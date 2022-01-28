Friday, January 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 28, 2022
Play

The Indiana House passes a controversial bill barring schools from teaching about Critical Race Theory; and President Biden pledges to place a Black woman on the Supreme Court for the first time.

2022Talks - January 28, 2022
Play

Justice Stephen Breyer formally announces his retirement; the Dept. of Education will help students who fell behind during the pandemic; and AZ lawmakers consider a bill granting them control over elections.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Play

Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MT Ranchers: Time is Now to Pass Beef Labeling Act

Play

Friday, January 28, 2022   

Farmers and ranchers in Montana and across the nation are calling on Congress to pass the American Beef Labeling Act.

Most food is required to have country-of-origin labeling, but not beef and pork. From 2011 to 2015, beef and pork were included in the requirement, so consumers would know where their meat was born and raised.

Gilles Stockton, president of the Montana Cattlemen's Association and a cattle rancher from Grass Range, said when the law was repealed, prices in his community went from roughly $2.50 a pound to a $1.50 a pound, and have stayed at the lower end.

"That's put a lot of pressure on the ranching community, especially the younger ranchers trying to get into the business," Stockton pointed out. "Then you compound those poor prices with the effects of COVID and supply chains and a drought," he added. "We're looking at a real catastrophe for Montana ranchers right now."

Opponents of country-of-origin labeling for beef include the World Trade Organization, who argued it is a trade barrier. A bipartisan group of 10 senators have expressed their support for this bill, including Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and this week, groups who want consumers to be able to choose to support American ranchers are coming together to put pressure on the rest of Congress.

Stockton noted country-of-origin labeling would not single-handedly solve the challenges ranchers are facing. He said in addition, the Packers and Stockyard Act needs to be enforced as intended. It aims to ensure competition in the meatpacking and livestock markets.

"Quite obviously, there is little if none competition in the cattle industry market," Stockton asserted. "Country of Origin Labeling is an important part of restoring transparency to that market competition."

The Biden administration this month announced a new partnership for enforcing the Packers and Stockyards Act between the Department of Justice and the Department of Agriculture (USDA).


get more stories like this via email
Solar energy would have been used to replace carbon-based power sources under Arizona's proposed clean-energy plan. (andreiorlov/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Regulatory 'No' Vote Sends AZ Back to Square One on Clean-Energy Plan

Frustrated environmental and clean-energy advocates say after four long years of debate and compromise, regulators sent Arizona back to the starting …

Social Issues

Voting Centers Might Stay Around in Some ND Counties

When North Dakotans head out to cast their ballots later this year, there is a chance some will do so in a voting center and not a designated …

Social Issues

Teacher Pay Bill Advances in SD

South Dakota continues to grapple with its low ranking when it comes to paying schoolteachers, but the issue is getting focus in 2022, including a …

Older Washingtonians take more prescription drugs on average and so are disproportionately affected by rising drug costs. (kmiragaya/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

WA Prescription Affordability Board Would Limit Drug-Cost Increases

Washington state lawmakers are considering a measure to limit the growing cost of prescription drugs. Senate Bill 5532 would establish a …

Environment

PA Groups Concerned About Maryland Nat'l Guard Flyover Proposal

The Maryland Air National Guard is considering a proposal to establish airspace where military planes would fly as low as 100 feet over the Pennsylvan…

The new grants are via the 2019 Rebuild Illinois capital program, which also calls for $25 billion to repair roads and bridges. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

IL Allocating $220 Million to Support Transit, Ports Projects

The state of Illinois is allocating nearly a quarter-billion dollars to support new downstate transit and ports projects. Roughly half will go …

Health and Wellness

2021 Saw Record Number of NC Overdose Deaths

Advocates and faith groups are calling for more investments in harm reduction across the state, as new provisional data shows overdose deaths have …

Social Issues

KY Officials Urge Expanding 'Farms to Food Banks', Upgrading Pantries

More than 300 Kentucky farmers participated in the state's Farms to Food Banks program last year, and at a recent virtual rally, state officials said …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021