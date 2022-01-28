Friday, January 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 28, 2022
Play

The Indiana House passes a controversial bill barring schools from teaching about Critical Race Theory; and President Biden pledges to place a Black woman on the Supreme Court for the first time.

2022Talks - January 28, 2022
Play

Justice Stephen Breyer formally announces his retirement; the Dept. of Education will help students who fell behind during the pandemic; and AZ lawmakers consider a bill granting them control over elections.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Play

Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

WA Prescription Affordability Board Would Limit Drug-Cost Increases

Play

Friday, January 28, 2022   

Washington state lawmakers are considering a measure to limit the growing cost of prescription drugs.

Senate Bill 5532 would establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, which would convene a panel of experts to cap the prices of medications. Four states, including Colorado and Maryland, already have boards.

Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, who introduced the legislation, said when people cannot afford medication, they skip doses and or even try to get by without their prescriptions.

"We have data to show that people's health goes down," Keiser reported. "There's more death, there's more suffering, when prices go up, and prices have been going up relentlessly and, really, outrageously."

The legislation is scheduled for an executive session in the Senate Committee on Health and Long Term Care today.

Reid Porter, spokesperson for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, countered the bill will hurt pharmaceutical innovation. The organization is instead supporting Senate Bill 5888, which Porter said is a "patient-centered solution," utilizing rebates to bring down drug costs.

John Barnett is 91 years old and lives in Kirkland. A year ago, he went to the hospital for an irregular heartbeat, where they prescribed a drug he will need to take twice a day for the rest of his life. But he was shocked to find out the medication costs $6,000 a year.

"I would rather spend that $6,000 a year on something that's enjoyable or beneficial, something like that," Barnett acknowledged. "But if I want to stay alive and see my grandkids grow up, I guess I've got to continue to take that."

Seth Greiner, senior manager of advocacy in Washington and Oregon for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, noted MS is a chronic disease, which usually requires lifelong therapies.

He noted five of the most common disease-modifying therapies for MS are priced at more than $100,000 a year. Greiner added 40% of respondents to a 2019 survey they conducted said they had altered their use of treatments due to cost.

"We believe that both innovation and affordable access are critical to ensuring that people receive the medications and treatments they need, but these medications can only be accessed if people can afford them."


get more stories like this via email
Solar energy would have been used to replace carbon-based power sources under Arizona's proposed clean-energy plan. (andreiorlov/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Regulatory 'No' Vote Sends AZ Back to Square One on Clean-Energy Plan

Frustrated environmental and clean-energy advocates say after four long years of debate and compromise, regulators sent Arizona back to the starting …

Social Issues

Voting Centers Might Stay Around in Some ND Counties

When North Dakotans head out to cast their ballots later this year, there is a chance some will do so in a voting center and not a designated …

Social Issues

Teacher Pay Bill Advances in SD

South Dakota continues to grapple with its low ranking when it comes to paying schoolteachers, but the issue is getting focus in 2022, including a …

The rural and forested Pennsylvania Wilds are home to lots of wildlife species, including elk, white-tailed deer, bobcat and black bear. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

PA Groups Concerned About Maryland Nat'l Guard Flyover Proposal

The Maryland Air National Guard is considering a proposal to establish airspace where military planes would fly as low as 100 feet over the Pennsylvan…

Environment

IL Allocating $220 Million to Support Transit, Ports Projects

The state of Illinois is allocating nearly a quarter-billion dollars to support new downstate transit and ports projects. Roughly half will go …

Drug overdose deaths topped more than 100,000 in 2021, according to the CDC. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

2021 Saw Record Number of NC Overdose Deaths

Advocates and faith groups are calling for more investments in harm reduction across the state, as new provisional data shows overdose deaths have …

Social Issues

KY Officials Urge Expanding 'Farms to Food Banks', Upgrading Pantries

More than 300 Kentucky farmers participated in the state's Farms to Food Banks program last year, and at a recent virtual rally, state officials said …

Social Issues

MT Ranchers: Time is Now to Pass Beef Labeling Act

Farmers and ranchers in Montana and across the nation are calling on Congress to pass the American Beef Labeling Act. Most food is required to have …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021