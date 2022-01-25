WA Bill Would Increase Allowance for People Receiving In-Home Care

As the cost of living skyrockets in Washington state, people needing in-home care are being squeezed, a state Senate bill would increase the amount of money they can keep after paying for care.
The Personal Needs Allowance is the amount of income left over after the Medicaid copay for long-term care. It's currently set at $1,074 a month in Washington state, far lower than the national average.
Cathy MacCaul, advocacy director for AARP Washington, said lawmakers should support a bill to increase the Personal Needs Allowance to $2,382.
"That will give individuals more money for them to keep to use for rent, food, electricity, prescription drugs, health care," MacCaul outlined. "But still receive the same quality of care that they have in the past."
The average cost of living for older Washingtonians is about $2,900 a month, according to the Elder Index.
Increasing the Personal Needs Allowance would cost the state $25.6 million a year. The bill is scheduled for an executive session today in the Senate Committee on Human Services, Reentry and Rehabilitation.
Cathy Knight, state director for the Washington Association of Area Agencies on Aging, which has 13 area agencies in the state, said people have had to leave their homes and live in residential settings or forgo care because the Personal Needs Allowance amount isn't enough to live on.
She also noted it is more expensive for people to be in nursing homes than to receive care at home.
"It sort of sets up a crazy system," Knight asserted. "People who want to stay at home can't afford to stay at home. And yet it costs the state more, in terms of the Medicaid dollars, for those folks to have to move to a residential setting."
MacCaul pointed out most people want to stay in their homes, and should not have to choose between getting the care they need or covering basic expenses.
"There are a lot of older adults and people with disabilities that are living on very modest levels of income," MacCaul noted. "This is really a recognition by the state of the responsibility we have to care for the most vulnerable in our communities."
She added the legislation would set the allowance according to federal Social Security guidelines, so it would not have to be adjusted year after year.
It's been two months since the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, which includes reforms that aim to bring down prescription medication costs, and advocates for people age 50 and older say it's time for the Senate to get the job done. It could be a rare chance for bipartisanship in Congress.
Bob Murphy, director of AARP Colorado, said letting Medicare negotiate with drug companies to lower drug prices has broad support with voters from both major parties.
"Just strictly from a taxpayer's viewpoint, allowing Medicare to negotiate prices on prescription drugs, and it's crazy that they can't, would save taxpayers just billions and billions and billions a year," he said.
All Republicans and two Democratic senators oppose Build Back Better, and President Joe Biden recently conceded that only chunks of the $1.7 trillion measure might advance. Drug companies also have opposed allowing Medicare to negotiate prices, claiming that high profit margins help companies reinvest in research for new medicines.
Murphy noted that the pharmaceutical industry spends $161 million a year lobbying Congress, but it doesn't outnumber AARP's 38 million members. He said older Americans living on fixed incomes require more than four medications a year, on average - and they are tired of paying drug prices three times higher than the rest of the world.
"Many of our members are, in fact over 65, and over 70, and are in that group of people that are taking four-and-a-half prescriptions a year," he said. "We have the people on our side calling into senators' offices to say, 'The time is now, do it.' That's something that 'Pharma' doesn't have, the people. We do."
The price of medicines to treat chronic conditions has risen by 300% since 2005. Murphy said passing drug-price reforms would go a long way to blunt the effects of inflation.
"If a gallon of milk was inflated at the same price as prescription drugs since 2006, it would cost over $12," he said. "And a gallon of milk is not life-saving - prescription drugs are."
A Cleveland man's crusade to help Ohio families better protect their loved ones in nursing-home care from abuse and neglect will soon come to fruition.
Esther's Law goes into effect March 23. It allows patients in Ohio long-term care facilities to install cameras or other electronic monitoring devices in their rooms.
Steve Piskor, founder of Elderly Nursing Home Abuse Advocates, explained the measure is named after his mother, whom he said suffered abuse at the hands of eight nursing-home workers in 2011.
"I would have never known that the abuse was going on if I didn't put a camera in," Piskor recounted. "One aide went to prison for 10 and a half years; one aide went to jail for six months; three aides were fired, and three aides were disciplined. And the nursing home was fined $357,000."
Since then, Piskor has been advocating to allow the use of cameras in nursing homes. Under Esther's Law, the resident or their guardian is responsible for the cost of the device, as well as installation, maintenance and removal. There were an estimated 15,000 reports of abuse, neglect or exploitation of adults over age 60 in Ohio between 2017 and 2018.
About one in ten caregivers handles those care-giving responsibilities long-distance.
Veronica McCreary-Hall, advocacy volunteer for AARP Ohio, said she drove more than 30 minutes, five to seven days a week, to visit her father in a nursing facility. She believes electronic monitoring would have brought her peace of mind.
"Every time I left, he would always look so sad and say, 'I hate to see you go,'" McCreary-Hall recalled. "It would have been absolutely wonderful for both of us to know that we could see each other, and that I knew exactly what was going on with him."
McCreary-Hall noted COVID-19 underscored the importance of the measure, when nursing-home facilities had to restrict visitations for months on end.
"People who are in facilities, a lot of them cannot advocate for themselves," McCreary-Hall pointed out. "Esther's Law will make so many people comfortable and feel safe, not only on the end of the facility, but also on the end of the loved one."
Piskor encouraged families to start the process of getting a camera installed now.
"Make sure you get a good camera," Piskor urged. "There's a good variety of cameras out there today. And nursing homes are required to let you use their public Wi-Fi, if they have it. And internet providers, they do offer free and low-cost Wi-Fi for people that are low-income and people that are on Medicaid."
Esther's law passed with unanimous support. Ten other states have similar laws, and Piskor said he hopes to see more. A ceremonial signing of the bill, scheduled for this week, was delayed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Advocates for older New Yorkers say Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed executive budget leaves people living in nursing homes behind, by not addressing a key program.
AARP New York and other groups working on behalf of seniors said $20 million is needed for the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program, which serves as an independent advocate for nursing-home residents and their families.
Bill Ferris, legislative representative for AARP New York, said the program is underfunded and understaffed, and the residents it serves deserve more, especially during a pandemic.
"And unfortunately, 15,000 residents died in nursing homes," Ferris pointed out. "In AARP's opinion, we really need to beef up the voice of the resident, in the facilities all across New York."
A 2019 report by the State Comptroller's Office found 30% of the long-term care facilities in New York had not been visited by an ombudsman. The comptroller's audit also confirmed a need for additional funding.
If the governor does not add more money for the ombudsman program in the next few weeks, Ferris emphasized the groups will continue to push for it with lawmakers.
"AARP and other aging organizations that we're working with across the state will go to the Legislature to educate them on this program, the problem," Ferris explained. "And advocate for the Legislature to put on the table $20 million to be included in a final budget."
He noted AARP New York is also concerned about other areas affecting older New Yorkers, such as a power-shutoff moratorium for those who fall behind on utility bills, and more effort to lower prescription costs. The state budget is due March 31.
Ferris added AARP looks forward to working with the governor on her anticipated "Master Plan for Aging," which would create alternatives to nursing homes and institutional care.
"We have to prepare for them and make sure that they age and stay in New York, and age with dignity and independence, and in their homes as long as possible," Ferris urged.
According to the New York Office for the Aging, the state's 60-plus population is projected to grow to more than 5.3 million by 2030.
