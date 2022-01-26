Ballot Petition Seeks to Add Abortion Rights to MI Constitution

A coalition of advocates for reproductive freedom has filed a ballot proposal to affirm that every Michigan resident will have reproductive rights, free from government interference. That includes the right to an abortion, birth control, prenatal care. and care when giving birth.
get more stories like this via email
As a Supreme Court decision looms on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that established a person's right to an abortion, Merissa Kovach, a policy strategist for the ACLU of Michigan, said it's important that all Michiganders are protected regardless of the outcome. She noted that the state has a law on the books criminalizing virtually all abortions, but it's been dormant since the Roe decision.
"If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade or puts enough of a dent in it, that means abortion in Michigan could very well be illegal," she said. "So, we need to do everything possible and use every single tool in our toolshed to ensure that that doesn't happen."
More than two-thirds of Michigan voters have said they want the Supreme Court to uphold Roe, and think Michigan should repeal its 1931 law banning abortion, in the latest poll from the Detroit News and WDIV-TV. In the same survey, almost one in five voters said they believe Roe v. Wade should be overturned.
Bonsitu Kitaba, ACLU of Michigan's deputy legal director, said it's important that the effort is a ballot measure for a constitutional amendment instead of legislation. She explained that the Legislature can't reverse an amendment passed by voters; the only way to change it would be another constitutional amendment. Kitaba said she thinks politicians shouldn't be able to make decisions about their constituents' bodies.
"This constitutional amendment would pave the way for greater access and greater autonomy for people to make decisions, and those decisions to be respected in their health-care choices," she said.
To get a petition onto the ballot, the campaign has to collect more than 425,000 signatures. Other groups in support include
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan and
Michigan Voices.
South Dakota has taken a step in trying to mirror Texas' strict abortion law, potentially paving the way for citizens to sue those involved in a procedure after a fetal heartbeat is detected, tied to rhetoric over whether states should pursue these paths.
get more stories like this via email
Last Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem introduced a bill which would ban abortions around the sixth week of pregnancy and gives residents an avenue to sue for civil damages if they suspect individuals of aiding or abetting a procedure.
Nina Ginsberg, a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL), said even if supporters of such bills assure it is not about arresting people, they do set the stage for such an approach.
"The more support and momentum these anti-abortion statutes have, the greater the impetus is going to be in jurisdictions that are supportive of these types of laws to bring these types of prosecutions," Ginsberg contended.
She recently took part in a panel discussion hosted by the NACDL, which issued a report last year warning about the growing environment to criminalize reproductive rights based on laws in other states.
Noem argued the efforts should be viewed as a Constitutional duty to defend the lives of the people, including the rights and lives of unborn children.
Lynn Paltrow, founder and executive director of the group National Advocates for Pregnant Women, said while a number of these laws and proposals include exceptions for medical emergencies, it is not enough protection. She pointed out there are examples of providers still being leery of performing an emergency procedure out of fear of the other provisions.
"Doctors are too afraid. Healthcare providers are much too afraid," Paltrow explained. "They don't know what they mean. "
These debates are happening as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule this year on a Mississippi case viewed as a direct threat to the Roe v. Wade decision.
South Dakota is one of eleven states where abortions would be banned if the landmark federal law was overturned. But Noem said the state still should pursue more restrictions in the meantime. Her administration is currently being sued by the ACLU over limits on abortion medication.
As Nebraska's GOP leaders work to further restrict and even ban access to abortion services, Sen. Megan Hunt, D-Omaha, has introduced two bills designed to improve women's access to reproductive health care.
get more stories like this via email
Legislative Bill 715 would allow insurers to cover abortion services. Legislative Bill 716 would allow Certified Nurse-Midwives, RNs and physician assistants to perform abortions.
Jo Giles, executive director of the Women's Fund of Omaha, believes the best way to reduce unwanted pregnancies is to protect women's health.
"What we're advocating for is barrier-free access to affordable health care, to comprehensive sex education, and access to birth control, not more restrictions on health care," Giles asserted.
Republicans say their legislation is in sync with the state's pro-life constituencies, but according to Pew Research, a majority of Nebraskans surveyed said abortion should not be banned or restricted.
Fifty percent of Nebraska adults say abortion services should be legal, compared with 46 % who said the procedure should be illegal, in all or most cases.
Legislative Bill 933 would ban abortions in Nebraska if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Legislative Bill 781, a Texas-inspired measure, would make abortions illegal after six weeks, before most women learn they are pregnant.
Giles said ultimately women, not lawmakers, should have the right to make decisions about their own bodies.
"And when you remove access, when you restrict abortion rights and access, you're saying that you don't trust women to make the decisions for themselves, their livelihood and their family," Giles contended.
Giles added women need regular access to birth control in order to determine the right time to start a family. Her group is also working to pass Legislative Bill 20, which would allow health providers to prescribe an entire year of birth control in a single visit.
"Someone who has limited access to transportation or doesn't have paid time off work, that's a barrier to being able to receive care," Giles emphasized. "Because they may not be able to get transportation and time off work to go and see a medical provider every month."
As the Missouri legislative session gets under way, reproductive-health advocates are pushing back against seven bills filed this year to restrict access to abortion.
get more stories like this via email
One is nearly identical to the Texas six-week abortion ban. Supporters of the bill want to allow private citizens to sue anyone who provides or aids someone in getting an abortion, and prevent public funds from going to health-care providers who also provide abortions.
Dr. Jen Villavicencio, lead for equity transformation for the American College of Gynecologists and Obstetricians, said abortion is a safe procedure many people have in their lifetimes, and it is important to reduce stigma.
"The impact is felt most strongly by people in families who already face challenges accessing general medical care," Villavicencio explained. "This includes those who live in rural areas, people from communities of color, and those without financial means to navigate around the mounting barriers to basic health care."
Missouri is among a growing number of states aiming to model legislation after the Texas bill, which is being challenged in court but has so far been allowed to stand.
Maggie Olivia, policy manager for Pro-Choice Missouri, noted anti-abortion activists sometimes frame adoption as an alternative to abortion. She emphasized it is important to make the distinction that adoption can be an alternative to parenting, but not to pregnancy.
"It is in fact really dangerous to carry a pregnancy to term," Olivia asserted. "In Missouri, we ranked 44th in the country for maternal mortality rates, and those rates are three to four times higher for Black parents in Missouri"
Nearly 60% of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while less than 40% say it should be illegal, according to Pew Research Center. Opponents of the Missouri bills to restrict abortion are urging voters to contact their legislators to make their views known.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.