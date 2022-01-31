Monday, January 31, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 31, 2022
Republicans in the Florida Legislature fast-track a 15-week abortion ban over the objections of activists and medical professionals; and could the 2022 Olympics be the last winter games?

2022Talks - January 31, 2022
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says Trump should not lead again; President Biden touts infrastructure after Pittsburgh bridge collapse; and Gen. Mark Milley urges Russia to "stand down" amid Ukraine tensions.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Poll: Majority of Parents Support Schools' Handling of COVID-19

Monday, January 31, 2022   

Virginia schools have become a political battleground over mask mandates in recent months, but a new poll indicates a majority of parents support the steps teachers and administrators are taking to keep COVID out of classrooms.

The American Federation of Teachers survey showed nearly 80% of parents are satisfied with how schools have handled the pandemic.

Thomas Calhoun, president of the Norfolk Federation of Teachers, said containing the coronavirus spread is one of the most pressing issues facing teachers this school year.

"Teachers have families, too," Calhoun pointed out. "They're extremely concerned about keeping their families safe and not carrying anything home to their families."

Last week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin lifted blanket mask mandates in schools, allowing parents to opt their students out of those policies. Youngkin, and Republicans in the General Assembly, argued participating in such public health measures is a matter of personal choice.

The poll found one of parents' biggest concerns is a shortage of teachers, with 65% saying they were "fairly or very concerned" about it.

Calhoun emphasized he believes not enough is being done to address the underlying causes of teacher shortages, and predicts they may worsen for the 2022-2023 school year.

"I know it's nationwide," Calhoun noted. "I can tell you personally, from here in the city of Norfolk, if it's a position that has anything to do with public education, there's a shortage."

A support staff shortage is another of the most pressing issues for parents, with 75% in the poll indicating concern over a lack of school nurses, guidance counselors and social workers. Hart Research Associates and Lake Research Partners surveyed more than 1,300 parents of public school children, with a margin of error of just over 3%.

Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Many environmental groups support a monument at Avi Kwa' Ame because the area is prime habitat for many species, including the desert tortoise. (Stan Shebs/Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Clark County Commission to Consider Supporting New Nat'l. Monument

Tomorrow, the Clark County Commission considers a resolution to support creation of a new national monument at Spirit Mountain, outside of …

Environment

Study: Climate Change Could Make Beijing Last Winter Olympics

The 2022 Olympic Games are scheduled to open in Beijing later this week, but new research found unless world leaders make significant progress toward …

Social Issues

Groups: New TN Redistricting Maps Dilute Black, Brown Voting Blocs

Tennessee lawmakers have approved all three congressional, state House and state Senate redistricting maps, which now head to Gov. Bill Lee's desk…

A 15-week abortion ban proposal in Florida, known as the "Fetal and Infant Mortality Reduction Act," is expected to pass quickly through the GOP-controlled Legislature. (Parentingupstream/Pixabay)

Health and Wellness

Doctors Speak Out Against FL Fast-Tracking 15-Week Abortion Ban

Republicans in the Florida Legislature are fast-tracking a 15-week abortion ban over the objections of activists and medical professionals. Last …

Environment

A Million Acres of ‘Priceless’ Marshes: At Risk from Rising Tides?

By Sammy Fretwell, Adam Wagner and Anita Lee for McClatchy News and The Raleigh News and Observer, with support fromthe Pulitzer Center on Crisis …

According to state data, more than 2 million Kentuckians voted in the 2020 presidential election. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

A Push for Expanded Voting Rights Ahead of KY Midterm Elections

Advocacy groups in Kentucky say they're focused on expanding voting rights for former felons and fighting gerrymandering ahead of the May primary elec…

Environment

Critics: Utility-Rate Bill Would Hurt KY Residential & Business Customers

Backers of a bill in the Kentucky Legislature say it would streamline regulatory procedures to allow utilities to more easily adjust rates, but …

Environment

Spurred by New Report, MN Explores Boat-Safety Policy

Boat shows are taking place around the country as water recreation enthusiasts look ahead to this summer's season. A new Minnesota report …

 

