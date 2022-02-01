Childcare Access Gets Renewed Push at MN Legislature

Minnesota's new legislative session is underway. Even in an off-budget year, spending will be a main focus, thanks to a projected $7 billion surplus.
Some groups say it gives the state a chance to make historic child care investments. A coalition of labor, faith and family advocacy groups said policymakers cannot lose sight of the continued challenges families face getting affordable child care.
LaTanya Hughes, vice president for the home care sector of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and a mother of two children with disabilities, said she has juggled multiple jobs to afford to stay in the workforce, because she makes too much for child care assistance in one of her positions.
"Sometimes, I feel like the working the people are penalized the most," Hughes asserted. "As a parent, I know we need a child care system that is accessible and affordable to all kinds of families."
The groups want child care costs to be capped at 7% of a family's income. The coalition also backs Governor Tim Walz's ideas for boosting access. Republican leaders countered the state should prioritize returning a significant portion of the surplus to taxpayers. In the Senate, one plan might involve no longer taxing Social Security income. GOP leaders also plan to prioritize public safety, including tougher sentences for violent crimes.
Lydia Boerboom, child care organizer for Kids Count On Us, argued strong investments in child care can go a long way in providing stability for communities where issues have surfaced.
"That is one of our cornerstones of our communities is having a safe child care center, or family or school setting, that a child can go and be safe and have the resources that they need, like food, love, support, all of those kinds of things," Boerboom outlined.
Separately, the Children's Defense Fund hopes lawmakers revive any plans for paid family leave, and make public-assistance programs easier for families to navigate.
Lawmakers are also expected to debate a public-works package proposed by the governor, and they still need to agree on bonus payments for those who've worked on the front lines during the pandemic.
Groups advocating for public health in Massachusetts urged Gov. Charlie Baker and the General Assembly not to cut funding for the Public Health Excellence Grant Program in the 2023 budget.
During the pandemic, the grants allowed local departments to collaborate and conduct testing, contact tracing and vaccinations, as well as a range of other health and safety responsibilities.
Carlene Pavlos, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Health Association, said the grant program is especially important to reduce disparities in local public health.
"Because local public health is organized at the local level it's also, by-and-large, funded at the local level," Pavlos explained. "We see extreme variation and frankly, inequity in the way local public health services are funded, because it comes from local taxes."
The governor's proposed budget reduces the funding for Public Health Excellence Grants by one-third, from $15 million in 2022 to $10 million next year. Pavlos hopes the state House and Senate will consider their importance as they put their budget together, although much of the focus so far has been on cutting taxes.
A 2019 report from the Special Commission on Regional and Local Health echoes the call for more state funding for public health. It noted many Massachusetts health departments already struggle with an ever-increasing list of public-health issues to address.
Pavlos pointed out the pandemic has increased public awareness of their importance.
"They're responsible for answering the public's questions about COVID, quarantine and isolation, and the list just goes on and on," Pavlos asserted. "This work is on top of the everyday responsibilities that they have for restaurants and housing safety, and lead inspection, and water well safety and septic permits."
The governor has released his proposal and the Legislature will hold public hearings on the budget. The House will draft its proposal in early April. A final budget needs to be signed into law by the start of the new fiscal year, July 1.
Groups advocating for seniors are applauding Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's plans to prioritize repealing the pension tax and placing a cap on out-of-pocket costs for insulin.
During the State of the State address this week, Whitmer focused on jobs, targeted tax cuts, the economy and education.
Melissa Seifert, associate state director of government affairs for AARP Michigan, said in 2011, a slate of tax-code changes included removing exemptions for pensions as taxable income. Those born before 1946 could keep their exemptions, those born between 1946 and 1952 got a smaller exemption, and those born after 1952 had to pay taxes on all their pension income.
"AARP has been for the last 10 years advocating to really prioritize repealing that pension tax," Seifert explained. "To make an equal playing field among retirement income and have it all taxed kind of in the same way, so nobody was really left behind. "
Seifert pointed out with ever-rising costs for housing, medical care and many other expenses, many retirees have had to return to work to pay the bills. She hopes repealing the pension tax will help seniors on fixed incomes continue to support themselves in retirement.
When it comes to the cost of prescription drugs and insulin in particular, Whitmer said she supports a cap on the out-of-pocket costs per month.
Dana Nessel, the state's attorney general launched an investigation this week into one of the three drug companies responsible for making almost all the nation's insulin.
Seifert argued older Americans would benefit greatly from these steps.
"Between the pension tax and also cutting out-of-pocket costs for individuals who use insulin, it's just really going to be an economic driver we think for the state of Michigan," Seifert contended.
Prescription drugs in the U.S. on average cost 2.5 times as much as medications in other nations. Seifert added with people still struggling economically due to the pandemic, it is important to reduce those costs as soon as possible.
As local municipalities consider ways to use an influx of funds from the American Rescue Plan, some communities see it as an opportunity to support conservation and outdoor-recreation projects.
Pennsylvania's 67 counties are receiving direct allocations totaling $2.8 billion, while municipalities will receive approximately $3.3 billion.
Silas Chamberlin, vice president of economic and community development for the York County Economic Alliance, said while some counties and towns may choose to use the rescue-plan dollars to balance their budget, making investments in conservation or parks and trails can play an important role in a community's pandemic recovery.
"During the pandemic, when other sources of tourism were shut down, our outdoor recreation facilities set record numbers for use," Chamberlin recounted. "It just sort of proved that not only are these kinds of assets important to our tourism economy, but they're incredibly resilient."
Outdoor recreation is one of Pennsylvania's largest industries, generating more than $29 billion annually in consumer spending. Municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents have received their federal allocation of funds through the state.
A priority highlighted in the American Rescue Plan is ensuring the funds reach historically underserved communities. Chamberlin said York County is using $100,000 from its allocation to plan for and begin development of the South Mountain Trolley Greenway, which runs eight miles between Dillsburg and Mechanicsburg, two towns with limited public trail access.
"In part because they were the places where, if somebody wanted to get on a trail during the pandemic, they had to hop in their car and drive 30 minutes to get to a trailhead," Chamberlin pointed out. "Recognizing that that's not sustainable and not equitable, we tried to pick some projects that sort of rose to the top that would meet those needs but also bring tourists into the community."
Silas added York County saw trail use go up 300% during the pandemic. A majority of municipalities in Pennsylvania have received about 50% of their rescue-plan dollars and should expect to receive the other half by the end of this year.