AR Governor Seeks $4.7M for More Hospital Beds in Omicron Surge

As COVID hospitalization in Arkansas hit their highest levels of the pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking the state Legislature to allocate funds to open up more beds.
On Monday, Arkansas reported more than 1,800 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a record high Hutchinson said is straining the health-care system. In his weekly news briefing Tuesday, he called on the Arkansas Legislative Council to approve $4.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds to allow the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to purchase and staff 28 additional hospital beds and seven ICU beds.
"Even though we hope that hospitalizations will decline, the number is still very high, and it's really causing a backlog and a challenge for our ambulance drivers," Hutchinson said. "Those that are bringing patients to the emergency rooms, we're challenged there and we need to have that relief."
Despite record-shattering hospitalizations, active cases appear to be on the decline. The state is averaging a little less than 8,000 COVID cases per day, according to Johns Hopkins University.
During the latest surge, said Secretary of Health José Romero, Arkansas exceeded its high-water mark for pediatric hospitalizations.
"Although the numbers are going down, other children are still going to be infected and that number will exceed where we are today," Romero said. "So please, get your vaccinations. Encourage your friends and neighbors to do so - and of course, get the vaccinations for your children. It's a safe and effective vaccine. It is the way to protect them."
Pennsylvania deployed its first state-directed healthcare "strike team" over the weekend to help support hospitals under the strain of staffing shortages in the Omicron-variant surge.
Ten registered nurses arrived Saturday at Grand View Health in Bucks County, where they will pitch in for up to 14 days.
Hospitals were notified last week by the state Department of Health of the process to request short-term staffing support from a strike team.
Keara Klinepeter, Pennsylvania's acting secretary of health, said everyone in the community feels the impact when hospitals are dealing with workforce challenges exacerbated by COVID-19.
"Regardless of why a patient is admitted to the hospital, if they are in the hospital with COVID-19, they require extra care and special medical precautions that put additional strain on staff and hospital resources," Klinepeter explained.
Strike-team members include physicians, advanced-practice providers, nurses and respiratory therapists. The state is focused on contracting with healthcare professionals from other states to avoid worsening the current local staff limitations.
Cynthia Westphal, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Grand View Health, said they are dispatching strike nurses to hospital departments with the greatest need, including the emergency room. Westphal said 14 days of extra support will be a big help for hospital staff.
"We had 45 inpatient COVIDs 10 days ago. We're down to 32," Westphal reported. "That's a lot; that's a third of our acute medical beds. So, we think by then, 14 days, we should be even lower; hopefully down to maybe 20 inpatients. And that way, we'll have a lot more capacity throughout the entire organization."
Pennsylvania currently averages 16,000 COVID cases a day, according to Johns Hopkins University. The state-directed strike teams are separate from federal teams deployed to hospitals in Scranton and York earlier this month, which will be in place through early March.
Connecticut's health-insurance exchange, known as Access Health CT, has launched a first-of-its-kind program for reducing health disparities and the number of uninsured people in the state.
Broker Academy will help people who live and work in historically underserved communities become licensed health-insurance brokers.
Beginning June 1, the three-month apprenticeship program includes mentorship from an experienced Connecticut broker, and the state covers the costs of training and exams.
Cesar Cortes, a health insurance broker who will serve as a mentor, said it is about building trust in the health-care system.
"And it starts with that individual person that we're looking to mentor from the community, so they can go back to the community and provide that proper information," Cortes explained. "And it allows doctors and even services in Connecticut to expand, because we're all on the right channel. We're all on the same program."
Applications opened Friday for the academy. Its focus on addressing health disparities comes after a February 2021 report showed Connecticut's Black and Hispanic residents face barriers to receiving medical services, and have higher uninsured rates than white residents.
A total of 100 students will be recruited in the Greater Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven areas.
Tammy Hendricks, director of health equity and outreach for Access Health CT, said with the demand for insurance brokers expected to grow 9% through 2024, the academy offers an opportunity for people to earn a competitive income.
"There's also a huge economic benefit for the communities and students as well," Hendricks asserted. "These brokers will have new lucrative careers. Earning potential is unlimited depending on how many policies that are sold. So, this is really a career based on how much effort is put in."
Broker Academy will also provide students with a laptop they can keep when they complete the program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high-school diploma or GED.
With costs growing, health care is set to be a major theme in Olympia this year.
Sam Hatzenbeler, health policy associate for the Economic Opportunity Institute, said state lawmakers have made progress, but care is still becoming increasingly unaffordable.
Hatzenbeler pointed out some Washingtonians have to make tough decisions.
"They're forced to choose between getting needed medical care and buying food, putting food on the table, paying rent, paying their car bill," Hatzenbeler outlined. "People shouldn't be forced to choose between these necessary pieces of being a human."
Across the U.S., the average worker's premium contribution has increased almost 300% over the past two decades. And Americans spend more than $1,500 each year on prescription drugs.
To tackle drug prices, state lawmakers hope to establish the Prescription Drug Affordability Board. Lawmakers approved a similar board in 2020, but Gov. Jay Inslee vetoed it because of its price tag. The Senate version of the bill had a public hearing this week.
Another measure, Senate Bill 5688, would give the attorney general oversight to ensure market consolidations don't result in increased cost.
Hatzenbeler noted the attorney general also would ensure care is not restricted.
"For example, some Catholic mergers and acquisitions have resulted in reduced access to reproductive care, gender-affirming care, end-of-life care, things like that," Hatzenbeler explained. "We want to make sure that consolidations don't result in this diminishing of care."
The bill includes a health equity assessment as well. It had a public hearing this week.
Hatzenbeler added another important provision to her organization is in the budget, and would increase funding for health care to immigrants. She reported 105,000 immigrants in the state lack health care.
Hatzenbeler emphasized low-income people, people of color and front-line workers in particular have shouldered a disproportionate impact from the pandemic.
"We have an opportunity this session to correct some of those long-standing inequities," Hatzenbeler asserted. "And make sure that health care is not only more affordable and higher quality for those people who are disproportionately impacted, but for all of us."
