Monday, January 31, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 31, 2022
Play

Republicans in the Florida Legislature fast-track a 15-week abortion ban over the objections of activists and medical professionals; and could the 2022 Olympics be the last winter games?

2022Talks - January 31, 2022
Play

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says Trump should not lead again; President Biden touts infrastructure after Pittsburgh bridge collapse; and Gen. Mark Milley urges Russia to "stand down" amid Ukraine tensions.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Play

Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Social Issues  |  Native American    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Clark County Commission to Consider Supporting New Nat'l. Monument

Play

Monday, January 31, 2022   

Tomorrow, the Clark County Commission considers a resolution to support creation of a new national monument at Spirit Mountain, outside of Searchlight, to be called Avi Kwa' Ame.

An Indigenous-led coalition has been working to establish the 450,000-acre monument since the 1990s.

A Swedish wind-power company has made an application to build in the area, which has heightened the pressure to more forward on the monument.

Craig Bakerjian, campaign manager for the Avi Kwa' Ame Coalition, said the tribes consider the area to be of utmost importance - because to them, it is hallowed ground.

"It is the site of creation for the Mojave people," said Bakerjian. "The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe view it as one of their most sacred spaces, and ten other Yuman-speaking tribes view that as a sacred spot."

The Boulder City Council and the town advisory boards of Searchlight and Laughlin, plus the Laughlin Tourism Commission and Chamber of Commerce, have already declared their support.

Congresswomen Dina Titus and Susie Lee - both Las Vegas Democrats - are working on legislation to be introduced later this year in Congress.

Bakerjian said the idea of a new monument also is supported by a majority of Nevadans.

"A recent poll found that 70% of Nevadans support the designation of Avi Kwa' Ame as a national monument," said Bakerjian, "and to ensure that those spaces are not sold off to corporations."

In the same poll, 39% of Nevadans said it's important for officials to prioritize the protection of public lands. The coalition says hikers and off-roaders would still be able to use parts of the monument land.




get more stories like this via email
The 2022 Beijing Olympics will be the first winter games played entirely on man-made snow. (Eagle/Adobe Stockz)

Environment

Study: Climate Change Could Make Beijing Last Winter Olympics

The 2022 Olympic Games are scheduled to open in Beijing later this week, but new research found unless world leaders make significant progress toward …

Social Issues

Groups: New TN Redistricting Maps Dilute Black, Brown Voting Blocs

Tennessee lawmakers have approved all three congressional, state House and state Senate redistricting maps, which now head to Gov. Bill Lee's desk…

Health and Wellness

Doctors Speak Out Against FL Fast-Tracking 15-Week Abortion Ban

Republicans in the Florida Legislature are fast-tracking a 15-week abortion ban over the objections of activists and medical professionals. Last …

Open windows in the dock house at Bowen's Island look out on the Folly River and surrounding marsh, on Aug. 11, 2021. (Jason Lee)

Environment

A Million Acres of ‘Priceless’ Marshes: At Risk from Rising Tides?

By Sammy Fretwell, Adam Wagner and Anita Lee for McClatchy News and The Raleigh News and Observer, with support fromthe Pulitzer Center on Crisis …

Social Issues

A Push for Expanded Voting Rights Ahead of KY Midterm Elections

Advocacy groups in Kentucky say they're focused on expanding voting rights for former felons and fighting gerrymandering ahead of the May primary elec…

In 2021, the nation's energy index, a measure of average price changes over time, rose by more than 29%, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Critics: Utility-Rate Bill Would Hurt KY Residential & Business Customers

Backers of a bill in the Kentucky Legislature say it would streamline regulatory procedures to allow utilities to more easily adjust rates, but …

Environment

Spurred by New Report, MN Explores Boat-Safety Policy

Boat shows are taking place around the country as water recreation enthusiasts look ahead to this summer's season. A new Minnesota report …

Social Issues

Hearings for ND Utility Rate Hike Upcoming

This winter already has seen North Dakotans crank up their thermostats amid some cold stretches. Down the road, certain customers could have to pay …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021