Monday, January 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 25, 2022
Play

With an uncertain future for steel tariffs, steelworkers hope their industry's recent economic stability isn't unraveling; and advocates stress the importance of tracking arrests in schools.

2022Talks - January 25, 2022
Play

U.S. puts troops on alert as tensions rise in Ukraine; reproductive rights advocates raise red flags over proposed South Dakota abortion ban; and SCOTUS will consider a challenge to affirmative action.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Play

Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

Environment  |  Sustainable Agriculture    News
Microgrants to Help Young Farmers Weather the Pandemic

Play

Monday, January 24, 2022   

Ohio is the sixth-largest state with beginning farmers, and new funding is available to help those just entering the business to survive the challenges spurred by the pandemic.

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association's Beginning Farmer Program is taking applications for Pandemic Relief Microgrants ranging from $500 to $5,000.

Program coordinator Robin Hackett explained the unpredictability and supply chain disruptions of the past two years have been especially tough for early career farmers who are more vulnerable to disruptions.

"You don't have the capital, the infrastructure or generally the resources to adapt as a mature business would," said Hackett. "And so I've seen a bunch of young operations really have trouble, getting off the ground because of impacts caused by the pandemic."

Eligible farmers must be located in Ohio, in operation between one to ten seasons, and using sustainable agricultural practices.

Applications will be accepted through March 7. Learn more online at beginfarming.oeffa.org.

Hackett said the website also features examples of how the microgrants can be used.

"So buying cover crop seed or compost or soil amendments," said Hackett. "Purchasing equipment or materials for an infrastructure project. In addition we're encouraging people to reach out: we can kind of talk them through whether or not what they're applying for would in fact be eligible for consideration."

And he added that beginning farmers are an integral part of the local food system, and need supports to grow and thrive.

"Having been a beginning farmer myself, I know getting into farming is no easy venture," said Hackett. "The future of agriculture really is the young farmers of today and I'd hate to see attrition because of the pandemic when there are programs like this one that can hopefully make a difference."

The latest USDA census found there are more than 33,000 beginning farmers in Ohio.



Disclosure: Ohio Ecological Food & Farm Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Rural/Farming, Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


