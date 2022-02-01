Childcare Access Gets Renewed Push at MN Legislature

Minnesota's new legislative session is underway. Even in an off-budget year, spending will be a main focus, thanks to a projected $7 billion surplus.



Some groups say it gives the state a chance to make historic child care investments. A coalition of labor, faith and family advocacy groups said policymakers cannot lose sight of the continued challenges families face getting affordable child care.



LaTanya Hughes, vice president for the home care sector of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and a mother of two children with disabilities, said she has juggled multiple jobs to afford to stay in the workforce, because she makes too much for child care assistance in one of her positions.



"Sometimes, I feel like the working the people are penalized the most," Hughes asserted. "As a parent, I know we need a child care system that is accessible and affordable to all kinds of families."



The groups want child care costs to be capped at 7% of a family's income. The coalition also backs Governor Tim Walz's ideas for boosting access. Republican leaders countered the state should prioritize returning a significant portion of the surplus to taxpayers. In the Senate, one plan might involve no longer taxing Social Security income. GOP leaders also plan to prioritize public safety, including tougher sentences for violent crimes.



Lydia Boerboom, child care organizer for Kids Count On Us, argued strong investments in child care can go a long way in providing stability for communities where issues have surfaced.



"That is one of our cornerstones of our communities is having a safe child care center, or family or school setting, that a child can go and be safe and have the resources that they need, like food, love, support, all of those kinds of things," Boerboom outlined.



Separately, the Children's Defense Fund hopes lawmakers revive any plans for paid family leave, and make public-assistance programs easier for families to navigate.



Lawmakers are also expected to debate a public-works package proposed by the governor, and they still need to agree on bonus payments for those who've worked on the front lines during the pandemic.



Disclosure: Children's Defense Fund-Minnesota Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, and Children's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Supplemental budget Office of the Governor 2022

Legislative agenda Children's Defense Fund-Minnesota 01/05/2022



get more stories like this via email



Groups advocating for public health in Massachusetts urged Gov. Charlie Baker and the General Assembly not to cut funding for the Public Health Excellence Grant Program in the 2023 budget.



During the pandemic, the grants allowed local departments to collaborate and conduct testing, contact tracing and vaccinations, as well as a range of other health and safety responsibilities.



Carlene Pavlos, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Health Association, said the grant program is especially important to reduce disparities in local public health.



"Because local public health is organized at the local level it's also, by-and-large, funded at the local level," Pavlos explained. "We see extreme variation and frankly, inequity in the way local public health services are funded, because it comes from local taxes."



The governor's proposed budget reduces the funding for Public Health Excellence Grants by one-third, from $15 million in 2022 to $10 million next year. Pavlos hopes the state House and Senate will consider their importance as they put their budget together, although much of the focus so far has been on cutting taxes.



A 2019 report from the Special Commission on Regional and Local Health echoes the call for more state funding for public health. It noted many Massachusetts health departments already struggle with an ever-increasing list of public-health issues to address.



Pavlos pointed out the pandemic has increased public awareness of their importance.



"They're responsible for answering the public's questions about COVID, quarantine and isolation, and the list just goes on and on," Pavlos asserted. "This work is on top of the everyday responsibilities that they have for restaurants and housing safety, and lead inspection, and water well safety and septic permits."



The governor has released his proposal and the Legislature will hold public hearings on the budget. The House will draft its proposal in early April. A final budget needs to be signed into law by the start of the new fiscal year, July 1.



References: Public health shared services Mass. Dept. of Public Health 2022

Budget proposal Office of the Governor 01/26/2022

Public health blueprint Special Commission on Local and Regional Public Health June 2019



get more stories like this via email

