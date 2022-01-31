Monday, January 31, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 31, 2022
Republicans in the Florida Legislature fast-track a 15-week abortion ban over the objections of activists and medical professionals; and could the 2022 Olympics be the last winter games?

2022Talks - January 31, 2022
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says Trump should not lead again; President Biden touts infrastructure after Pittsburgh bridge collapse; and Gen. Mark Milley urges Russia to "stand down" amid Ukraine tensions.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Social Issues  |  Social Justice    News
Backers: OR Criminal-Justice Bill Would Create Job, Housing Stability

Monday, January 31, 2022   

Advocates for criminal-justice reform are continuing their effort to change the system during Oregon's upcoming legislative session.

Senate Bill 1510 aims to reduce interactions with law enforcement - a move that proponents see as vital for the safety of people of color.

Babak Zolfaghari-Azar is a community advocate and board member for the Partnership for Safety and Justice. He said the bill is part of their work to change the criminal-justice system in the wake of George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police.

Zolfaghari-Azar recalled his own experiences with police.

"If the policies that are included in this bill had been in place, then I likely wouldn't be living with those experiences," said Zolfaghari-Azar. "So it's really a matter of imagining how many fewer people would have those concerns or have those unnecessary criminal records."

The bill would make stops for offenses such as a broken tail light or brake light a "secondary offense," meaning it can't be the only reason for pulling someone over. It also requires law enforcement notify people of their right to consent to a search during a stop.

The legislation also includes changes for people on parole, prevent some workplace visits by probation officers and enabling some people to report remotely for parole and probation. Zolfaghari-Azar said this would eliminate some of the obstacles to jobs and housing people face after leaving incarceration.

"They're trying to heal," said Zolfaghari-Azar. "They've been accountable to what happened, to the harm they caused. Let's give them an opportunity to be a contributing member to society because that's exactly what's going to help public safety."

The bill would create and fund the Justice Reinvestment Equity Program as well.

A broad coalition is supporting the effort, including Oregon Food Bank. Matt Newell-Ching, public policy manager with the organization, said people of color are more likely to be sent to prison than white people for committing the same offenses.

He also noted that 90% of people returning from incarceration report struggling to afford food.

"So when we have such disparate treatment of our community members, disproportionately sending Black and Brown community members to prison," said Newell-Ching, "it's no wonder why a higher percentage of Black and Brown Oregonians experience food insecurity. It's wrong and we think it's time to do something about that."

The legislation session starts tomorrow and is scheduled to adjourn on March 7.


Disclosure: Oregon Food Bank contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


