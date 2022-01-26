Wednesday, January 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 26, 2022
Play

COVID hospitalizations in Arkansas hit highest levels of pandemic; childcare issues undermine families; and a winter 'bomb cyclone' targets Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend.

2022Talks - January 26, 2022
Play

Putin accuses U.S. of stoking tensions over Ukraine; DeSantis lashes out after FDA pulls two COVID treatments; and Pelosi throws her hat into the ring for 2022.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Play

Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

IA Asks for More 'Local Heroes' to Work Elections

Play

Wednesday, January 26, 2022   

Election authorities in Iowa and around the country are calling attention to the need for more poll workers.

Tuesday was National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, but Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said he hopes the message is conveyed throughout the year, especially with a June primary and midterm elections this fall. He said even before the pandemic, some older, long-time poll workers were stepping back from their duties. At a time when the voting process has been heavily debated in states such as Iowa, Pate described these individuals as "local heroes," with no partisan leanings in their jobs.

"They're your friends and neighbors," he said. "These are the people that have eyes on the entire process, from the beginning to the end, to ensure that you're having the kinds of elections you want."

He said shortages tend to come up in rural areas. His office said Iowa has a base of roughly 10,000 poll workers, but it hopes that number can grow to around 12,000. Pate said that would make it easier for county auditors to staff elections.

As the outcome of the 2020 presidential election was contested in some states, election workers reported a more threatening environment from angry voters. Pate doesn't see that as a major problem in Iowa, but he said they take the issue seriously.

"We do work with our county auditors to make sure we have various training programs put together to deal with the scenarios," he said.

Those possibilities include threats of physical harm toward election workers. With increased outreach in the past couple years, the office said, auditors have reported seeing more poll workers younger than age 60 sign up. Pate said that coincides with record voting among people ages 18 to 25.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.


get more stories like this via email
Senate Bill 260 stalled in the state Senate Appropriations Committee last May, but could be resurrected if it gets a vote by Monday. (Jzehnder/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Bill Would Require Transparency on Carbon Emissions from Big Corporations

A bill to require big corporations to be transparent about their own carbon footprint needs a vote in the California Senate by the legislative deadlin…

Social Issues

Feds Slam Credit-Reporting Agencies for Failure to Correct Errors

When people complained about errors on their credit reports last year, the big three credit-reporting agencies provided relief in just 2% of cases …

Social Issues

Older Coloradans Press Congress to Lower Drug Prices

It's been two months since the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, which includes reforms that aim to bring down …

Some 74% of the new COVID cases being diagnosed in Arkansas are among unvaccinated residents, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

AR Governor Seeks $4.7M for More Hospital Beds in Omicron Surge

As COVID hospitalization in Arkansas hit their highest levels of the pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking the state Legislature to allocate funds …

Health and Wellness

ME Recovery Advocates: Access to Fresh Syringes Saves Lives

Death rates in Maine have been on the rise among people who use drugs, not only from overdoses but also complications due to injection drug use…

The Arizona PIRG Education Fund wants appliance retailers, such as Best Buy and others, to post safety warnings on all gas ranges they sell. (Sundry Photos/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

AZ Consumer Group Demands Safety Warnings on Gas Ranges

Time was, when someone told you, "Now, you're cooking with gas!" it was meant as a compliment. But research shows that using a gas cooktop or range …

Social Issues

ND Organizers: Keep School Lunches Healthy

First in a two-part series this week on access to healthy school meals. The pandemic has put a spotlight on food insecurity, including access to …

Social Issues

Maryland Moms Demand Action; Rally Calls for "Ghost-Gun" Ban

Around 125 gun-law reform advocates and gun-violence survivors rallied in Annapolis Tuesday, less than a week after gun deaths across Baltimore and a …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021