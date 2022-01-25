Wednesday, January 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 26, 2022
Play

COVID hospitalizations in Arkansas hit highest levels of pandemic; childcare issues undermine families; and a winter 'bomb cyclone' targets Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend.

2022Talks - January 26, 2022
Play

Putin accuses U.S. of stoking tensions over Ukraine; DeSantis lashes out after FDA pulls two COVID treatments; and Pelosi throws her hat into the ring for 2022.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Play

Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

Social Issues  |  Poverty    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Tax-Prep Help Available for Low-to-Moderate-Income MA Families

Play

Tuesday, January 25, 2022   

With tax season underway, Massachusetts groups are raising awareness about the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA), an IRS-sponsored program to help people file their income taxes correctly and maximize their refunds.

Community Action agencies and other groups have served more than 30,000 Massachusetts residents, helping them get more than $600 million in refunds.

Alayna Van Tassel, executive director of the Office of Economic Empowerment for the Massachusetts State Treasurer's Office, said for many families, having free and comprehensive tax preparation services can go a long way.

"Tax refunds can really help pay for essentials, whether it's groceries, housing or heating costs," Van Tassel outlined. "We also work with the VITA sites to use tax time as an opportunity to talk to families about long-term financial goals, like saving for their child's higher education."

She added while the deadline for filing taxes is not until mid-April, it is important to reach out to a VITA site to get started as soon as possible. Friday, the Massachusetts Association for Community Action will hold an annual VITA launch event in Stockbridge.

Friday is also National Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Awareness Day, a tax credit for low-to-moderate-income working families.

Rich Sheward, director of innovative partnerships for Children's Health Watch, said many people may not be aware of the tax credits for which they are eligible.

"VITA sites are very, very focused on making sure that households are aware of the EITC, know what they're eligible for, and are able to claim that, and the Child Tax Credit as well," Sheward explained.

Ancel Tejada, financial empowerment program manager at the Massachusetts Association for Community Action, noted there are more than 80 VITA sites around the state, and half are run by the state's 21 Community Action agencies.

"VITA is a gateway into one of our services," Tejada remarked. "But remember, when you come into a Community Action Agency, we're looking for other ways that we'll be able to help you and offer you wraparound services."

Disclosure: Massachusetts Association for Community Action contributes to our fund for reporting on Housing/Homelessness, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Senate Bill 260 stalled in the state Senate Appropriations Committee last May, but could be resurrected if it gets a vote by Monday. (Jzehnder/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Bill Would Require Transparency on Carbon Emissions from Big Corporations

A bill to require big corporations to be transparent about their own carbon footprint needs a vote in the California Senate by the legislative deadlin…

Social Issues

Feds Slam Credit-Reporting Agencies for Failure to Correct Errors

When people complained about errors on their credit reports last year, the big three credit-reporting agencies provided relief in just 2% of cases …

Social Issues

Older Coloradans Press Congress to Lower Drug Prices

It's been two months since the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, which includes reforms that aim to bring down …

Some 74% of the new COVID cases being diagnosed in Arkansas are among unvaccinated residents, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

AR Governor Seeks $4.7M for More Hospital Beds in Omicron Surge

As COVID hospitalization in Arkansas hit their highest levels of the pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking the state Legislature to allocate funds …

Social Issues

Protest or Riot? WI Bill Cracks Down on 'Unlawful' Assemblies

What is a riot, and what's a protest? That was the question before the Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday, as lawmakers debated and passed a bill to …

Across the United States, 38 states operate some kind of needle=exchange program. (Wikimedia Commons)

Health and Wellness

ME Recovery Advocates: Access to Fresh Syringes Saves Lives

Death rates in Maine have been on the rise among people who use drugs, not only from overdoses but also complications due to injection drug use…

Social Issues

IA Asks for More 'Local Heroes' to Work Elections

Election authorities in Iowa and around the country are calling attention to the need for more poll workers. Tuesday was National Poll Worker …

Social Issues

AZ Consumer Group Demands Safety Warnings on Gas Ranges

Time was, when someone told you, "Now, you're cooking with gas!" it was meant as a compliment. But research shows that using a gas cooktop or range …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021