IA Asks for More 'Local Heroes' to Work Elections

Election authorities in Iowa and around the country are calling attention to the need for more poll workers.
get more stories like this via email
Tuesday was National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, but Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said he hopes the message is conveyed throughout the year, especially with a June primary and midterm elections this fall. He said even before the pandemic, some older, long-time poll workers were stepping back from their duties. At a time when the voting process has been heavily debated in states such as Iowa, Pate described these individuals as "local heroes," with no partisan leanings in their jobs.
"They're your friends and neighbors," he said. "These are the people that have eyes on the entire process, from the beginning to the end, to ensure that you're having the kinds of elections you want."
He said shortages tend to come up in rural areas. His office said Iowa has a base of roughly 10,000 poll workers, but it hopes that number can grow to around 12,000. Pate said that would make it easier for county auditors to staff elections.
As the outcome of the 2020 presidential election was contested in some states, election workers reported a more threatening environment from angry voters. Pate doesn't see that as a major problem in Iowa, but he said they take the issue seriously.
"We do work with our county auditors to make sure we have various training programs put together to deal with the scenarios," he said.
Those possibilities include threats of physical harm toward election workers. With increased outreach in the past couple years, the office said, auditors have reported seeing more poll workers younger than age 60 sign up. Pate said that coincides with record voting among people ages 18 to 25.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
What is a riot, and what's a protest?
get more stories like this via email
That was the question before the Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday, as lawmakers debated and passed a bill to set new law-enforcement standards for unlawful assemblies. The bill would categorize as a riot any unlawful assembly where a single person either commits or threatens an act of violence or engages in violence that "substantially obstructs law enforcement or another governmental function."
Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, said she thinks the bill would target peaceful protesters.
"It puts forward increased penalties," she said, "while simultaneously paring back the rights of peaceful protesters and opening them up to criminal exposure for the misdeeds, the missteps, of others."
The bill would make attending such an unlawful assembly a misdemeanor, with a sentence of up to nine months in jail. Republicans argued that it would prevent property damage, such as that seen during protests in 2020, after the murder of George Floyd and shooting of Jacob Blake.
In November 2020, shortly after the protests over Blake's shooting, the Kenosha Area Business Alliance told The New York Times that 35 small businesses were destroyed during the unrest and about 80 were damaged. Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, argued that the bill is necessary to distinguish between a riot and a protest.
"This bill does not blur the lines," she said, "but clarifies the difference between our First Amendment rights to protest and rioting."
Several law enforcement associations support the bill. Opponents include the American Civil Liberties Union, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and the City of Milwaukee. With its passage in both the Assembly and Senate, the bill now goes to Gov. Tony Evers for further consideration.
Support for this reporting is provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
Today is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and counties across Nevada and nationwide are looking to hire.
get more stories like this via email
Between the pandemic and the retirement of thousands of older people who have served as poll workers, the situation is grim for ensuring there will be enough people for midterm elections.
Donald Palmer, chairman of the Election Assistance Commission, an independent federal agency dedicated to helping states run clean elections, said 52% of jurisdictions described it as "very" or "somewhat" difficult to recruit a sufficient number of poll workers in 2020.
"It was very acute, probably around April, May, June of 2020, in the primary season," Palmer recounted. "We had a steep drop-off. There was even the National Guard that was used in some states."
Last year saw rising reports of harassment of poll workers and even death threats against some election officials, after former President Donald Trump and others claimed the 2020 election was "stolen," despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have changed the result.
Palmer, who was appointed by former President Trump, said everyone should treat poll workers with respect.
"They should understand that they're there to facilitate the vote of every American, regardless of political affiliation, race, creed," Palmer urged. "They're there to help, not to hinder."
Palmer said in 2020, 775,000 Americans served as poll workers, and about 637,000 served during the last midterm election in 2018. Poll workers in Nevada make about $150 a day and receive $25 for training. To find out how to sign up, contact your county clerk's office or look online at HelpAmericaVote.gov.
Good-government groups in Nevada are speaking out - criticizing recent events as a serious threat to democracy.
On Friday news leaked that in December 2020 the Trump White House considered but did not sign an executive order to have the National Guard seize voting machines. On Wednesday Senate Republicans shut down debate on the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act.
Las Vegas attorney Bradley Schrager, who specializes in political and electoral law, said this is no time to be complacent.
"It's going to get much, much worse before it gets better," said Schrager. "But all we can do is work as hard as we can. It's always darkest before the dawn but let's get through the darkness because it's here. "
Also last week, Gov. Steve Sisolak called for action against members of the Republican party who filed false electoral documents, submitting a fake set of electors for former President Donald Trump to Congress and to the national archives, in Nevada and in 6 other states that he lost.
Emily Persaud-Zamora, executive director of Silver State Voices, said the issue of voting rights is foundational.
"No progress can be accomplished if we're not prioritizing democracy," said Persaud-Zamora. "And I think this conversation is finally getting people to see that."
The Freedom to Vote Act would have given people in all 50 states some of the policies that Nevadans already enjoy: same-day voter registration, no-excuse mail-in balloting, extended early voting, and automatic restoration of voting rights to many formerly incarcerated individuals.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Silver State Voices contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.