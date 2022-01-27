MN Becomes 10th 'Age-Friendly' State

Minnesota is building on efforts to meet the needs of its growing population of older adults, now becoming the 10th state to join AARP's network of "age-friendly" states.
The move follows the creation of the Governor's Council on an Age-Friendly Minnesota, which was established in 2019.
Sherrie Pugh, chair of the Council, said while the panel has already produced a set of recommendations, joining the nonprofit's network allows Minnesota to draw input from other states.
"For us to garner and lift up the best practices that are being done in other states that could be equally as effective or more effective in Minnesota," Pugh explained.
The council has highlighted issues such as broadband access, emergency preparedness and diversity and inclusion as key priorities in making Minnesota more age-friendly. Its initial report resulted in nearly $4 million from the Legislature to administer grants for local communities to carry out age-friendly projects. The grants will be available this summer.
Minnesota has 13 communities in the age-friendly network, including Olmstead County, in the Rochester area.
Dave Beal, age-friendly coordinator for the region, said with people living longer and healthier lives, meeting the needs of older residents goes beyond traditional approaches.
"Age-friendly efforts aren't simply trying to address the needs of vulnerable adults," Beal explained. "But also recognize the longer contributions can make. "
In Rochester, he said part of their focus is ensuring there is enough housing stock to go around with older Minnesotans opting to stay in their homes longer.
Along with the pending age-friendly grants, AARP Minnesota is now accepting applications for Community Challenge grants, which come with a similar mission by funding projects aiming to make towns and cities more livable.
Home-based care advocates say they are confident measures outlined in President Joe Biden's now-stalled Build Back Better Act will move forward in some form.
The legislation aims to expand access to services to older adults and people with disabilities, as well as boosting pay for workers who provide home-based care. Currently, more than 3.5 million people rely on Medicaid's Home and Community Based Services (HCBS).
Connie Garner, national policy director for Easterseals, explained demand for home care has outpaced resources, and as a result, more older adults end up in nurse homes.
"That costs more money, that causes more isolation, and that's not what we should have in this country," Garner asserted. "We should have the ability to have people be able to be taken care of correctly at home. And we have to be able to pay and support the providers of that care. They become an essential member of that family."
According to the research firm Paraprofessional Healthcare Institute, more than two million home care workers earn around $16,000 per year, and one in six live below the federal poverty line.
A report by the ICA group found West Virginia is facing a troubling home-caregiver shortage with one caregiver available for roughly every 11 clients.
In Washington, lawmakers say portions of the Build Back Better Act will likely pass this year, but it remains unclear whether the $150 billion earmarked for Medicaid HCBS will remain intact.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2020 more than 2.5 million people nationwide received Home and Community Based Services, with hundreds of thousands more on wait lists.
Amber Christ, director of health policy and advocacy for Justice in Aging, said families are forced to make tough choices.
"From an older adult perspective, this lack of investment in home and community-based services in effect pushes older adult into nursing facilities unnecessarily," Christ contended.
A survey by AARP found 76% of Americans age 50 and older say they prefer to remain in their current residence as long as possible, but just 46% anticipate they will be able to stay in their current home.
It's been two months since the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, which includes reforms that aim to bring down prescription medication costs, and advocates for people age 50 and older say it's time for the Senate to get the job done. It could be a rare chance for bipartisanship in Congress.
Bob Murphy, director of AARP Colorado, said letting Medicare negotiate with drug companies to lower drug prices has broad support with voters from both major parties.
"Just strictly from a taxpayer's viewpoint, allowing Medicare to negotiate prices on prescription drugs, and it's crazy that they can't, would save taxpayers just billions and billions and billions a year," he said.
All Republicans and two Democratic senators oppose Build Back Better, and President Joe Biden recently conceded that only chunks of the $1.7 trillion measure might advance. Drug companies also have opposed allowing Medicare to negotiate prices, claiming that high profit margins help companies reinvest in research for new medicines.
Murphy noted that the pharmaceutical industry spends $161 million a year lobbying Congress, but it doesn't outnumber AARP's 38 million members. He said older Americans living on fixed incomes require more than four medications a year, on average - and they are tired of paying drug prices three times higher than the rest of the world.
"Many of our members are, in fact over 65, and over 70, and are in that group of people that are taking four-and-a-half prescriptions a year," he said. "We have the people on our side calling into senators' offices to say, 'The time is now, do it.' That's something that 'Pharma' doesn't have, the people. We do."
The price of medicines to treat chronic conditions has risen by 300% since 2005. Murphy said passing drug-price reforms would go a long way to blunt the effects of inflation.
"If a gallon of milk was inflated at the same price as prescription drugs since 2006, it would cost over $12," he said. "And a gallon of milk is not life-saving - prescription drugs are."
A Cleveland man's crusade to help Ohio families better protect their loved ones in nursing-home care from abuse and neglect will soon come to fruition.
Esther's Law goes into effect March 23. It allows patients in Ohio long-term care facilities to install cameras or other electronic monitoring devices in their rooms.
Steve Piskor, founder of Elderly Nursing Home Abuse Advocates, explained the measure is named after his mother, whom he said suffered abuse at the hands of eight nursing-home workers in 2011.
"I would have never known that the abuse was going on if I didn't put a camera in," Piskor recounted. "One aide went to prison for 10 and a half years; one aide went to jail for six months; three aides were fired, and three aides were disciplined. And the nursing home was fined $357,000."
Since then, Piskor has been advocating to allow the use of cameras in nursing homes. Under Esther's Law, the resident or their guardian is responsible for the cost of the device, as well as installation, maintenance and removal. There were an estimated 15,000 reports of abuse, neglect or exploitation of adults over age 60 in Ohio between 2017 and 2018.
About one in ten caregivers handles those care-giving responsibilities long-distance.
Veronica McCreary-Hall, advocacy volunteer for AARP Ohio, said she drove more than 30 minutes, five to seven days a week, to visit her father in a nursing facility. She believes electronic monitoring would have brought her peace of mind.
"Every time I left, he would always look so sad and say, 'I hate to see you go,'" McCreary-Hall recalled. "It would have been absolutely wonderful for both of us to know that we could see each other, and that I knew exactly what was going on with him."
McCreary-Hall noted COVID-19 underscored the importance of the measure, when nursing-home facilities had to restrict visitations for months on end.
"People who are in facilities, a lot of them cannot advocate for themselves," McCreary-Hall pointed out. "Esther's Law will make so many people comfortable and feel safe, not only on the end of the facility, but also on the end of the loved one."
Piskor encouraged families to start the process of getting a camera installed now.
"Make sure you get a good camera," Piskor urged. "There's a good variety of cameras out there today. And nursing homes are required to let you use their public Wi-Fi, if they have it. And internet providers, they do offer free and low-cost Wi-Fi for people that are low-income and people that are on Medicaid."
Esther's law passed with unanimous support. Ten other states have similar laws, and Piskor said he hopes to see more. A ceremonial signing of the bill, scheduled for this week, was delayed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
