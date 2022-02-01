Ohio Lawmakers Push to Join Convention of States

Half the states needed to call a constitutional convention are now on board with the idea, and Ohio could join them.
Ohio House Joint Resolution 1 proposes a convention of states to draft amendments to impose fiscal restraints on Congress, limit federal power and jurisdiction, and set term limits for federal officials.
Michael Gentithes, associate professor and faculty fellow in the Center for Constitutional Law at the University of Akron School of Law, said Article V of the Constitution does not provide a framework for a constitutional convention of states, so essentially, the group could write its own rules.
"If you assume everyone is acting in good faith and really wants to see this convention successfully make an amendment or several amendments, then sure, it's possible," Gentithes contended. "But there would be a lot of opportunity for political polarization to seep its way into this process. So, it seems unlikely that this would succeed."
He also pointed out any amendments to come from the convention would require ratification by three-quarters of the states. Last week, Nebraska became the 17th state to approve a resolution to call a constitutional convention, and the Ohio House Joint Resolution recently had its second committee hearing.
Viki Harrison, director of state operations for Common Cause, said fringe groups from both sides of the aisle have called for a convention of states over the years, but her organization is opposed, noting the gathering could easily be influenced by powerful special interests.
"Who's going to choose who goes to the convention?" Harrison wondered. "We already see how outside special-interest groups, big-money donors, have so much influence in elections, so why would we think this would be any different?"
Supporters argued Article Five was written by the founding fathers as an option for states to respond should the federal government overstep its powers. Harrison countered they failed to create guardrails, leaving the Constitution open to unpredictable changes.
"Anything that we hold dear, whether you care about education, or environmental rights or gun rights, no matter what you care about in the Constitution, if we called an Article V convention, it's up for grabs," Harrison cautioned.
Advocates for Wyoming's Latino communities welcomed the latest voter redistricting maps advanced last week.
The 62-31 plan, which is expected to be presented to lawmakers in the upcoming session, would add three new state legislative districts, two for the House and one for the Senate.
Antonio Serrano, chairman and co-founder of the group Juntos, said more Latinos are building homes, businesses and raising families in south Cheyenne, and they want to have a say in how things run.
"Like everyone else does," Serrano explained. "And when they were proposing the I-80 compromise, which thankfully it didn't pass, what was at risk was taking away any power that community had to have a say in how we live in this community."
Serrano and others worried the I-80 compromise draft map would in effect allow politicians to pick their voters, rather than letting community residents choose their representatives, by separating south Cheyenne's communities of color into different districts. Federal law prohibits states from discrimination in redistricting on the basis of race or ethnicity. The once-a-decade redistricting process is triggered by new census data, and is meant to ensure districts follow changes in population.
New voter maps can have profound impacts on how federal and state funds are distributed for education, health, veterans and other programs. Serrano argued kids on Cheyenne's south side should have access to the same opportunities other neighborhoods have, and emphasized it is why it is critical to be able to elect people who understand the struggles facing families.
"Our high school here on this side of town has a low graduation rate," Serrano pointed out. "That's not because the kids are just not doing as good. It's because they don't have access to the same resources, to the same help that wealthier schools on the north side have."
After months of back-and-forth negotiations, last week the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee said no new maps would be considered. The 62-31 maps are expected to impact elections for all of Wyoming's legislators. At the local level through school board elections, maps can impact how public schools operate.
Tennessee lawmakers have approved all three congressional, state House and state Senate redistricting maps, which now head to Gov. Bill Lee's desk.
The new district boundaries have come under intense scrutiny from voting-rights advocacy groups, who argued they "crack" the state's largest Black and brown areas and dilute minority voting and political power.
Luis Mata, policy coordinator for Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition Votes, explained the new districts will likely be in effect for the May primary election.
"For example, right, we have Davidson County," Mata outlined. "In the previous district, Black voters made up 27% of the population. And now, with the new maps that were revealed, they're being split into three completely separate districts."
Republican lawmakers maintained the maps fairly account for changes in population based on the latest census data. According to the nonprofit group ThinkTennessee, Tennesseans historically have had fewer opportunities for public participation and less access to redistricting maps compared to other states.
Mata added the maps follow the same pattern, diluting the representation of Black and brown communities in southwest Tennessee, particularly the districts of Rep. Torrey Harris, D-Memphis and Rep. London Lamar, D-Memphis, both Black Democrats.
"In the Memphis area, we have Rep. Torrey Harris and Rep. Lamar, who were put together in the same district," Mata explained. "They're essentially packing together those incumbents to eliminate that power."
While the governor is expected to sign off on the maps, Mata said advocates continue to rally for changes to what they see as gerrymandered legislative districts.
"That means that right now, we still have time to use our voices," Meta urged. "To call, to email, to continue putting pressure, and urging elected officials to do the right thing."
On Twitter last week, the Tennessee Democratic Party announced it was preparing to file a lawsuit against the maps.
Advocacy groups in Kentucky say they're focused on expanding voting rights for former felons and fighting gerrymandering ahead of the May primary election.
A new report by the Sentencing Project finds more than 198,000 Kentuckians are barred from voting due to a past felony conviction. That's despite a 2019 executive order to expand voting rights for people with certain types of convictions.
Debra Graner - voting rights advocate with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth - pointed out that since 2019, only 17% percent of Kentuckians with a past felony on their record have successfully submitted a voting application.
"It's a right, we need to have that protection," said Graner. "A healthy democracy is one in which people are allowed to vote."
The report says Kentucky has the country's third-highest rate of disenfranchisement for Latino residents, and the sixth-highest for Black residents.
Lawmakers are considering a number of election-related bills this session. They include House Bill 68, to extend voting hours until 7 pm on Election Day, and Senate Bill 44, which would ban protests or vigils on government property, and increase criminal penalties for people involved in protests.
Dee Pregliasco, vice president with the Kentucky League of Women Voters, said the census and redistricting are closely tied to voting rights. She noted the redistricting maps lawmakers recently passed are being challenged in court.
"If the districts are drawn to protect the incumbents, that doesn't help us, the voters," said Pregliasco. "We should be choosing who represents us."
A group of Franklin County residents and the Kentucky Democratic Party, have filed a lawsuit charging that the new maps are unconstitutional and gerrymandered. Republican lawmakers disagree, and say the new maps reflect population shifts revealed in the latest census data.
