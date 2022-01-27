Thursday, January 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 27, 2022
With new restrictions in place, Texans vote March 1 in the nation's first primary; and changes to a student-loan program are transforming the lives of thousands nationwide who've had their debts forgiven.

2022Talks - January 27, 2022
State Dept. tells Americans to leave Ukraine immediately; President Biden could appoint the Supreme Court's first Black female justice; and Federal Reserve may soon hike interest rates to fight inflation.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
New Law Supports PA Students Facing Graduation Barriers

Thursday, January 27, 2022   

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law on Wednesday to provide direct support to Pennsylvania youth experiencing educational instability, ensuring they have a clear pathway to high school graduation.

Senate Bill 324 was introduced by Sen. Wayne Langherholc, R-Bedford County. It provides graduation planning and a smoother transfer of academic credits, among other resources for young people in Pennsylvania who are experiencing homelessness or who are in the foster-care or juvenile-justice systems.

Rachael Miller, policy director at Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children, said many students face challenges outside their control.

"For example, changes in physical homes or moves between counties and ultimately disruption in their education," Miller outlined. "The legislation really levels the playing field for disadvantaged youths who often experience poorer outcomes than their peers based on these unique experiences."

The bill passed earlier this month and was presented to the governor last week. Only 75% of Pennsylvania kids in foster care receive their high school diploma or GED degree by age 21, according to 2018 data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Miller noted the legislation also creates a point-of-contact person for the students, who will help them coordinate classes, connect with mental-health resources, and confirm academic records and credits accurately transfer to their new school.

"This point of contact will ensure that the social-services agencies that are involved are at the table," Miller explained. "Also, ensuring that when a student is preparing for graduation that there is a solid graduation plan so that the student does have the opportunity to graduate on time."

The law also codifies protections for students, so they are not penalized for their circumstances, such as situations where they do not have a school uniform or waiving fees required for extracurricular activities.

Disclosure: Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


