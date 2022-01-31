Report: WV Saw Staggering Increase in Child-Abuse Cases Last Year

New Mexico's families of color, Hispanic families in particular, have been hit hardest by income losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.



The annual Kids Count Data Book from New Mexico Voices for Children tracks 16 indicators across four domains: economic security, education, health, and family and community.



Emily Wildau, KIDS COUNT coordinator at New Mexico Voices for Children, said families suffering from income losses relied heavily on monthly checks from the American Rescue Plan.



"One of the most interesting things in that hardship data is limited numbers on how families have been spending the expanded child tax credit," Wildau reported. "Primarily, they're paying for their basic needs, they're paying down debt at really high rates and trying to do some saving as well."



The payments would have been continued for another year under the Build Back Better Act, which has stalled in the U.S. Senate.



Wildau pointed out data showed the pandemic led to increases in childhood food insecurity, greater numbers of children enrolled in Medicaid, and significantly higher numbers of chronically absent students.



New Mexico is one of the poorest states in the country, but is currently flush with resources due to federal relief dollars and high state revenues. At the same time, the state regularly ranks last in K-12 education.



It could change if voters approve a question on this November's ballot to tap the state's Land Grant Permanent Fund to provide additional money for early childhood and K-12 education.



Wildau hopes the new data pointed will keep lawmakers focused on child and family well-being.



"We want to consider everything that's done now with the budget, as far as early childhood goes especially, is seen as a bridge to hopefully passage of that amendment so that there's permanent funding," Wildau urged.



In her State of the State address this week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham highlighted education, promoting a 7% raise for educators this year, noting the proposal would put New Mexico first in the region for average educator pay.



Disclosure: New Mexico Voices for Children/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

Colorado and other states are hoarding more than $6 billion intended for struggling families, according to new analysis.



In 2020, Colorado denied more applications for cash assistance through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program than it accepted. Ali Safawi, a research associate at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, said many Colorado families with children are not getting the help they need, even though the state has some $87 million in unspent TANF funds.



"So in Colorado, we see that for every 100 families with kids living in poverty, just 20 receive TANF," he said. "That means that 80 families out of that 100 are not, even though they are experiencing poverty and could really use that assistance."



Welfare reforms passed under the Clinton administration, aimed to help families transition to jobs that would end what critics called a cycle of dependency, gave broad leeway to states for how to use TANF funds. In Colorado, TANF distributions vary greatly depending on which county you live in.



Safawi noted that most Colorado families living in poverty already are working, but at jobs that do not pay a living wage. He added that investing in children's well-being pays off down the road. When families have cash resources to meet their basic needs, their kids do better in school, earn better wages as adults and are more financially self-sufficient.



"We know from a lot of research that giving cash to families who are struggling with very low incomes has a significant difference for children," he said, "and these impacts are not just immediate; we see improvements in their health and their economic outcomes well into adulthood."



He pointed to Columbia University research showing that raising a low-income family's income by just $1,000 a year, about $83 a month, creates more than $10,000 in societal benefits. Safawi said one way to get assistance to more Colorado families is to increase qualifying income limits, which are exceptionally low.



"It's $421 a month for a family of three," he said. "That means if they make over that, they don't qualify. We don't really see income eligibility that low anywhere else outside of the Deep South, which has a long history of limiting assistance primarily to Black families."



