointed out some Washingtonians have to make tough decisions.



"They're forced to choose between getting needed medical care and buying food, putting food on the table, paying rent, paying their car bill," Hatzenbeler outlined. "People shouldn't be forced to choose between these necessary pieces of being a human."



Across the U.S., the average worker's premium contribution has increased almost 300% over the past two decades. And Americans spend more than $1,500 each year on prescription drugs.



To tackle drug prices, state lawmakers hope to establish the Prescription Drug Affordability Board. Lawmakers approved a similar board in 2020, but Gov. Jay Inslee vetoed it because of its price tag. The Senate version of the bill had a public hearing this week.



Another measure, Senate Bill 5688, would give the attorney general oversight to ensure market consolidations don't result in increased cost.



Hatzenbeler noted the attorney general also would ensure care is not restricted.



"For example, some Catholic mergers and acquisitions have resulted in reduced access to reproductive care, gender-affirming care, end-of-life care, things like that," Hatzenbeler explained. "We want to make sure that consolidations don't result in this diminishing of care."



The bill includes a health equity assessment as well. It had a public hearing this week.



Hatzenbeler added another important provision to her organization is in the budget, and would increase funding for health care to immigrants. She reported 105,000 immigrants in the state lack health care.



Hatzenbeler emphasized low-income people, people of color and front-line workers in particular have shouldered a disproportionate impact from the pandemic.



"We have an opportunity this session to correct some of those long-standing inequities," Hatzenbeler asserted. "And make sure that health care is not only more affordable and higher quality for those people who are disproportionately impacted, but for all of us."



