Wednesday, January 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 26, 2022
Play

COVID hospitalizations in Arkansas hit highest levels of pandemic; childcare issues undermine families; and a winter 'bomb cyclone' targets Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend.

2022Talks - January 26, 2022
Play

Putin accuses U.S. of stoking tensions over Ukraine; DeSantis lashes out after FDA pulls two COVID treatments; and Pelosi throws her hat into the ring for 2022.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Play

Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

WA Bill Would Increase Allowance for People Receiving In-Home Care

Play

Tuesday, January 25, 2022   

As the cost of living skyrockets in Washington state, people needing in-home care are being squeezed, a state Senate bill would increase the amount of money they can keep after paying for care.

The Personal Needs Allowance is the amount of income left over after the Medicaid copay for long-term care. It's currently set at $1,074 a month in Washington state, far lower than the national average.

Cathy MacCaul, advocacy director for AARP Washington, said lawmakers should support a bill to increase the Personal Needs Allowance to $2,382.

"That will give individuals more money for them to keep to use for rent, food, electricity, prescription drugs, health care," MacCaul outlined. "But still receive the same quality of care that they have in the past."

The average cost of living for older Washingtonians is about $2,900 a month, according to the Elder Index.

Increasing the Personal Needs Allowance would cost the state $25.6 million a year. The bill is scheduled for an executive session today in the Senate Committee on Human Services, Reentry and Rehabilitation.

Cathy Knight, state director for the Washington Association of Area Agencies on Aging, which has 13 area agencies in the state, said people have had to leave their homes and live in residential settings or forgo care because the Personal Needs Allowance amount isn't enough to live on.

She also noted it is more expensive for people to be in nursing homes than to receive care at home.

"It sort of sets up a crazy system," Knight asserted. "People who want to stay at home can't afford to stay at home. And yet it costs the state more, in terms of the Medicaid dollars, for those folks to have to move to a residential setting."

MacCaul pointed out most people want to stay in their homes, and should not have to choose between getting the care they need or covering basic expenses.

"There are a lot of older adults and people with disabilities that are living on very modest levels of income," MacCaul noted. "This is really a recognition by the state of the responsibility we have to care for the most vulnerable in our communities."

She added the legislation would set the allowance according to federal Social Security guidelines, so it would not have to be adjusted year after year.

Disclosure: AARP Washington contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Senate Bill 260 stalled in the state Senate Appropriations Committee last May, but could be resurrected if it gets a vote by Monday. (Jzehnder/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Bill Would Require Transparency on Carbon Emissions from Big Corporations

A bill to require big corporations to be transparent about their own carbon footprint needs a vote in the California Senate by the legislative deadlin…

Social Issues

Feds Slam Credit-Reporting Agencies for Failure to Correct Errors

When people complained about errors on their credit reports last year, the big three credit-reporting agencies provided relief in just 2% of cases …

Health and Wellness

AR Governor Seeks $4.7M for More Hospital Beds in Omicron Surge

As COVID hospitalization in Arkansas hit their highest levels of the pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking the state Legislature to allocate funds …

A separate bill considered by the Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday would make it a felony to damage state property with historical significance. It was drafted in response to the destruction of two statues on State Capitol property during protests in June, 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Protest or Riot? WI Bill Cracks Down on 'Unlawful' Assemblies

What is a riot, and what's a protest? That was the question before the Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday, as lawmakers debated and passed a bill to …

Health and Wellness

ME Recovery Advocates: Access to Fresh Syringes Saves Lives

Death rates in Maine have been on the rise among people who use drugs, not only from overdoses but also complications due to injection drug use…

Before this fall's midterm vote, Iowa has a primary election on June 7. Election officials hope to recruit as many poll workers as possible before then. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IA Asks for More 'Local Heroes' to Work Elections

Election authorities in Iowa and around the country are calling attention to the need for more poll workers. Tuesday was National Poll Worker …

Social Issues

AZ Consumer Group Demands Safety Warnings on Gas Ranges

Time was, when someone told you, "Now, you're cooking with gas!" it was meant as a compliment. But research shows that using a gas cooktop or range …

Social Issues

ND Organizers: Keep School Lunches Healthy

First in a two-part series this week on access to healthy school meals. The pandemic has put a spotlight on food insecurity, including access to …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021