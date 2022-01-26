Wednesday, January 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 26, 2022
Play

COVID hospitalizations in Arkansas hit highest levels of pandemic; childcare issues undermine families; and a winter 'bomb cyclone' targets Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend.

2022Talks - January 26, 2022
Play

Putin accuses U.S. of stoking tensions over Ukraine; DeSantis lashes out after FDA pulls two COVID treatments; and Pelosi throws her hat into the ring for 2022.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Play

Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Older Coloradans Press Congress to Lower Drug Prices

Play

Wednesday, January 26, 2022   

It's been two months since the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, which includes reforms that aim to bring down prescription medication costs, and advocates for people age 50 and older say it's time for the Senate to get the job done. It could be a rare chance for bipartisanship in Congress.

Bob Murphy, director of AARP Colorado, said letting Medicare negotiate with drug companies to lower drug prices has broad support with voters from both major parties.

"Just strictly from a taxpayer's viewpoint, allowing Medicare to negotiate prices on prescription drugs, and it's crazy that they can't, would save taxpayers just billions and billions and billions a year," he said.

All Republicans and two Democratic senators oppose Build Back Better, and President Joe Biden recently conceded that only chunks of the $1.7 trillion measure might advance. Drug companies also have opposed allowing Medicare to negotiate prices, claiming that high profit margins help companies reinvest in research for new medicines.

Murphy noted that the pharmaceutical industry spends $161 million a year lobbying Congress, but it doesn't outnumber AARP's 38 million members. He said older Americans living on fixed incomes require more than four medications a year, on average - and they are tired of paying drug prices three times higher than the rest of the world.

"Many of our members are, in fact over 65, and over 70, and are in that group of people that are taking four-and-a-half prescriptions a year," he said. "We have the people on our side calling into senators' offices to say, 'The time is now, do it.' That's something that 'Pharma' doesn't have, the people. We do."

The price of medicines to treat chronic conditions has risen by 300% since 2005. Murphy said passing drug-price reforms would go a long way to blunt the effects of inflation.

"If a gallon of milk was inflated at the same price as prescription drugs since 2006, it would cost over $12," he said. "And a gallon of milk is not life-saving - prescription drugs are."

Disclosure: AARP Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Senate Bill 260 stalled in the state Senate Appropriations Committee last May, but could be resurrected if it gets a vote by Monday. (Jzehnder/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Bill Would Require Transparency on Carbon Emissions from Big Corporations

A bill to require big corporations to be transparent about their own carbon footprint needs a vote in the California Senate by the legislative deadlin…

Social Issues

Feds Slam Credit-Reporting Agencies for Failure to Correct Errors

When people complained about errors on their credit reports last year, the big three credit-reporting agencies provided relief in just 2% of cases …

Health and Wellness

AR Governor Seeks $4.7M for More Hospital Beds in Omicron Surge

As COVID hospitalization in Arkansas hit their highest levels of the pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking the state Legislature to allocate funds …

A separate bill considered by the Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday would make it a felony to damage state property with historical significance. It was drafted in response to the destruction of two statues on State Capitol property during protests in June, 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Protest or Riot? WI Bill Cracks Down on 'Unlawful' Assemblies

What is a riot, and what's a protest? That was the question before the Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday, as lawmakers debated and passed a bill to …

Health and Wellness

ME Recovery Advocates: Access to Fresh Syringes Saves Lives

Death rates in Maine have been on the rise among people who use drugs, not only from overdoses but also complications due to injection drug use…

Before this fall's midterm vote, Iowa has a primary election on June 7. Election officials hope to recruit as many poll workers as possible before then. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IA Asks for More 'Local Heroes' to Work Elections

Election authorities in Iowa and around the country are calling attention to the need for more poll workers. Tuesday was National Poll Worker …

Social Issues

AZ Consumer Group Demands Safety Warnings on Gas Ranges

Time was, when someone told you, "Now, you're cooking with gas!" it was meant as a compliment. But research shows that using a gas cooktop or range …

Social Issues

ND Organizers: Keep School Lunches Healthy

First in a two-part series this week on access to healthy school meals. The pandemic has put a spotlight on food insecurity, including access to …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021