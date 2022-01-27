PA Municipalities Consider Using ARPA Funds for Outdoor Recreation

As local municipalities consider ways to use an influx of funds from the American Rescue Plan, some communities see it as an opportunity to support conservation and outdoor-recreation projects.
Pennsylvania's 67 counties are receiving direct allocations totaling $2.8 billion, while municipalities will receive approximately $3.3 billion.
Silas Chamberlin, vice president of economic and community development for the York County Economic Alliance, said while some counties and towns may choose to use the rescue-plan dollars to balance their budget, making investments in conservation or parks and trails can play an important role in a community's pandemic recovery.
"During the pandemic, when other sources of tourism were shut down, our outdoor recreation facilities set record numbers for use," Chamberlin recounted. "It just sort of proved that not only are these kinds of assets important to our tourism economy, but they're incredibly resilient."
Outdoor recreation is one of Pennsylvania's largest industries, generating more than $29 billion annually in consumer spending. Municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents have received their federal allocation of funds through the state.
A priority highlighted in the American Rescue Plan is ensuring the funds reach historically underserved communities. Chamberlin said York County is using $100,000 from its allocation to plan for and begin development of the South Mountain Trolley Greenway, which runs eight miles between Dillsburg and Mechanicsburg, two towns with limited public trail access.
"In part because they were the places where, if somebody wanted to get on a trail during the pandemic, they had to hop in their car and drive 30 minutes to get to a trailhead," Chamberlin pointed out. "Recognizing that that's not sustainable and not equitable, we tried to pick some projects that sort of rose to the top that would meet those needs but also bring tourists into the community."
Silas added York County saw trail use go up 300% during the pandemic. A majority of municipalities in Pennsylvania have received about 50% of their rescue-plan dollars and should expect to receive the other half by the end of this year.
Many health-care advocates tout the benefits of home-based care rather than sending loved ones to nursing homes or other facilities. For Medicaid recipients in Florida, however, home-based care can be difficult to find because of long waiting lists and high turnover among underpaid home-care workers. There's some hope that lawmakers in Congress could agree - and pass a new, "slimmed down" version of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, with $150 billion for Home and Community-based Services.
Miriam Haramatz, founder and advocacy director for the Florida Health Justice Project, said the funding needs are critical because too many people are fending for themselves.
"One of our clients had to go days without services," she said. "She is in bed after a stroke; she needs aides to come and operate a Hoyer lift. She was going virtually every weekend without any aid."
Harmatz said caregivers often are paid less than $11 an hour to provide intense, round-the-clock care while juggling other duties. She said she sees an infusion of federal funding as a way to help states take people off wait lists, increase worker pay and provide other critical services.
Amber Christ, director of Health Policy and Advocacy for the group Justice in Aging, said chronic underfunding is making it difficult for Floridians to get the proper care they need where they want to receive it - at home with loved ones.
"From an older adult perspective," she said, "this lack of investment in home- and community-based services in effect pushes older adults into nursing facilities, unnecessarily."
Democrats in Tallahassee have put forward a bill to establish a Medicaid "buy-in" program for people between ages 16 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid. They've also proposed a bill requiring the state's Social Services Estimating Conference to develop 'iBudget' enrollment and cost projections, so state economists can better track the number of folks on wait lists, which averages around 22,000.
The future of tariffs on imported steel is uncertain, and steelworkers in Minnesota hope policies they feel have helped provide economic stability for their industry are not unraveling.
The Biden administration has been holding talks with foreign leaders on how to proceed with tariffs established by the Trump administration in 2018.
Larry Cuffe, mayor of the city of Virginia, said local taconite mines are producing at high levels right now, which he calls a major improvement from when foreign competitors were flooding the market with steel.
"We went through some really lean times, where people were laid off from their jobs, and they'd lost their homes, they lost their vehicles and their property," Cuffe recounted.
He credits Section 232 tariffs for the surrounding communities being in better shape.
Labor leaders and local officials noted the industry provides more than 10,000 direct jobs in Minnesota, along with nearly 60,000 jobs for suppliers and other fields boosted by steel production. Skeptics of higher tariffs worry about the impact on supply chains, and say they do not address overproduction in countries like China.
A 2021 report from the Economic Policy Institute cited the positive impact tariffs have had on domestic production.
Jamie Winger, president of the United Steelworkers Local 6860, said it is great to see companies investing in their facilities again, but Minnesotans are mindful things can change very quickly.
"What money is up here, everybody hangs on tight to it, 'cause we don't know what's going to happen next," Winger acknowledged.
At the same time, he said through their wages, local workers play an important role in supporting area businesses.
Cuffe added mining companies are taxed based on production, so when there is less output, local governments do not receive as much in reimbursements.
"It puts a really significant burden on our ability to provide core services within the city," Cuffe explained.
For those who cite the environmental impact of mining, he countered domestic producers comply with tougher regulations than many foreign producers. Cuffe pointed to the review process for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine, which is opposed by conservation and tribal groups.
During the pandemic, the Missouri Department of Labor paid out too much unemployment compensation to more than 45,000 residents, and two bills before the Legislature, Senate Bill 673 and Senate Bill 709, seek to stop the state from garnishing wages to get the funds back.
Erin Carroll, a teacher who lost her job in 2020 and started collecting unemployment in November, said in January 2021, she started receiving more money suddenly, and then the week of Christmas, she received a letter saying she owes the state $2,500.
"They listed the dates and what the money that I wasn't entitled to," Carroll recounted. "They said I was not entitled to this money, you need to pay it back. If you don't pay it back, or start doing a payment plan, we're gonna start garnishing your wages."
Carroll explained the first week of this month, she received a second letter, saying she now owed $5,000.
Last summer, Gov. Mike Parson allowed the Department to waive the federal portion of the overpayments if the recipient fills out a form, but not the state portion, the gap the bill's sponsors said the legislation would fill.
Advocates for stopping collection of these payments say residents should not be punished for an error by the state. Carroll pointed out when she started receiving more money last January, she did not know why, but thought it was on purpose because of COVID.
"I just kept hearing like, oh, people who are collecting unemployment, like they're getting this COVID relief money," Carroll stated. "I didn't change my application. I just started getting more money."
Missouri is not the only state where unemployment overpayments were an issue during the pandemic, and the U.S. Department of Labor last year urged states to exercise flexibility in waiving recovery of the payments.