New Law Supports PA Students Facing Graduation Barriers

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law on Wednesday to provide direct support to Pennsylvania youth experiencing educational instability, ensuring they have a clear pathway to high school graduation.



Senate Bill 324 was introduced by Sen. Wayne Langherholc, R-Bedford County. It provides graduation planning and a smoother transfer of academic credits, among other resources for young people in Pennsylvania who are experiencing homelessness or who are in the foster-care or juvenile-justice systems.



Rachael Miller, policy director at Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children, said many students face challenges outside their control.



"For example, changes in physical homes or moves between counties and ultimately disruption in their education," Miller outlined. "The legislation really levels the playing field for disadvantaged youths who often experience poorer outcomes than their peers based on these unique experiences."



The bill passed earlier this month and was presented to the governor last week. Only 75% of Pennsylvania kids in foster care receive their high school diploma or GED degree by age 21, according to 2018 data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.



Miller noted the legislation also creates a point-of-contact person for the students, who will help them coordinate classes, connect with mental-health resources, and confirm academic records and credits accurately transfer to their new school.



"This point of contact will ensure that the social-services agencies that are involved are at the table," Miller explained. "Also, ensuring that when a student is preparing for graduation that there is a solid graduation plan so that the student does have the opportunity to graduate on time."



The law also codifies protections for students, so they are not penalized for their circumstances, such as situations where they do not have a school uniform or waiving fees required for extracurricular activities.



Changes to a student-loan program for public-service employees is transforming the lives of Montanans who had their debts forgiven.



In October, President Joe Biden's administration overhauled the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which erases student debt for public servants after they make 10 years of payments. But certain loan programs and repayment plans didn't qualify for forgiveness, a major disappointment for many debt holders.



Violet Hopkins, academic adviser at the University of Montana, was one of the 500,000 Americans for whom the latest changes opened doors, and saw $80,000 in debt negated.



"I was in shock," Hopkins recounted. "I mean, just sort of like making sounds at my husband, like they forgave all of it. It's gone. It's all gone."



Organizations have been pushing for alterations to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, including the Montana Federation of Public Employees, which won a victory in the state Supreme Court in 2020. The decision allowed borrowers to bring state-law claims against their loan servicer for failing to accurately account for their student-loan payments.



Corey Cutler, a high school math teacher in Butte, was paying more than $300 a month in student loans, which were supposed to end in 2026. Last year, he got an email which took a big weight off his shoulders.



"It said, 'Congratulations. On Oct. 6, the U.S. Department of Education changed the law and has backtracked, and you have successfully made your 120 payments. Everything else is forgiven,'" Cutler explained. "Oh, man, that made my day. Holy cow."



Hopkins added it opens up many things for her future.



"For me, when my kid decides to go to college, I will be able to help him because I'm not going to be strapped with my own loans," Hopkins noted. "We also own a home. I can dedicate more money to paying off my house. Like I can breathe again."



Public-service workers can apply for a waiver to ensure all their student-loan payments count toward the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, regardless of loan program or repayment plan. Borrowers must apply for the waiver by Oct. 31.



