PNS Daily Newscast - February 2, 2022
Most devices that run on 3-G wireless technology will become obsolete this year, even as soon as three weeks; two campus officers were killed Tuesday in an active shooter situation at Virginia's Bridgewater College.

2022Talks - February 2, 2022
A renewed look at Electoral Count reforms; McConnell and Trump differ on Jan. 6 protesters; and the Senate looks at the impact of the pandemic on mental health.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Ohio Lawmakers Push to Join Convention of States

Tuesday, February 1, 2022   

Half the states needed to call a constitutional convention are now on board with the idea, and Ohio could join them.

Ohio House Joint Resolution 1 proposes a convention of states to draft amendments to impose fiscal restraints on Congress, limit federal power and jurisdiction, and set term limits for federal officials.

Michael Gentithes, associate professor and faculty fellow in the Center for Constitutional Law at the University of Akron School of Law, said Article V of the Constitution does not provide a framework for a constitutional convention of states, so essentially, the group could write its own rules.

"If you assume everyone is acting in good faith and really wants to see this convention successfully make an amendment or several amendments, then sure, it's possible," Gentithes contended. "But there would be a lot of opportunity for political polarization to seep its way into this process. So, it seems unlikely that this would succeed."

He also pointed out any amendments to come from the convention would require ratification by three-quarters of the states. Last week, Nebraska became the 17th state to approve a resolution to call a constitutional convention, and the Ohio House Joint Resolution recently had its second committee hearing.

Viki Harrison, director of state operations for Common Cause, said fringe groups from both sides of the aisle have called for a convention of states over the years, but her organization is opposed, noting the gathering could easily be influenced by powerful special interests.

"Who's going to choose who goes to the convention?" Harrison wondered. "We already see how outside special-interest groups, big-money donors, have so much influence in elections, so why would we think this would be any different?"

Supporters argued Article Five was written by the founding fathers as an option for states to respond should the federal government overstep its powers. Harrison countered they failed to create guardrails, leaving the Constitution open to unpredictable changes.

"Anything that we hold dear, whether you care about education, or environmental rights or gun rights, no matter what you care about in the Constitution, if we called an Article V convention, it's up for grabs," Harrison cautioned.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


Researcher Eric Lebel samples methane from a gas-powered range. (Rob Jackson)

Environment

Study: Gas Stoves Leak Methane, Even When Off

Gas stoves in home kitchens are leaking a lot more methane gas than previously known, which has implications for the fight against climate change…

Environment

IL Bill Could Impact Waters as Distant as Gulf of Mexico

Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill proponents say could benefit water quality not only locally, but in places as far-flung as the Gulf of …

Social Issues

AARP Opens Search for Community-Improvement Proposals

A contest from AARP to fund projects making places more livable is back. Now in its sixth year, the AARP Community Challenge Grant awards projects …

Researchers say there's growing evidence that risk factors related to heart disease often intersect with cases of dementia. For example, people considered obese have three times the risk of dementia as those of normal weight. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Report: Heart and Dementia Risk Factors Overlap

During February, Americans are urged to pay closer attention to their heart health. Experts say new findings suggest it can keep your brain in better …

Social Issues

Childcare Access Gets Renewed Push at MN Legislature

Minnesota's new legislative session is underway. Even in an off-budget year, spending will be a main focus, thanks to a projected $7 billion surplus…

Members of Washington's health-care unions filed a record 8,649 workplace safety complaints in 2021. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

WA Bills Address Need for Safe Staffing Ratios in Hospitals

A majority of Washington health care workers report feeling burned out in the pandemic, according to the latest survey. Now, legislation aims to …

Social Issues

Report Urges States to Track Rescue Plan Spending, Increase Transparency

Missouri ranks middle of the pack in a new report assessing states' proposals for using American Rescue Plan funds for schools. The federal stimulus …

Social Issues

NM Launches Eviction Prevention & Diversion Pilot Program

New Mexico is preparing to end its eviction moratorium, in effect since the start of the pandemic. At the same time, a pilot program designed to keep …

 

