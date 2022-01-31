Monday, January 31, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 31, 2022
Play

Republicans in the Florida Legislature fast-track a 15-week abortion ban over the objections of activists and medical professionals; and could the 2022 Olympics be the last winter games?

2022Talks - January 31, 2022
Play

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says Trump should not lead again; President Biden touts infrastructure after Pittsburgh bridge collapse; and Gen. Mark Milley urges Russia to "stand down" amid Ukraine tensions.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Play

Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Hearings for ND Utility Rate Hike Upcoming

Play

Monday, January 31, 2022   

This winter already has seen North Dakotans crank up their thermostats amid some cold stretches. Down the road, certain customers could have to pay more money for heating and other natural-gas uses, so they're now being encouraged to weigh in on a proposed rate hike.

Xcel Energy has a request before state regulators for a 10.5% rate increase. Consumer advocates worry some bills could increase by as much as 15%.

Under the plan, the fixed charge for delivering gas would go up nearly six dollars. AARP North Dakota's State Director Josh Askvig said that's too much considering what residents already are paying.

"The current charge is already too high," said Askvig, "and we understand how that can decrease a household's control over their heating bills."

The current monthly charge is more than $18.

Xcel says it hasn't made this kind of request in the state in 15 years. It argues it needs to maintain a reliable system as more customers come on board.

The Public Service Commission hosts two public input sessions this Wednesday - one at noon and one at 5:30 pm.

You can either participate online or by phone. More details are on the agency's website.

AARP North Dakota's volunteer state president Kathi Schwan said they urge regulators to avoid any unnecessary hikes at a time when many older residents are struggling to cover their monthly expenses.

"There's a lot of seniors that say, 'Well, I can pay my bills because I'm going to a food bank or a food pantry,'" said Schwan. "But when some of those other areas you thought you had covered start rising, where do you draw the line?"

If you can't participate in the sessions, written comments are accepted from Wednesday through February 9.

Regulators recently approved an interim rate hike for Xcel as the larger increase is considered. A final decision isn't expected until later this year.



Disclosure: AARP North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Many environmental groups support a monument at Avi Kwa' Ame because the area is prime habitat for many species, including the desert tortoise. (Stan Shebs/Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Clark County Commission to Consider Supporting New Nat'l. Monument

Tomorrow, the Clark County Commission considers a resolution to support creation of a new national monument at Spirit Mountain, outside of …

Environment

Study: Climate Change Could Make Beijing Last Winter Olympics

The 2022 Olympic Games are scheduled to open in Beijing later this week, but new research found unless world leaders make significant progress toward …

Social Issues

Groups: New TN Redistricting Maps Dilute Black, Brown Voting Blocs

Tennessee lawmakers have approved all three congressional, state House and state Senate redistricting maps, which now head to Gov. Bill Lee's desk…

A 15-week abortion ban proposal in Florida, known as the "Fetal and Infant Mortality Reduction Act," is expected to pass quickly through the GOP-controlled Legislature. (Parentingupstream/Pixabay)

Health and Wellness

Doctors Speak Out Against FL Fast-Tracking 15-Week Abortion Ban

Republicans in the Florida Legislature are fast-tracking a 15-week abortion ban over the objections of activists and medical professionals. Last …

Environment

A Million Acres of ‘Priceless’ Marshes: At Risk from Rising Tides?

By Sammy Fretwell, Adam Wagner and Anita Lee for McClatchy News and The Raleigh News and Observer, with support fromthe Pulitzer Center on Crisis …

According to state data, more than 2 million Kentuckians voted in the 2020 presidential election. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

A Push for Expanded Voting Rights Ahead of KY Midterm Elections

Advocacy groups in Kentucky say they're focused on expanding voting rights for former felons and fighting gerrymandering ahead of the May primary elec…

Environment

Critics: Utility-Rate Bill Would Hurt KY Residential & Business Customers

Backers of a bill in the Kentucky Legislature say it would streamline regulatory procedures to allow utilities to more easily adjust rates, but …

Environment

Spurred by New Report, MN Explores Boat-Safety Policy

Boat shows are taking place around the country as water recreation enthusiasts look ahead to this summer's season. A new Minnesota report …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021