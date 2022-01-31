Monday, January 31, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 31, 2022
Play

Republicans in the Florida Legislature fast-track a 15-week abortion ban over the objections of activists and medical professionals; and could the 2022 Olympics be the last winter games?

2022Talks - January 31, 2022
Play

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says Trump should not lead again; President Biden touts infrastructure after Pittsburgh bridge collapse; and Gen. Mark Milley urges Russia to "stand down" amid Ukraine tensions.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Play

Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Critics: Utility-Rate Bill Would Hurt KY Residential & Business Customers

Play

Monday, January 31, 2022   

Backers of a bill in the Kentucky Legislature say it would streamline regulatory procedures to allow utilities to more easily adjust rates, but critics say House Bill 341 would eliminate rate-hike protections for residential and business customers.

The bill would reduce the number of days opponents of a rate-hike proposal could challenge it - down from 30 days to 15.

Tom Fitzgerald - senior staff attorney with the Kentucky Resource Council - said it also eliminates evidentiary hearings, and allows more so-called "riders," which are add-on costs to ratepayers for certain types of projects.

"This bill is not good for ratepayers," said Fitzgerald. "And that includes not only residential customers, not only those folks with fixed or low incomes. It strikes at the heart of our competitive advantage in Kentucky, which is our low electric utility rates."

State Rep. Jim Gooch - R-Providence - who sponsored the bill, did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

According to the Mountain Association, Kentucky's Public Service Commission receives around 500 applications from utility companies requesting changes to rates and services each year. Nearly 85% of these cases go unchallenged.

The bill would allow any state-regulated utility to file a streamlined case to adjust rates as often as once a year. Fitzgerald added that the bill would also place limits on the types of information rate-case interveners could ask for.

"They can't ask for the data, they can't ask for the worksheets, they can't ask for what's behind the assertions that are provided by the utility," said Fitzgerald. "They have to take it all on face value and can only ask for quote/unquote 'clarification.'"

Carrie Ray - energy programs coordinator of the Mountain Association - said currently, rate hikes must be considered "fair, just and reasonable" to be approved. She said she's concerned the bill could harm local economies in the pandemic-driven recession.

"If you want to be a restaurant or a grocery store, or city hall, you have to pay your electric bill, you have to have water," said Ray. "These aren't negotiable bills. If you can't pay those bills, then that can be the line between staying open and shutting down."

The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects Americans to pay 30% more on average to heat their homes with gas, and 6% more with electricity, this winter compared to last year.



Disclosure: Mountain Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Environment, Philanthropy, Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Many environmental groups support a monument at Avi Kwa' Ame because the area is prime habitat for many species, including the desert tortoise. (Stan Shebs/Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Clark County Commission to Consider Supporting New Nat'l. Monument

Tomorrow, the Clark County Commission considers a resolution to support creation of a new national monument at Spirit Mountain, outside of …

Environment

Study: Climate Change Could Make Beijing Last Winter Olympics

The 2022 Olympic Games are scheduled to open in Beijing later this week, but new research found unless world leaders make significant progress toward …

Social Issues

Groups: New TN Redistricting Maps Dilute Black, Brown Voting Blocs

Tennessee lawmakers have approved all three congressional, state House and state Senate redistricting maps, which now head to Gov. Bill Lee's desk…

A 15-week abortion ban proposal in Florida, known as the "Fetal and Infant Mortality Reduction Act," is expected to pass quickly through the GOP-controlled Legislature. (Parentingupstream/Pixabay)

Health and Wellness

Doctors Speak Out Against FL Fast-Tracking 15-Week Abortion Ban

Republicans in the Florida Legislature are fast-tracking a 15-week abortion ban over the objections of activists and medical professionals. Last …

Environment

A Million Acres of ‘Priceless’ Marshes: At Risk from Rising Tides?

By Sammy Fretwell, Adam Wagner and Anita Lee for McClatchy News and The Raleigh News and Observer, with support fromthe Pulitzer Center on Crisis …

According to state data, more than 2 million Kentuckians voted in the 2020 presidential election. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

A Push for Expanded Voting Rights Ahead of KY Midterm Elections

Advocacy groups in Kentucky say they're focused on expanding voting rights for former felons and fighting gerrymandering ahead of the May primary elec…

Environment

Spurred by New Report, MN Explores Boat-Safety Policy

Boat shows are taking place around the country as water recreation enthusiasts look ahead to this summer's season. A new Minnesota report …

Social Issues

Hearings for ND Utility Rate Hike Upcoming

This winter already has seen North Dakotans crank up their thermostats amid some cold stretches. Down the road, certain customers could have to pay …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021