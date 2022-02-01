Tuesday, February 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 2, 2022
Play

Most devices that run on 3-G wireless technology will become obsolete this year, even as soon as three weeks; two campus officers were killed Tuesday in an active shooter situation at Virginia's Bridgewater College.

2022Talks - February 2, 2022
Play

A renewed look at Electoral Count reforms; McConnell and Trump differ on Jan. 6 protesters; and the Senate looks at the impact of the pandemic on mental health.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Play

Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
Childcare Access Gets Renewed Push at MN Legislature

Play

Tuesday, February 1, 2022   

Minnesota's new legislative session is underway. Even in an off-budget year, spending will be a main focus, thanks to a projected $7 billion surplus.

Some groups say it gives the state a chance to make historic child care investments. A coalition of labor, faith and family advocacy groups said policymakers cannot lose sight of the continued challenges families face getting affordable child care.

LaTanya Hughes, vice president for the home care sector of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and a mother of two children with disabilities, said she has juggled multiple jobs to afford to stay in the workforce, because she makes too much for child care assistance in one of her positions.

"Sometimes, I feel like the working the people are penalized the most," Hughes asserted. "As a parent, I know we need a child care system that is accessible and affordable to all kinds of families."

The groups want child care costs to be capped at 7% of a family's income. The coalition also backs Governor Tim Walz's ideas for boosting access. Republican leaders countered the state should prioritize returning a significant portion of the surplus to taxpayers. In the Senate, one plan might involve no longer taxing Social Security income. GOP leaders also plan to prioritize public safety, including tougher sentences for violent crimes.

Lydia Boerboom, child care organizer for Kids Count On Us, argued strong investments in child care can go a long way in providing stability for communities where issues have surfaced.

"That is one of our cornerstones of our communities is having a safe child care center, or family or school setting, that a child can go and be safe and have the resources that they need, like food, love, support, all of those kinds of things," Boerboom outlined.

Separately, the Children's Defense Fund hopes lawmakers revive any plans for paid family leave, and make public-assistance programs easier for families to navigate.

Lawmakers are also expected to debate a public-works package proposed by the governor, and they still need to agree on bonus payments for those who've worked on the front lines during the pandemic.

Disclosure: Children's Defense Fund-Minnesota Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, and Children's Issues.


