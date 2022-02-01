Report: Heart and Dementia Risk Factors Overlap

During February, Americans are urged to pay closer attention to their heart health. Experts say new findings suggest it can keep your brain in better shape, and South Dakota has an opportunity to help with prevention.
With American Heart Month underway, the American Heart Association's statistics update said in the past decade, global death rates from Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia have grown at a faster pace than heart-disease death rates.
Mitchell Elkind, neurology professor at Columbia University and immediate past president of the American Heart Association, said it coincides with research connecting heart disease risk factors and the likelihood of dementia.
"That boundary that we used to draw between vascular diseases of the brain, like stroke, and degenerative problems, like Alzheimer's disease, is beginning to fade away," Elkind explained.
The report showed efforts like keeping blood pressure low can reduce the risk of dementia later in life.
Meanwhile, groups supporting Medicaid expansion in South Dakota emphasized covering more people could go a long way toward keeping them healthier. Expansion is on the fall ballot, but is opposed by some leaders, including Gov. Kristi Noem.
Lindsey Karlson, director of quality improvement for the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas, said the clients they work with fall into the coverage gap; they make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but can't afford other health insurance plans.
Community health centers will see them for primary care, but Karlson pointed out having insurance gives them more options.
"Medicaid expansion helps that patient get access to additional specialty care that they might need, so we're talking heart disease," Karlson explained.
South Dakota is among the last states holding out on Medicaid expansion, which is largely funded by the federal government under the Affordable Care Act.
Elkind added there is real concern with many people not having health care access or forgoing preventive care in the pandemic, the situation will only get worse.
"We are seeing an increase in cardiovascular disease and strokes, and that might lead to an increase down the line in people with not just dementia, but all sorts of long-term, chronic health issues," Elkind cautioned.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: American Heart Association of South Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Poverty Issues, Senior Issues, and Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
A majority of Washington health care workers report feeling burned out in the pandemic, according to the latest survey. Now, legislation aims to address their concerns by ensuring safe staffing levels, as well as rest and meal breaks.
get more stories like this via email
Companion bills in the state House and Senate create staffing ratios for different departments within a hospital. They also repeal certain exemptions from overtime and rest break requirements, holding hospital administrators accountable with potential fines.
Sen. June Robinson, D-Snohomish County, sponsor of the Senate bill, said it protects both staff and patients.
"It's just heartbreaking to think about them feeling horrible because they weren't able to provide the care they wanted to," Robinson remarked. "But it's also horrifying to think about patients. They are not getting the care that they need because of a lack of appropriate staffing."
Hospital administrators point to the nationwide shortage of health-care workers as a reason for staffing issues. The Senate bill received a Monday hearing in the Labor, Commerce and Tribal Affairs Committee. The House bill survived the Labor and Workplace Standards Committee and now heads to Appropriations.
Julia Barcott, a registered nurse at Astria Toppenish, said burnout due to work overload has long been an issue in the health-care system, and was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Barcott argued it is important to consider why people are leaving the profession.
"There's actually a shortage of health-care workers willing to work under these conditions," Barcott contended. "In Washington state, we have over 100,000 registered nurses. Only 60,000 are working. Many of those have chosen to do something else because the working conditions are so atrocious."
According to a December poll of Washington health-care union members, 49% said they're likely to leave the profession in the next few years, citing staffing issues as one of the main reasons.
Advocates for immigrant New Yorkers are urging the State Legislature to pass a bill to extend health coverage to undocumented New Yorkers earning up to 200% of the federal poverty level.
get more stories like this via email
Known as "Coverage for All," the bill would make the state-funded Essential Plan available to undocumented residents who are currently excluded from health-insurance programs because of their immigration status.
Arline Cruz, associate director of health programs for Make the Road New York, said a recent report estimates the bill would bring coverage to 46,000 people.
"With the ACA (Affordable Care Act), we've been able to make really large strides and really decrease the coverage gap," Cruz pointed out. "However, immigrant New Yorkers still remain the highest uninsured population at the moment."
The bill passed the State Assembly Health Committee last week, and the state Senate Health Committee takes it up on Tuesday. Opponents say legal status should be required to enroll in the health program. But Cruz countered it makes no sense to deny undocumented people coverage, as they are taxpayers and many have been essential workers during the pandemic.
Cruz noted all New York children can access Child Health Plus, regardless of immigration status, until age 19. She believes options should be made available for young people when they age out, and argued there is no time to wait.
"A lot of our legislators are really looking to the Biden administration to make a move and say that we can use federal dollars to provide coverage for immigrants," Cruz observed. "However, I don't think it's the right move. And it's not necessarily in our history, New York's history, to wait for the federal government."
New York City has a program, NYC Care, which provides health care to city residents who don't qualify for insurance, including those who are undocumented.
Cruz thinks it is crucial to bring coverage to folks across the state, many of whom avoid seeking necessary medical care because of the cost.
Washington state lawmakers are considering a measure to limit the growing cost of prescription drugs.
get more stories like this via email
Senate Bill 5532 would establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, which would convene a panel of experts to cap the prices of medications. Four states, including Colorado and Maryland, already have boards.
Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, who introduced the legislation, said when people cannot afford medication, they skip doses and or even try to get by without their prescriptions.
"We have data to show that people's health goes down," Keiser reported. "There's more death, there's more suffering, when prices go up, and prices have been going up relentlessly and, really, outrageously."
The legislation is scheduled for an executive session in the Senate Committee on Health and Long Term Care today.
Reid Porter, spokesperson for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, countered the bill will hurt pharmaceutical innovation. The organization is instead supporting Senate Bill 5888, which Porter said is a "patient-centered solution," utilizing rebates to bring down drug costs.
John Barnett is 91 years old and lives in Kirkland. A year ago, he went to the hospital for an irregular heartbeat, where they prescribed a drug he will need to take twice a day for the rest of his life. But he was shocked to find out the medication costs $6,000 a year.
"I would rather spend that $6,000 a year on something that's enjoyable or beneficial, something like that," Barnett acknowledged. "But if I want to stay alive and see my grandkids grow up, I guess I've got to continue to take that."
Seth Greiner, senior manager of advocacy in Washington and Oregon for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, noted MS is a chronic disease, which usually requires lifelong therapies.
He noted five of the most common disease-modifying therapies for MS are priced at more than $100,000 a year. Greiner added 40% of respondents to a 2019 survey they conducted said they had altered their use of treatments due to cost.
"We believe that both innovation and affordable access are critical to ensuring that people receive the medications and treatments they need, but these medications can only be accessed if people can afford them."