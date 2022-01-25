Wednesday, January 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 26, 2022
Play

COVID hospitalizations in Arkansas hit highest levels of pandemic; childcare issues undermine families; and a winter 'bomb cyclone' targets Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend.

2022Talks - January 26, 2022
Play

Putin accuses U.S. of stoking tensions over Ukraine; DeSantis lashes out after FDA pulls two COVID treatments; and Pelosi throws her hat into the ring for 2022.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Play

Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MI Groups Urge State House to Pass Water Infrastructure Bill

Play

Tuesday, January 25, 2022   

A bill before the Michigan Legislature would allocate $2.4 billion dollars in federal funds for repairs to the state's aging water infrastructure.

It would make use of funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as the American Rescue Plan, to improve the state's water supply, replacing old lead water lines, and repairing dams and residential sewer lines.

Tim Minotas, legislative and political coordinator for the Sierra Club's Michigan Chapter, noted most of Michigan's water infrastructure is between 50 and 100 years old.

"We are seeing massive flooding from extreme weather events, because our infrastructure cannot handle it," Minotas observed. "People's water is being contaminated from lead service lines, PFAS and other pollutants. We are also seeing raw sewage discharged into our rivers, lakes and streams."

The state Senate has passed the bill, and it's now up for a House vote. Minotas described the bill as a "great first step," but said even more could be done to get water infrastructure up to par. His group estimated Michigan should be spending more than $2 billion a year on drinking water, storm-water and sewer infrastructure needs.

Even after Flint's water crisis, places like Benton Harbor, a majority-Black city in southwest Michigan, are still facing lead-contaminated water, which has not been a concern in neighboring majority-white suburbs.

Minotas pointed out the bill could make a dent in disparities.

"This is really a reversal in the trend of disinvestment in drinking water, wastewater, stormwater infrastructure that we have seen here in Michigan for decades," Minotas argued. "This bill is a really good down-payment toward addressing our drinking and wastewater needs, especially in a time of climate change."

In addition to water infrastructure, he emphasized it is important for Michigan to prioritize making progress with electric vehicles, community solar and utility accountability, either through federal funds or legislation in Lansing.


