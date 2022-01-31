A Push for Expanded Voting Rights Ahead of KY Midterm Elections

Advocacy groups in Kentucky say they're focused on expanding voting rights for former felons and fighting gerrymandering ahead of the May primary election.
A new report by the Sentencing Project finds more than 198,000 Kentuckians are barred from voting due to a past felony conviction. That's despite a 2019 executive order to expand voting rights for people with certain types of convictions.
Debra Graner - voting rights advocate with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth - pointed out that since 2019, only 17% percent of Kentuckians with a past felony on their record have successfully submitted a voting application.
"It's a right, we need to have that protection," said Graner. "A healthy democracy is one in which people are allowed to vote."
The report says Kentucky has the country's third-highest rate of disenfranchisement for Latino residents, and the sixth-highest for Black residents.
Lawmakers are considering a number of election-related bills this session. They include House Bill 68, to extend voting hours until 7 pm on Election Day, and Senate Bill 44, which would ban protests or vigils on government property, and increase criminal penalties for people involved in protests.
Dee Pregliasco, vice president with the Kentucky League of Women Voters, said the census and redistricting are closely tied to voting rights. She noted the redistricting maps lawmakers recently passed are being challenged in court.
"If the districts are drawn to protect the incumbents, that doesn't help us, the voters," said Pregliasco. "We should be choosing who represents us."
A group of Franklin County residents and the Kentucky Democratic Party, have filed a lawsuit charging that the new maps are unconstitutional and gerrymandered. Republican lawmakers disagree, and say the new maps reflect population shifts revealed in the latest census data.
Disclosure: Kentuckians for the Commonwealth contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Civic Engagement, Energy Policy, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Tennessee lawmakers have approved all three congressional, state House and state Senate redistricting maps, which now head to Gov. Bill Lee's desk.
The new district boundaries have come under intense scrutiny from voting-rights advocacy groups, who argued they "crack" the state's largest Black and brown areas and dilute minority voting and political power.
Luis Mata, policy coordinator for Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition Votes, explained the new districts will likely be in effect for the May primary election.
"For example, right, we have Davidson County," Mata outlined. "In the previous district, Black voters made up 27% of the population. And now, with the new maps that were revealed, they're being split into three completely separate districts."
Republican lawmakers maintained the maps fairly account for changes in population based on the latest census data. According to the nonprofit group ThinkTennessee, Tennesseans historically have had fewer opportunities for public participation and less access to redistricting maps compared to other states.
Mata added the maps follow the same pattern, diluting the representation of Black and brown communities in southwest Tennessee, particularly the districts of Rep. Torrey Harris, D-Memphis and Rep. London Lamar, D-Memphis, both Black Democrats.
"In the Memphis area, we have Rep. Torrey Harris and Rep. Lamar, who were put together in the same district," Mata explained. "They're essentially packing together those incumbents to eliminate that power."
While the governor is expected to sign off on the maps, Mata said advocates continue to rally for changes to what they see as gerrymandered legislative districts.
"That means that right now, we still have time to use our voices," Meta urged. "To call, to email, to continue putting pressure, and urging elected officials to do the right thing."
On Twitter last week, the Tennessee Democratic Party announced it was preparing to file a lawsuit against the maps.
When North Dakotans head out to cast their ballots later this year, there is a chance some will do so in a voting center and not a designated precinct.
Jurisdictions cited the flexibility of voting centers when measuring what worked in the pandemic. North Dakota approved voting centers in 2007.
In the 2020 general election, all but five counties offered them. Unlike precincts, the sites are not bound by strict residential requirements. Local residents can choose to vote at any participating site in their respective county.
DeAnn Buckhouse, election coordinator for Cass County based in Fargo, said they intend to make more use of them this year.
"So, if they want to go on their lunch hour, they can go someplace that's close to where they work as opposed to rush home, get the kids," Buckhouse explained.
She noted freedom and convenience on Election Day mirrors the options people have if they choose to do early voting. Election experts pointed out while voting centers have advantages, they warn about confusion if they are not advertised enough.
It is unclear exactly how many counties will stick with voting sites in 2022. A much smaller number used them in 2018.
Buckhouse emphasized technology plays a big part in moving forward with voting centers, noting the state purchased new equipment in 2019, which means local offices do not have to rely on stacks of preprinted ballots if they want to make better use of the sites.
"We can have blank ballot stock that the machine will print once the voter has made their selection," Buckhouse added.
She stressed it is important because in more populated counties, voters in one area are likely to have different races to decide on than voters in other areas.
Currently, voting centers are allowed in 18 states. Among neighboring states, South Dakota is on the list.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
The Indiana House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a controversial bill barring schools from teaching about Critical Race Theory, which examines history, culture and the law through the lens of race and identity.
The bill would also require districts to post curriculum materials online and establish a curriculum advisory committee.
Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, one of the bill's sponsors, said parents should be able to weigh in on what their kids are learning.
"The overriding intent of this bill is to provide curricular transparency," Cook asserted. "As well as to empower parents by returning them the opportunity to participate in the curriculum process."
Indiana's bills are part of a national push by Republican lawmakers to restrict the teaching of Critical Race Theory in classrooms. Education Week reports more than a dozen states have enacted such policies. Democrats and social justice organizations say the measures are an attempt to sweep portions of America's history under the proverbial rug.
Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, a teacher with nearly three decades of classroom experience, said she received more than 900 emails urging her to vote against the bill.
"Students are not fragile," Pfaff argued. "They want to learn, and they want their teacher to be honest about the uncomfortable truths of the past and the present."
Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, argued discomfort is necessary to promote change.
"The only way you can get people to change is through two ways: either dissatisfaction, and that's discomfort, or through agitation, and that's discomfort," Smith contended.
The bill now goes on to the Senate for further consideration, where The Associated Press reported it faces an uncertain future. A similar bill in the senate died after one of its authors drew national attention for arguing teachers should be impartial when teaching about Nazism.