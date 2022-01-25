Wednesday, January 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 26, 2022
COVID hospitalizations in Arkansas hit highest levels of pandemic; childcare issues undermine families; and a winter 'bomb cyclone' targets Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend.

2022Talks - January 26, 2022
Putin accuses U.S. of stoking tensions over Ukraine; DeSantis lashes out after FDA pulls two COVID treatments; and Pelosi throws her hat into the ring for 2022.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

Iowans with Disabilities: Key Support Areas Need Investment

Groups advocating for Iowans with disabilities say 2022 is a crucial year to lay groundwork for individuals to gain more independence and live stronger lives, and they hope state policymakers hear the message.

Advocates say the caregiver crisis remains a top concern, with an ongoing shortage of direct support professionals.

Brooke Lovelace, executive director of the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council, said many industries are having a hard time attracting workers, and this area should not be overlooked.

"We know that there's a crisis with healthcare, and with restaurants and other businesses," Lovelace observed. "But we also need to make sure that they pay attention; that there's also a critical need for the community services and supports for people with disabilities."

Her group contended boosting wages for caregivers by at least 6% would help recruit and retain employees. They also suggested allowing pay for guardians and family members who provide support through Iowa's self-direction options.

As the legislative session kicked off, the governor and Republican leaders said with a budget surplus in hand, they want to focus on tax cuts.

Chris Hageman of Clear Lake has an adult daughter, Rylee, who was born with intellectual disabilities. Rylee is one of more than 17,000 Iowans on a waiting list for home- and community-based services. She's able to work, but her mom said getting the respite care would allow her daughter to live an even more active life.

"Sometimes it's just nice for people with disabilities to have interactions with other people, other than their family," Hageman remarked. "To have those services, so they can be out and about, and productive members of a community setting."

There are calls to make the waiver system for services more efficient to help reduce the waiting list.

Rob Roozeboom of Sheldon was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy as a child. He said recently, he has used his wheelchair a little more when being active with his family or traveling for work, but he said buildings are not always accommodating, and noted there should be more family restrooms. He wants lawmakers to help ensure more accessibility in public settings.

"We're out there, we want to be out there, we want to spend dollars in your communities," Roozeboom emphasized.

As Iowans with disabilities overcome barriers, their allies hope progress is not derailed. They point to a recent Justice Department investigation, which found Iowa's system of care for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities is heavily biased toward institutions.

Disclosure: Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities, Early Childhood Education, Health Issues, and Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Senate Bill 260 stalled in the state Senate Appropriations Committee last May, but could be resurrected if it gets a vote by Monday. (Jzehnder/Adobe Stock)

Bill Would Require Transparency on Carbon Emissions from Big Corporations

A bill to require big corporations to be transparent about their own carbon footprint needs a vote in the California Senate by the legislative deadlin…

Feds Slam Credit-Reporting Agencies for Failure to Correct Errors

When people complained about errors on their credit reports last year, the big three credit-reporting agencies provided relief in just 2% of cases …

Older Coloradans Press Congress to Lower Drug Prices

It's been two months since the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, which includes reforms that aim to bring down …

Some 74% of the new COVID cases being diagnosed in Arkansas are among unvaccinated residents, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. (Adobe Stock)

AR Governor Seeks $4.7M for More Hospital Beds in Omicron Surge

As COVID hospitalization in Arkansas hit their highest levels of the pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking the state Legislature to allocate funds …

Protest or Riot? WI Bill Cracks Down on 'Unlawful' Assemblies

What is a riot, and what's a protest? That was the question before the Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday, as lawmakers debated and passed a bill to …

Across the United States, 38 states operate some kind of needle=exchange program. (Wikimedia Commons)

ME Recovery Advocates: Access to Fresh Syringes Saves Lives

Death rates in Maine have been on the rise among people who use drugs, not only from overdoses but also complications due to injection drug use…

IA Asks for More 'Local Heroes' to Work Elections

Election authorities in Iowa and around the country are calling attention to the need for more poll workers. Tuesday was National Poll Worker …

AZ Consumer Group Demands Safety Warnings on Gas Ranges

Time was, when someone told you, "Now, you're cooking with gas!" it was meant as a compliment. But research shows that using a gas cooktop or range …

 

