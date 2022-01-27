Thursday, January 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 27, 2022
Play

With new restrictions in place, Texans vote March 1 in the nation's first primary; and changes to a student-loan program are transforming the lives of thousands nationwide who've had their debts forgiven.

2022Talks - January 27, 2022
Play

State Dept. tells Americans to leave Ukraine immediately; President Biden could appoint the Supreme Court's first Black female justice; and Federal Reserve may soon hike interest rates to fight inflation.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Play

Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Glitches in TX Primary as New Laws Restrict How, When Ballots are Cast

Play

Thursday, January 27, 2022   

With new restrictions in place, Texans will vote March 1 in the nation's first primary to choose candidates for the Nov. ballot. Republicans and Democrats will make their choices for District-based congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education and judicial seats.

The state's significant overhaul of voting rules has already resulted in glitches.

David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, believes early voting problems illustrate the need for legislative and other responses to strengthen the guardrails of democracy.

"In this delicate time for American democracy, and I do think we're as much in crisis in American democracy as we've ever been perhaps in modern American history," Becker remarked.

Texas election administrators already have rejected hundreds of vote-by-mail applications. They say there is confusion over new ID laws requiring people to provide either a partial Social Security number or a driver's license number on their application for a mail-in ballot, and the number must match the identification on their voter registration, which many do not recall.

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Becker also is worried about poll workers who have faced threats and harassment in some states from election deniers who doubt President Joe Biden's victory in 2020.

He argued ongoing efforts in certain states to decertify the 2020 election may disenfranchise many voters.

"They've been fed a constant, steady diet of lies about the election, about how their fellow citizens, their friends, their neighbors, their members of their family... are their enemies," Becker contended. "These are the kind of things that cripple a democracy and leave a vacuum for autocracies to fill."

A Texas man was recently arrested in Travis County for allegedly sending threatening election-related communications to government officials on Jan. 5, 2021. It's the first criminal case brought by the Justice Department's Election Threats Task Force.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



get more stories like this via email
Under a new proposal, California employees could use up to three days of paid sick leave to get and recover from a COVID vaccination. (Mangostar/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Parents’ Advocates Cheer CA Deal on COVID Paid Sick Leave

Parents' rights groups are praising a plan to extend paid sick leave for many California workers, which is now on a fast track to pass. Gov…

Social Issues

Public Service Loan-Forgiveness Overhaul Brings Relief for Montanans

Changes to a student-loan program for public-service employees is transforming the lives of Montanans who had their debts forgiven. In October…

Health and Wellness

New "Green" Health Center Expands Access in East Pueblo

When the Pueblo Community Health Center opened its 14,000 square-foot facility in 2003, Pueblo's east side, home to mostly minority residents…

By 2035, there are projected to be more than 1.2 million older adults living in Minnesota (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Becomes 10th 'Age-Friendly' State

Minnesota is building on efforts to meet the needs of its growing population of older adults, now becoming the 10th state to join AARP's network of …

Social Issues

Public Works, Smaller Organizing Tied to More Union Activity in MN

The past year saw American workers reassessing their jobs. However, those shifts did not result in higher union membership at the national level…

Those calling for permanent universal free school meals say research has linked them to better academic outcomes. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Supporters of Universal School Meals: Don't Stop Now

This summer, a key initiative to boost school meal access during the pandemic will expire. In North Dakota, those working at the community level say …

Environment

Report: 6th Mass Extinction Event Likely Already Under Way

New research suggests Earth's Sixth Mass Extinction event, on par with the one that ended the age of dinosaurs, already is under way. Noah Greenwald…

Social Issues

PA Municipalities Consider Using ARPA Funds for Outdoor Recreation

As local municipalities consider ways to use an influx of funds from the American Rescue Plan, some communities see it as an opportunity to support …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021