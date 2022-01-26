AR Governor Seeks $4.7M for More Hospital Beds in Omicron Surge

As COVID hospitalization in Arkansas hit their highest levels of the pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking the state Legislature to allocate funds to open up more beds.



On Monday, Arkansas reported more than 1,800 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a record high Hutchinson said is straining the health-care system. In his weekly news briefing Tuesday, he called on the Arkansas Legislative Council to approve $4.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds to allow the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to purchase and staff 28 additional hospital beds and seven ICU beds.



"Even though we hope that hospitalizations will decline, the number is still very high, and it's really causing a backlog and a challenge for our ambulance drivers," Hutchinson said. "Those that are bringing patients to the emergency rooms, we're challenged there and we need to have that relief."



Despite record-shattering hospitalizations, active cases appear to be on the decline. The state is averaging a little less than 8,000 COVID cases per day, according to Johns Hopkins University.



During the latest surge, said Secretary of Health José Romero, Arkansas exceeded its high-water mark for pediatric hospitalizations.



"Although the numbers are going down, other children are still going to be infected and that number will exceed where we are today," Romero said. "So please, get your vaccinations. Encourage your friends and neighbors to do so - and of course, get the vaccinations for your children. It's a safe and effective vaccine. It is the way to protect them."



On Tuesday, the governor also announced a new partnership between Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Department of Transportation and phone carriers that creates a non-emergency hotline for motorists. By dialing *277, drivers can reach their closest state trooper headquarters to report stranded motorists or suspicious activity.



Pennsylvania deployed its first state-directed healthcare "strike team" over the weekend to help support hospitals under the strain of staffing shortages in the Omicron-variant surge.



Ten registered nurses arrived Saturday at Grand View Health in Bucks County, where they will pitch in for up to 14 days.



Hospitals were notified last week by the state Department of Health of the process to request short-term staffing support from a strike team.



Keara Klinepeter, Pennsylvania's acting secretary of health, said everyone in the community feels the impact when hospitals are dealing with workforce challenges exacerbated by COVID-19.



"Regardless of why a patient is admitted to the hospital, if they are in the hospital with COVID-19, they require extra care and special medical precautions that put additional strain on staff and hospital resources," Klinepeter explained.



Strike-team members include physicians, advanced-practice providers, nurses and respiratory therapists. The state is focused on contracting with healthcare professionals from other states to avoid worsening the current local staff limitations.



Cynthia Westphal, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Grand View Health, said they are dispatching strike nurses to hospital departments with the greatest need, including the emergency room. Westphal said 14 days of extra support will be a big help for hospital staff.



"We had 45 inpatient COVIDs 10 days ago. We're down to 32," Westphal reported. "That's a lot; that's a third of our acute medical beds. So, we think by then, 14 days, we should be even lower; hopefully down to maybe 20 inpatients. And that way, we'll have a lot more capacity throughout the entire organization."



Pennsylvania currently averages 16,000 COVID cases a day, according to Johns Hopkins University. The state-directed strike teams are separate from federal teams deployed to hospitals in Scranton and York earlier this month, which will be in place through early March.



Connecticut's health-insurance exchange, known as Access Health CT, has launched a first-of-its-kind program for reducing health disparities and the number of uninsured people in the state.



Broker Academy will help people who live and work in historically underserved communities become licensed health-insurance brokers.



Beginning June 1, the three-month apprenticeship program includes mentorship from an experienced Connecticut broker, and the state covers the costs of training and exams.



Cesar Cortes, a health insurance broker who will serve as a mentor, said it is about building trust in the health-care system.



"And it starts with that individual person that we're looking to mentor from the community, so they can go back to the community and provide that proper information," Cortes explained. "And it allows doctors and even services in Connecticut to expand, because we're all on the right channel. We're all on the same program."



Applications opened Friday for the academy. Its focus on addressing health disparities comes after a February 2021 report showed Connecticut's Black and Hispanic residents face barriers to receiving medical services, and have higher uninsured rates than white residents.



A total of 100 students will be recruited in the Greater Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven areas.



Tammy Hendricks, director of health equity and outreach for Access Health CT, said with the demand for insurance brokers expected to grow 9% through 2024, the academy offers an opportunity for people to earn a competitive income.



"There's also a huge economic benefit for the communities and students as well," Hendricks asserted. "These brokers will have new lucrative careers. Earning potential is unlimited depending on how many policies that are sold. So, this is really a career based on how much effort is put in."



Broker Academy will also provide students with a laptop they can keep when they complete the program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high-school diploma or GED.



