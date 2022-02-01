Tuesday, February 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 2, 2022
Play

Most devices that run on 3-G wireless technology will become obsolete this year, even as soon as three weeks; two campus officers were killed Tuesday in an active shooter situation at Virginia's Bridgewater College.

2022Talks - February 2, 2022
Play

A renewed look at Electoral Count reforms; McConnell and Trump differ on Jan. 6 protesters; and the Senate looks at the impact of the pandemic on mental health.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Play

Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
WA Bills Address Need for Safe Staffing Ratios in Hospitals

Play

Tuesday, February 1, 2022   

A majority of Washington health care workers report feeling burned out in the pandemic, according to the latest survey. Now, legislation aims to address their concerns by ensuring safe staffing levels, as well as rest and meal breaks.

Companion bills in the state House and Senate create staffing ratios for different departments within a hospital. They also repeal certain exemptions from overtime and rest break requirements, holding hospital administrators accountable with potential fines.

Sen. June Robinson, D-Snohomish County, sponsor of the Senate bill, said it protects both staff and patients.

"It's just heartbreaking to think about them feeling horrible because they weren't able to provide the care they wanted to," Robinson remarked. "But it's also horrifying to think about patients. They are not getting the care that they need because of a lack of appropriate staffing."

Hospital administrators point to the nationwide shortage of health-care workers as a reason for staffing issues. The Senate bill received a Monday hearing in the Labor, Commerce and Tribal Affairs Committee. The House bill survived the Labor and Workplace Standards Committee and now heads to Appropriations.

Julia Barcott, a registered nurse at Astria Toppenish, said burnout due to work overload has long been an issue in the health-care system, and was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Barcott argued it is important to consider why people are leaving the profession.

"There's actually a shortage of health-care workers willing to work under these conditions," Barcott contended. "In Washington state, we have over 100,000 registered nurses. Only 60,000 are working. Many of those have chosen to do something else because the working conditions are so atrocious."

According to a December poll of Washington health-care union members, 49% said they're likely to leave the profession in the next few years, citing staffing issues as one of the main reasons.


Researcher Eric Lebel samples methane from a gas-powered range. (Rob Jackson)

