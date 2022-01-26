Advocates Urge Additional Funding for FL Home-Care Workers

Many health-care advocates tout the benefits of home-based care rather than sending loved ones to nursing homes or other facilities. For Medicaid recipients in Florida, however, home-based care can be difficult to find because of long waiting lists and high turnover among underpaid home-care workers. There's some hope that lawmakers in Congress could agree - and pass a new, "slimmed down" version of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, with $150 billion for Home and Community-based Services.
Miriam Haramatz, founder and advocacy director for the Florida Health Justice Project, said the funding needs are critical because too many people are fending for themselves.
"One of our clients had to go days without services," she said. "She is in bed after a stroke; she needs aides to come and operate a Hoyer lift. She was going virtually every weekend without any aid."
Harmatz said caregivers often are paid less than $11 an hour to provide intense, round-the-clock care while juggling other duties. She said she sees an infusion of federal funding as a way to help states take people off wait lists, increase worker pay and provide other critical services.
Amber Christ, director of Health Policy and Advocacy for the group Justice in Aging, said chronic underfunding is making it difficult for Floridians to get the proper care they need where they want to receive it - at home with loved ones.
"From an older adult perspective," she said, "this lack of investment in home- and community-based services in effect pushes older adults into nursing facilities, unnecessarily."
Democrats in Tallahassee have put forward a bill to establish a Medicaid "buy-in" program for people between ages 16 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid. They've also proposed a bill requiring the state's Social Services Estimating Conference to develop 'iBudget' enrollment and cost projections, so state economists can better track the number of folks on wait lists, which averages around 22,000.
The future of tariffs on imported steel is uncertain, and steelworkers in Minnesota hope policies they feel have helped provide economic stability for their industry are not unraveling.
The Biden administration has been holding talks with foreign leaders on how to proceed with tariffs established by the Trump administration in 2018.
Larry Cuffe, mayor of the city of Virginia, said local taconite mines are producing at high levels right now, which he calls a major improvement from when foreign competitors were flooding the market with steel.
"We went through some really lean times, where people were laid off from their jobs, and they'd lost their homes, they lost their vehicles and their property," Cuffe recounted.
He credits Section 232 tariffs for the surrounding communities being in better shape.
Labor leaders and local officials noted the industry provides more than 10,000 direct jobs in Minnesota, along with nearly 60,000 jobs for suppliers and other fields boosted by steel production. Skeptics of higher tariffs worry about the impact on supply chains, and say they do not address overproduction in countries like China.
A 2021 report from the Economic Policy Institute cited the positive impact tariffs have had on domestic production.
Jamie Winger, president of the United Steelworkers Local 6860, said it is great to see companies investing in their facilities again, but Minnesotans are mindful things can change very quickly.
"What money is up here, everybody hangs on tight to it, 'cause we don't know what's going to happen next," Winger acknowledged.
At the same time, he said through their wages, local workers play an important role in supporting area businesses.
Cuffe added mining companies are taxed based on production, so when there is less output, local governments do not receive as much in reimbursements.
"It puts a really significant burden on our ability to provide core services within the city," Cuffe explained.
For those who cite the environmental impact of mining, he countered domestic producers comply with tougher regulations than many foreign producers. Cuffe pointed to the review process for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine, which is opposed by conservation and tribal groups.
During the pandemic, the Missouri Department of Labor paid out too much unemployment compensation to more than 45,000 residents, and two bills before the Legislature, Senate Bill 673 and Senate Bill 709, seek to stop the state from garnishing wages to get the funds back.
Erin Carroll, a teacher who lost her job in 2020 and started collecting unemployment in November, said in January 2021, she started receiving more money suddenly, and then the week of Christmas, she received a letter saying she owes the state $2,500.
"They listed the dates and what the money that I wasn't entitled to," Carroll recounted. "They said I was not entitled to this money, you need to pay it back. If you don't pay it back, or start doing a payment plan, we're gonna start garnishing your wages."
Carroll explained the first week of this month, she received a second letter, saying she now owed $5,000.
Last summer, Gov. Mike Parson allowed the Department to waive the federal portion of the overpayments if the recipient fills out a form, but not the state portion, the gap the bill's sponsors said the legislation would fill.
Advocates for stopping collection of these payments say residents should not be punished for an error by the state. Carroll pointed out when she started receiving more money last January, she did not know why, but thought it was on purpose because of COVID.
"I just kept hearing like, oh, people who are collecting unemployment, like they're getting this COVID relief money," Carroll stated. "I didn't change my application. I just started getting more money."
Missouri is not the only state where unemployment overpayments were an issue during the pandemic, and the U.S. Department of Labor last year urged states to exercise flexibility in waiving recovery of the payments.
North Dakota has returned a significant portion of the rental assistance provided by the federal government in the pandemic, and groups working closely with struggling households fear the state is letting much-needed aid go to waste.
The state spent roughly $15 million of the aid through its Rent Help program after policymakers moved to keep people from being evicted during the crisis.
But North Dakota has now sent back about $150 million, citing a lack of flexibility in meeting spending guidelines.
Terry Hanson, executive director of the Grand Forks Housing Authority, is among those who say it has been hard for renters to take advantage of the aid.
"And I think that the state is perhaps trying too hard to document whether or not the funds are needed," Hanson asserted.
He also feels there was not enough outreach, although he noted the state has taken recent steps to boost the flow of aid.
Hanson noted even though a lot of money was left, not everyone who needs it is being reached. He pointed to places like Grand Forks, with a poverty level nearing 20%. North Dakota officials argued the treasury required unspent money to be returned, so it can go to other states that need it more.
According to the latest Census Household Pulse Survey, 44% of North Dakota respondents said they are likely to face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months. Hanson emphasized it is important for the state to remember the relief can be used by applicants in different ways.
"It doesn't have to just cover rent that's not paid," Hanson stressed. "If I was an applicant today, I could say I need help paying the next 12 months' rent."
North Dakota's rental-aid program also faced backlash for getting money to some households after they were evicted. Hanson acknowledged it speaks to the state being unprepared for the rollout, and failing to recognize the need.
Slow distribution of federal pandemic rental relief has been reported in many other states. North Dakota said it still has resources to support housing stability for an estimated 15,000 renters over the next couple of years.
