Iowans with Disabilities: Key Support Areas Need Investment

Groups advocating for Iowans with disabilities say 2022 is a crucial year to lay groundwork for individuals to gain more independence and live stronger lives, and they hope state policymakers hear the message.



Advocates say the caregiver crisis remains a top concern, with an ongoing shortage of direct support professionals.



Brooke Lovelace, executive director of the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council, said many industries are having a hard time attracting workers, and this area should not be overlooked.



"We know that there's a crisis with healthcare, and with restaurants and other businesses," Lovelace observed. "But we also need to make sure that they pay attention; that there's also a critical need for the community services and supports for people with disabilities."



Her group contended boosting wages for caregivers by at least 6% would help recruit and retain employees. They also suggested allowing pay for guardians and family members who provide support through Iowa's self-direction options.



As the legislative session kicked off, the governor and Republican leaders said with a budget surplus in hand, they want to focus on tax cuts.



Chris Hageman of Clear Lake has an adult daughter, Rylee, who was born with intellectual disabilities. Rylee is one of more than 17,000 Iowans on a waiting list for home- and community-based services. She's able to work, but her mom said getting the respite care would allow her daughter to live an even more active life.



"Sometimes it's just nice for people with disabilities to have interactions with other people, other than their family," Hageman remarked. "To have those services, so they can be out and about, and productive members of a community setting."



There are calls to make the waiver system for services more efficient to help reduce the waiting list.



Rob Roozeboom of Sheldon was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy as a child. He said recently, he has used his wheelchair a little more when being active with his family or traveling for work, but he said buildings are not always accommodating, and noted there should be more family restrooms. He wants lawmakers to help ensure more accessibility in public settings.



"We're out there, we want to be out there, we want to spend dollars in your communities," Roozeboom emphasized.



As Iowans with disabilities overcome barriers, their allies hope progress is not derailed. They point to a recent Justice Department investigation, which found Iowa's system of care for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities is heavily biased toward institutions.



Disclosure: Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities, Early Childhood Education, Health Issues, and Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Investigation report U.S. Dept. of Justice 12/08/2021



get more stories like this via email



The most common housing discrimination issue in Montana is landlords not making accommodations for service and assistance animals, according to Pam Bean, executive director of Montana Fair Housing, a private nonprofit that addresses housing discrimination.



Bean said accommodations in housing in the state are protected under the federal Fair Housing Act and Montana Human Rights Act, allowing for both service and assistance animals. She said people with disabilities can request accommodations for disability-related needs.



"Any animal that is needed for a person with a disability is considered a service or assistance animal," she said, "regardless of what the doctor or the household might call it."



Bean noted that service animals help people perform tasks, while assistance animals can help with things such as emotional support. She said housing providers can't charge fees for approved service or assistance animals, even if they normally charge a pet deposit, for instance. Bean said she expects there likely will be a marked increase over the next month in the number of filings with state and federal agencies over the issue of service and assistance animals.



In most cases, Bean said, requests for animal accommodations are meant for people with permanent disabilities. Those in need of assistance on a shorter-term basis can run into issues. Bean gave the example of someone who needs an assistance animal for a year, but is living in a place where pets aren't allowed. She said people have to sort out how the lease is going to be handled, and what will happen to the animal and its owner at the end of that time.



"Can we set the lease up so that it's not interfering with the anticipated expiration of this request? Because we don't want to see the household get slammed with lease-break fees or something like that," she said.



Bean said housing providers have a right to know how a person's disability affects their life, that it will be for a substantial amount of time, and the animal's role in aiding that person. However, they are not entitled to know a person's specific diagnosis. Unfortunately, she said many people look online and pay for a statement saying their pet is an "emotional support animal."



"Obviously, a lot of those are fraudulent, and so consumers are really wasting money by going to those sites," she said. "And housing providers are wondering, 'Is this an acceptable form to verify disability?'"



Disclosure: Montana Fair Housing contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities, Housing/Homelessness, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: HUD memo on service/assistance animals U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development 5/28/2020

Montana Human Rights Act State of Montana 2021



get more stories like this via email



Advocates say Utah has a shortage of qualified workers to deliver home and community-based services to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.



Lawmakers at both the state and federal levels are debating measures to increase funding for both public and private care providers, but no action has been taken.



Utah lawmakers heard a report last week from state health officials, showing they have almost 1,000 unfilled positions for disability-care providers.



Nate Crippes, supervising attorney for the Utah Disability Law Center, said the hiring gap limits access to care.



"There are about 6,000 people in these services right now," Crippes reported. "The state currently has a waiting list of 4,000. And if providers can't get staff to provide the support these folks need, it's going to lead to some real problems."



Crippes pointed out in recent years there has been an effort to take people out of institutions to provide treatment. The Utah State Developmental Center provides direct care, but also partners with private groups for home and community-based services.



The average pay in Utah for disability care workers is well below what many consider a "living wage." Crippes contended the industry cannot attract qualified staff because their budgets are ultimately decided by the state Legislature.



"Folks who provide services to folks with intellectual and developmental disability in home and community-based settings say the rates for those workers are really, really low," Crippes asserted. "I think the average is about $11.50 an hour."



The Social Services Subcommittee at the Utah Legislature heard comments last week on pending legislation to increase disability-care spending by as much as $40 million. Crippes emphasized advocates are hoping Congress can pass a section of the stalled Build Back Better Act which allots $150 billion for community-based care.



"It sounds like maybe there's some interest in trying to do pieces of that legislation individually as opposed to the whole package," Crippes remarked. "I think it would make a huge difference that would certainly enable the state to potentially expand services or do more."



References: Compensation report Utah Dept. of Human Services 01/19/2022

Utah State Developmental Center 2022

House Resolution 5376 2022



get more stories like this via email

