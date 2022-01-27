New Law Supports PA Students Facing Graduation Barriers

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law on Wednesday to provide direct support to Pennsylvania youth experiencing educational instability, ensuring they have a clear pathway to high school graduation.
Senate Bill 324 was introduced by Sen. Wayne Langherholc, R-Bedford County. It provides graduation planning and a smoother transfer of academic credits, among other resources for young people in Pennsylvania who are experiencing homelessness or who are in the foster-care or juvenile-justice systems.
Rachael Miller, policy director at Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children, said many students face challenges outside their control.
"For example, changes in physical homes or moves between counties and ultimately disruption in their education," Miller outlined. "The legislation really levels the playing field for disadvantaged youths who often experience poorer outcomes than their peers based on these unique experiences."
The bill passed earlier this month and was presented to the governor last week. Only 75% of Pennsylvania kids in foster care receive their high school diploma or GED degree by age 21, according to 2018 data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
Miller noted the legislation also creates a point-of-contact person for the students, who will help them coordinate classes, connect with mental-health resources, and confirm academic records and credits accurately transfer to their new school.
"This point of contact will ensure that the social-services agencies that are involved are at the table," Miller explained. "Also, ensuring that when a student is preparing for graduation that there is a solid graduation plan so that the student does have the opportunity to graduate on time."
The law also codifies protections for students, so they are not penalized for their circumstances, such as situations where they do not have a school uniform or waiving fees required for extracurricular activities.
Disclosure: Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Changes to a student-loan program for public-service employees is transforming the lives of Montanans who had their debts forgiven.
In October, President Joe Biden's administration overhauled the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which erases student debt for public servants after they make 10 years of payments. But certain loan programs and repayment plans didn't qualify for forgiveness, a major disappointment for many debt holders.
Violet Hopkins, academic adviser at the University of Montana, was one of the 500,000 Americans for whom the latest changes opened doors, and saw $80,000 in debt negated.
"I was in shock," Hopkins recounted. "I mean, just sort of like making sounds at my husband, like they forgave all of it. It's gone. It's all gone."
Organizations have been pushing for alterations to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, including the Montana Federation of Public Employees, which won a victory in the state Supreme Court in 2020. The decision allowed borrowers to bring state-law claims against their loan servicer for failing to accurately account for their student-loan payments.
Corey Cutler, a high school math teacher in Butte, was paying more than $300 a month in student loans, which were supposed to end in 2026. Last year, he got an email which took a big weight off his shoulders.
"It said, 'Congratulations. On Oct. 6, the U.S. Department of Education changed the law and has backtracked, and you have successfully made your 120 payments. Everything else is forgiven,'" Cutler explained. "Oh, man, that made my day. Holy cow."
Hopkins added it opens up many things for her future.
"For me, when my kid decides to go to college, I will be able to help him because I'm not going to be strapped with my own loans," Hopkins noted. "We also own a home. I can dedicate more money to paying off my house. Like I can breathe again."
Public-service workers can apply for a waiver to ensure all their student-loan payments count toward the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, regardless of loan program or repayment plan. Borrowers must apply for the waiver by Oct. 31.
Parents, educators and school nurses are calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to take steps toward a comprehensive state-run COVID-19 protection plan.
They say with the Omicron variant causing surges in hospitalizations across Massachusetts, the Commonwealth needs a state-run in-school vaccination program, state-sponsored distribution of high-quality masks and a state-coordinated, state-financed and transparent testing program for every school district.
Jacqueline Velez, parent of a public school student in Springfield, is advocating for change.
"You would not send a fireman into a burning building without protective gear, police on the streets without a means to communicate with their counterparts," Velez asserted. "So during a global pandemic, why would we send teachers and public school staff into school buildings without the best possible accommodations we can send them in with?"
COVID-19 vaccination rates among children five to 11 years old are low in some of the Commonwealth's poorest communities. Fewer than 20% of younger children are vaccinated in Athol, Fall River, New Bedford, Brockton and Springfield.
Cara Berg Powers, interim executive director of the Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance, said some schools and school districts are better prepared than others. She noted while millions of dollars in federal funds are coming to schools, some have critical repair backlogs and ventilation needs, and will not have any leftover funds for personal protective equipment, testing or vaccinations.
"Inequity is inevitable when we do not have a comprehensive strategy and ask districts to take things on themselves, ask families to take things on themselves, and ask 8-year-olds like my daughter to be public health experts," Berg Powers contended.
Baker announced plans last week to provide rapid at-home test kits to schools and child-care providers, as the existing state-run testing system has been strained by the latest surge.
Interest in trade schools is growing across the country, and a new one in Pennsylvania aims to fill the nationwide workforce shortage of auto and diesel technicians.
New Village Institute Blairsville's (NVI) inaugural cohort kicked off earlier this month in Indiana County on the former campus of transportation program WyoTech, which closed its Blairsville site in 2018.
Amy Mulligan, campus vice president, formerly worked at WyoTech Blairsville and recalls watching the student population grow from 30 to 1,500 in a few years. She expects the same for NVI, as an asset for the local economy.
"Bringing in students from other areas does also bring in revenue," Mulligan pointed out. "And we've seen it in the past, and I feel like it's going to be almost similar to where you're going to see a lot of those younger folks that want to be in this area because there is still opportunity."
Enrolled students will receive a fast-tracked six-month education to support the immediate need for technicians. There will be 228,000 diesel technician openings by 2025, according to data from the American Diesel Training Centers.
Enrollment in vocational schools has been on the rise over the last two decades, with enrollment numbers up to 16 million in 2014, compared with 9.6 million in 1996, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Chris Barton, campus director for NVI, thinks the affordability of the schooling plus competitive wages are bringing people, both young and career-changers, into the trades.
"People are realizing that you can have a really good career for yourself and really start at an early age making good money that provides for yourself, your family and the rest of your life," Barton observed. "There are just really unlimited jobs, so you never have to worry about being out of work."
Diesel technicians made an average of $24 an hour in 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Barton added new cohorts will start each quarter, the next class beginning in April.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.