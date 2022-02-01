WA Bills Address Need for Safe Staffing Ratios in Hospitals

A majority of Washington health care workers report feeling burned out in the pandemic, according to the latest survey. Now, legislation aims to address their concerns by ensuring safe staffing levels, as well as rest and meal breaks.



Companion bills in the state House and Senate create staffing ratios for different departments within a hospital. They also repeal certain exemptions from overtime and rest break requirements, holding hospital administrators accountable with potential fines.



Sen. June Robinson, D-Snohomish County, sponsor of the Senate bill, said it protects both staff and patients.



"It's just heartbreaking to think about them feeling horrible because they weren't able to provide the care they wanted to," Robinson remarked. "But it's also horrifying to think about patients. They are not getting the care that they need because of a lack of appropriate staffing."



Hospital administrators point to the nationwide shortage of health-care workers as a reason for staffing issues. The Senate bill received a Monday hearing in the Labor, Commerce and Tribal Affairs Committee. The House bill survived the Labor and Workplace Standards Committee and now heads to Appropriations.



Julia Barcott, a registered nurse at Astria Toppenish, said burnout due to work overload has long been an issue in the health-care system, and was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Barcott argued it is important to consider why people are leaving the profession.



"There's actually a shortage of health-care workers willing to work under these conditions," Barcott contended. "In Washington state, we have over 100,000 registered nurses. Only 60,000 are working. Many of those have chosen to do something else because the working conditions are so atrocious."



According to a December poll of Washington health-care union members, 49% said they're likely to leave the profession in the next few years, citing staffing issues as one of the main reasons.



During February, Americans are urged to pay closer attention to their heart health. Experts say new findings suggest it can keep your brain in better shape, and South Dakota has an opportunity to help with prevention.



With American Heart Month underway, the American Heart Association's statistics update said in the past decade, global death rates from Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia have grown at a faster pace than heart-disease death rates.



Mitchell Elkind, neurology professor at Columbia University and immediate past president of the American Heart Association, said it coincides with research connecting heart disease risk factors and the likelihood of dementia.



"That boundary that we used to draw between vascular diseases of the brain, like stroke, and degenerative problems, like Alzheimer's disease, is beginning to fade away," Elkind explained.



The report showed efforts like keeping blood pressure low can reduce the risk of dementia later in life.



Meanwhile, groups supporting Medicaid expansion in South Dakota emphasized covering more people could go a long way toward keeping them healthier. Expansion is on the fall ballot, but is opposed by some leaders, including Gov. Kristi Noem.



Lindsey Karlson, director of quality improvement for the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas, said the clients they work with fall into the coverage gap; they make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but can't afford other health insurance plans.



Community health centers will see them for primary care, but Karlson pointed out having insurance gives them more options.



"Medicaid expansion helps that patient get access to additional specialty care that they might need, so we're talking heart disease," Karlson explained.



South Dakota is among the last states holding out on Medicaid expansion, which is largely funded by the federal government under the Affordable Care Act.



Elkind added there is real concern with many people not having health care access or forgoing preventive care in the pandemic, the situation will only get worse.



"We are seeing an increase in cardiovascular disease and strokes, and that might lead to an increase down the line in people with not just dementia, but all sorts of long-term, chronic health issues," Elkind cautioned.



