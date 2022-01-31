Groups: New TN Redistricting Maps Dilute Black, Brown Voting Blocs

Tennessee lawmakers have approved all three congressional, state House and state Senate redistricting maps, which now head to Gov. Bill Lee's desk.



The new district boundaries have come under intense scrutiny from voting-rights advocacy groups, who argued they "crack" the state's largest Black and brown areas and dilute minority voting and political power.



Luis Mata, policy coordinator for Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition Votes, explained the new districts will likely be in effect for the May primary election.



"For example, right, we have Davidson County," Mata outlined. "In the previous district, Black voters made up 27% of the population. And now, with the new maps that were revealed, they're being split into three completely separate districts."



Republican lawmakers maintained the maps fairly account for changes in population based on the latest census data. According to the nonprofit group ThinkTennessee, Tennesseans historically have had fewer opportunities for public participation and less access to redistricting maps compared to other states.



Mata added the maps follow the same pattern, diluting the representation of Black and brown communities in southwest Tennessee, particularly the districts of Rep. Torrey Harris, D-Memphis and Rep. London Lamar, D-Memphis, both Black Democrats.



"In the Memphis area, we have Rep. Torrey Harris and Rep. Lamar, who were put together in the same district," Mata explained. "They're essentially packing together those incumbents to eliminate that power."



While the governor is expected to sign off on the maps, Mata said advocates continue to rally for changes to what they see as gerrymandered legislative districts.



"That means that right now, we still have time to use our voices," Meta urged. "To call, to email, to continue putting pressure, and urging elected officials to do the right thing."



On Twitter last week, the Tennessee Democratic Party announced it was preparing to file a lawsuit against the maps.



References: Redistricting maps Senate Redistricting Committee 2022

Redistricting information ThinkTennessee 2022

Lawsuit information Tenn. Democratic Party 01/24/2022



When North Dakotans head out to cast their ballots later this year, there is a chance some will do so in a voting center and not a designated precinct.



Jurisdictions cited the flexibility of voting centers when measuring what worked in the pandemic. North Dakota approved voting centers in 2007.



In the 2020 general election, all but five counties offered them. Unlike precincts, the sites are not bound by strict residential requirements. Local residents can choose to vote at any participating site in their respective county.



DeAnn Buckhouse, election coordinator for Cass County based in Fargo, said they intend to make more use of them this year.



"So, if they want to go on their lunch hour, they can go someplace that's close to where they work as opposed to rush home, get the kids," Buckhouse explained.



She noted freedom and convenience on Election Day mirrors the options people have if they choose to do early voting. Election experts pointed out while voting centers have advantages, they warn about confusion if they are not advertised enough.



It is unclear exactly how many counties will stick with voting sites in 2022. A much smaller number used them in 2018.



Buckhouse emphasized technology plays a big part in moving forward with voting centers, noting the state purchased new equipment in 2019, which means local offices do not have to rely on stacks of preprinted ballots if they want to make better use of the sites.



"We can have blank ballot stock that the machine will print once the voter has made their selection," Buckhouse added.



She stressed it is important because in more populated counties, voters in one area are likely to have different races to decide on than voters in other areas.



Currently, voting centers are allowed in 18 states. Among neighboring states, South Dakota is on the list.



References: House Bill 1378 2007

Vote centers National Conference of State Legislatures 2022



