Tuesday, February 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 2, 2022
Play

Most devices that run on 3-G wireless technology will become obsolete this year, even as soon as three weeks; two campus officers were killed Tuesday in an active shooter situation at Virginia's Bridgewater College.

2022Talks - February 2, 2022
Play

A renewed look at Electoral Count reforms; McConnell and Trump differ on Jan. 6 protesters; and the Senate looks at the impact of the pandemic on mental health.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Play

Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

WY Panel to Deliver New Voter District Maps to Legislature

Play

Tuesday, February 1, 2022   

Advocates for Wyoming's Latino communities welcomed the latest voter redistricting maps advanced last week.

The 62-31 plan, which is expected to be presented to lawmakers in the upcoming session, would add three new state legislative districts, two for the House and one for the Senate.

Antonio Serrano, chairman and co-founder of the group Juntos, said more Latinos are building homes, businesses and raising families in south Cheyenne, and they want to have a say in how things run.

"Like everyone else does," Serrano explained. "And when they were proposing the I-80 compromise, which thankfully it didn't pass, what was at risk was taking away any power that community had to have a say in how we live in this community."

Serrano and others worried the I-80 compromise draft map would in effect allow politicians to pick their voters, rather than letting community residents choose their representatives, by separating south Cheyenne's communities of color into different districts. Federal law prohibits states from discrimination in redistricting on the basis of race or ethnicity. The once-a-decade redistricting process is triggered by new census data, and is meant to ensure districts follow changes in population.

New voter maps can have profound impacts on how federal and state funds are distributed for education, health, veterans and other programs. Serrano argued kids on Cheyenne's south side should have access to the same opportunities other neighborhoods have, and emphasized it is why it is critical to be able to elect people who understand the struggles facing families.

"Our high school here on this side of town has a low graduation rate," Serrano pointed out. "That's not because the kids are just not doing as good. It's because they don't have access to the same resources, to the same help that wealthier schools on the north side have."

After months of back-and-forth negotiations, last week the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee said no new maps would be considered. The 62-31 maps are expected to impact elections for all of Wyoming's legislators. At the local level through school board elections, maps can impact how public schools operate.


get more stories like this via email
Researcher Eric Lebel samples methane from a gas-powered range. (Rob Jackson)

Environment

Study: Gas Stoves Leak Methane, Even When Off

Gas stoves in home kitchens are leaking a lot more methane gas than previously known, which has implications for the fight against climate change…

Environment

IL Bill Could Impact Waters as Distant as Gulf of Mexico

Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill proponents say could benefit water quality not only locally, but in places as far-flung as the Gulf of …

Social Issues

AARP Opens Search for Community-Improvement Proposals

A contest from AARP to fund projects making places more livable is back. Now in its sixth year, the AARP Community Challenge Grant awards projects …

Researchers say there's growing evidence that risk factors related to heart disease often intersect with cases of dementia. For example, people considered obese have three times the risk of dementia as those of normal weight. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Report: Heart and Dementia Risk Factors Overlap

During February, Americans are urged to pay closer attention to their heart health. Experts say new findings suggest it can keep your brain in better …

Social Issues

Childcare Access Gets Renewed Push at MN Legislature

Minnesota's new legislative session is underway. Even in an off-budget year, spending will be a main focus, thanks to a projected $7 billion surplus…

Members of Washington's health-care unions filed a record 8,649 workplace safety complaints in 2021. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

WA Bills Address Need for Safe Staffing Ratios in Hospitals

A majority of Washington health care workers report feeling burned out in the pandemic, according to the latest survey. Now, legislation aims to …

Social Issues

Report Urges States to Track Rescue Plan Spending, Increase Transparency

Missouri ranks middle of the pack in a new report assessing states' proposals for using American Rescue Plan funds for schools. The federal stimulus …

Social Issues

NM Launches Eviction Prevention & Diversion Pilot Program

New Mexico is preparing to end its eviction moratorium, in effect since the start of the pandemic. At the same time, a pilot program designed to keep …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021