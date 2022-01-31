Backers: OR Criminal-Justice Bill Would Create Job, Housing Stability

Advocates for criminal-justice reform are continuing their effort to change the system during Oregon's upcoming legislative session.
Senate Bill 1510 aims to reduce interactions with law enforcement - a move that proponents see as vital for the safety of people of color.
Babak Zolfaghari-Azar is a community advocate and board member for the Partnership for Safety and Justice. He said the bill is part of their work to change the criminal-justice system in the wake of George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police.
Zolfaghari-Azar recalled his own experiences with police.
"If the policies that are included in this bill had been in place, then I likely wouldn't be living with those experiences," said Zolfaghari-Azar. "So it's really a matter of imagining how many fewer people would have those concerns or have those unnecessary criminal records."
The bill would make stops for offenses such as a broken tail light or brake light a "secondary offense," meaning it can't be the only reason for pulling someone over. It also requires law enforcement notify people of their right to consent to a search during a stop.
The legislation also includes changes for people on parole, prevent some workplace visits by probation officers and enabling some people to report remotely for parole and probation. Zolfaghari-Azar said this would eliminate some of the obstacles to jobs and housing people face after leaving incarceration.
"They're trying to heal," said Zolfaghari-Azar. "They've been accountable to what happened, to the harm they caused. Let's give them an opportunity to be a contributing member to society because that's exactly what's going to help public safety."
The bill would create and fund the Justice Reinvestment Equity Program as well.
A broad coalition is supporting the effort, including Oregon Food Bank. Matt Newell-Ching, public policy manager with the organization, said people of color are more likely to be sent to prison than white people for committing the same offenses.
He also noted that 90% of people returning from incarceration report struggling to afford food.
"So when we have such disparate treatment of our community members, disproportionately sending Black and Brown community members to prison," said Newell-Ching, "it's no wonder why a higher percentage of Black and Brown Oregonians experience food insecurity. It's wrong and we think it's time to do something about that."
The legislation session starts tomorrow and is scheduled to adjourn on March 7.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Oregon Food Bank contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Today, the day after the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, comes a chance to put our ideals into action on the sixth annual National Day of Racial Healing.
get more stories like this via email
Everyone is invited to log onto the virtual event, which will feature a performance by singer John Legend and roundtable discussions with social-justice advocates.
Dr. Icela Pelayo, program officer at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, which sponsors the event, said everyone can reach out to friends and family to talk about racial equity.
"When we take the time to see the humanity in one another and develop and repair our relationships, we are in a better position to advance racial equity and to fix our broken systems to cause the great injustices," Pelayo asserted.
The event starts at noon Pacific time today on dayofracialhealing.org. The website also has tips on how to engage in authentic conversations about racial healing and encourages people to share their own experiences using the hashtag #Howweheal.
In 2021, the City of Los Angeles created an Office of Racial Equity, an effort started several years ago at grassroots community dinners.
Pelayo pointed out the Day of Racial Healing is designed to start the conversation, so communities can decide what needs to be fixed and move forward.
"Whether they want to focus on various systems like housing or health care or transportation, justice, the economy," Pelayo outlined. "Communities know what they need, and therefore they definitely set the agenda."
According to the Public Policy Institute of California, the Golden State is marked by wide racial disparities in criminal justice, health, wealth and education. And a 2016 study from UCLA found white households in L.A. have a median net worth of $355,000, while Mexican and African American households have a median wealth of $3,500 and $4,000 respectively.
Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a new executive order that directs cabinet agencies to consider issues of environmental justice when taking actions related to climate change, resilience and clean energy. Conservation groups are applauding the move.
get more stories like this via email
The state will appoint an Environmental Justice Lead at each cabinet agency, tasked with increasing local residents' participation when projects are likely to affect their neighborhoods.
Daisha Williams, environmental justice manager with the group CleanAIRE NC, said providing a "point person" to tackle these issues will boost collaboration between state agencies.
"When they work together," she said, "it will result, of course, in more direct engagement with not only the agencies themselves but impacted communities to implement the needed remedies to foster the creative solutions that we need."
The order also called for more funding to increase public awareness about the health-related effects of climate change, and provide public updates on air pollution and heat-related illness risks and their disproportionate effects on Black and Brown communities.
Bonita Green, president of the Merrick Moore Community Development Corp., said she supports the executive order, adding that residents in her historically Black and increasing gentrified neighborhood feel they've been shut out of conversations on proposed development.
"The community is frustrated," she said, "the fact that development is just being shoved down our throats, and we have nothing to say about how our neighborhoods or communities are being developed."
Ron Ross, president of the Northwood Estates Community Organization in Charlotte, said families there are dealing with chronic health conditions from a lifetime of breathing polluted air. He said he believes the governor's latest action is a step in the right direction "for the communities that I live in - that are surrounded by highways, industrial facilities and so forth, and continue to be exposed to those situations on a daily basis."
The order also requires the state to update a greenhouse-gas inventory, to measure current levels of greenhouse-gas emissions and seek potential pathways to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
When plans come together for new retail centers and office buildings, policy experts and local leaders in Iowa said municipal and real-estate developers need to adopt a more inclusive mindset.
get more stories like this via email
They said child care and accessible transportation should be on a project's checklist. The Greater Des Moines Partnership recently hosted a forum on the topic.
Dawn Oliver Wiand, president and CEO of the Iowa Women's Foundation, said their outreach has reinforced the belief child care is the number one barrier to economic success for women.
As it relates to development, she emphasized making sure a community has enough child-care workers who receive fair wages and benefits is key.
"If we can't figure out a way to step out of the box and creatively address that, we're not gonna have enough child-care slots," Oliver Wiand asserted.
She suggested businesses assisting with development investments not only help their staff, but also their bottom line by keeping more women in the workforce.
Wiand was on the governor's Child Care task force, which recently recommended a tax-credit program to incentivize employers to purchase available childcare spots for their workers.
Meanwhile, a regional transportation leader said more flexibility in public transit, such as non-traditional service hours, is important.
Luis Montoya, chief planning officer for Des Moines Area Regional Transit, said in his organization's long-term planning, it has found customers from different backgrounds prefer service that goes beyond the standard workday ride.
"The way people move about the community to drop their kids off to take night classes, shifts that are on the weekends or outside of what we would normally consider normal business hours," Montoya outlined.
He argued an expansive, inclusive transit vision should prioritize service information catering to those who speak little or no English.
The panel discussion also centered around needs to include input from those advocating for people with disabilities, noting they are not just consumers, but also business owners and entrepreneurs.